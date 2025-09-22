시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / HFT QUANT 5
Juan Ignacio Albrecht

HFT QUANT 5

Juan Ignacio Albrecht
0 리뷰
안정성
79
0 / 0 USD
월별 1999 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2024 96%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
773
이익 거래:
604 (78.13%)
손실 거래:
169 (21.86%)
최고의 거래:
37.68 USD
최악의 거래:
-42.05 USD
총 수익:
908.07 USD (63 412 pips)
총 손실:
-491.94 USD (36 450 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
71 (65.59 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
139.54 USD (7)
샤프 비율:
0.11
거래 활동:
1.15%
최대 입금량:
15.20%
최근 거래:
2 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
81
평균 유지 시간:
9 시간
회복 요인:
3.73
롱(주식매수):
519 (67.14%)
숏(주식차입매도):
254 (32.86%)
수익 요인:
1.85
기대수익:
0.54 USD
평균 이익:
1.50 USD
평균 손실:
-2.91 USD
연속 최대 손실:
6 (-111.70 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-111.70 USD (6)
월별 성장률:
7.57%
연간 예측:
91.80%
Algo 트레이딩:
99%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
1.59 USD
최대한의:
111.70 USD (17.90%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
17.90% (111.70 USD)
자본금별:
6.91% (43.60 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 469
GBPUSD+ 223
EURUSD+ 81
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD+ 214
GBPUSD+ 175
EURUSD+ 27
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD+ 13K
GBPUSD+ 11K
EURUSD+ 2.9K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +37.68 USD
최악의 거래: -42 USD
연속 최대 이익: 7
연속 최대 손실: 6
연속 최대 이익: +65.59 USD
연속 최대 손실: -111.70 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "VantageInternational-Live 4"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

Quantitative Algorithmic Strategy for MQL5 Signal Provider

This strategy leverages advanced quantitative and algorithmic techniques to generate high-probability trading signals for the MQL5 platform. It combines robust statistical models, machine learning algorithms, and technical analysis to identify optimal entry and exit points across various financial instruments, including forex, commodities, and indices.

Key Features:

  • Data-Driven Decision Making: Utilizes historical and real-time market data to derive predictive patterns, ensuring decisions are grounded in statistical significance.
  • Algorithmic Execution: Employs automated trading algorithms to execute trades with precision, minimizing emotional bias and human error.
  • Risk Management: Integrates dynamic stop-loss, take-profit, and position-sizing mechanisms to optimize risk-reward ratios and protect capital.
  • Adaptive Models: Continuously refines predictive models using machine learning to adapt to changing market conditions, enhancing long-term performance.
  • Multi-Asset Compatibility: Designed to operate across multiple asset classes, providing diversified trading opportunities.
  • Low Latency: Optimized for high-speed execution to capitalize on short-term market inefficiencies.

Strategy Workflow:

  1. Data Analysis: Collects and processes market data (price, volume, volatility) using statistical tools and machine learning frameworks.
  2. Signal Generation: Identifies trade setups based on predefined criteria, such as momentum, mean reversion, or breakout patterns.
  3. Risk Assessment: Applies strict risk management rules, including maximum drawdown limits and volatility-based position sizing.
  4. Trade Execution: Automatically places trades via the MQL5 platform, ensuring minimal slippage and optimal entry/exit timing.
  5. Performance Monitoring: Continuously tracks performance metrics (e.g., Sharpe ratio, win rate) and adjusts parameters to maintain consistency.

Why Choose This Strategy?

  • Proven Performance: Backtested across diverse market conditions to ensure reliability and robustness.
  • Transparency: Provides detailed performance reports and trade logs for full accountability.
  • Scalability: Suitable for both retail and institutional traders, with customizable risk settings.
  • MQL5 Integration: Seamlessly integrates with the MQL5 platform for easy signal subscription and execution.

This strategy is ideal for traders seeking a disciplined, data-driven approach to achieve consistent returns while managing risk effectively. Subscribe to our MQL5 signal service to access these cutting-edge algorithmic trading signals.


리뷰 없음
2026.01.05 19:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.05 18:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.22 10:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.08 02:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.01 02:52
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.24 08:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.24 00:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.06 12:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.21 09:04
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.16 00:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.23 17:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
