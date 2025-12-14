- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
8
Profit Trades:
8 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
6.08 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
18.56 USD (2 836 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.24 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (18.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
18.56 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.04
Trading activity:
66.15%
Max deposit load:
2.36%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
203.56
Long Trades:
1 (12.50%)
Short Trades:
7 (87.50%)
Profit Factor:
77.33
Expected Payoff:
2.32 USD
Average Profit:
2.32 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
5.23%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.09 USD
Maximal:
0.09 USD (0.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.01% (0.03 USD)
By Equity:
2.65% (9.28 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPCAD+
|4
|GBPNZD+
|2
|GBPCHF+
|1
|AUDUSD+
|1
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPCAD+
|10
|GBPNZD+
|6
|GBPCHF+
|1
|AUDUSD+
|0
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPCAD+
|1.5K
|GBPNZD+
|1.2K
|GBPCHF+
|134
|AUDUSD+
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +6.08 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +18.56 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Professional Multi-Currency Forex Trading System
This signal service delivers systematic trading across 16 major and cross currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDJPY, AUDUSD, CADJPY, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPNZD, GBPUSD, NZDCAD, and USDCAD.
Trading Approach
The system employs advanced algorithmic logic with adaptive market analysis to identify high-probability opportunities. Each currency pair operates independently while contributing to overall portfolio diversification. No grid systems, no martingale, no excessive leverage.
Key Features
Multi-currency diversification across 16 pairs
Adaptive risk management with dynamic position sizing
24/5 automated operation without emotional bias
Professional money management with controlled drawdown
Selective trade execution prioritizing quality over quantity
What to Expect
This system is designed for steady, consistent growth rather than explosive gains. Trading frequency varies based on market conditions. Subscribers should maintain adequate margin, use competitive spread brokers, and avoid manual intervention.
RISK DISCLAIMER
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries high risk and may not be suitable for all investors. High leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before trading forex, carefully consider your investment objectives, experience level, and risk appetite. You could sustain loss of some or all of your initial investment. Do not invest money you cannot afford to lose. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Actual results may vary significantly depending on broker conditions, execution quality, and slippage. By subscribing, you acknowledge these risks and accept full responsibility for your trading decisions.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
49 USD per month
5%
0
0
USD
USD
368
USD
USD
3
100%
8
100%
66%
77.33
2.32
USD
USD
3%
1:500