SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 4 / HFT QUANT 5
Juan Ignacio Albrecht

HFT QUANT 5

Juan Ignacio Albrecht
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
79 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 1999 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2024 90%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
740
Negociações com lucro:
574 (77.56%)
Negociações com perda:
166 (22.43%)
Melhor negociação:
37.68 USD
Pior negociação:
-42.05 USD
Lucro bruto:
873.26 USD (59 763 pips)
Perda bruta:
-490.54 USD (36 328 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
71 (65.59 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
139.54 USD (7)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.11
Atividade de negociação:
1.15%
Depósito máximo carregado:
15.20%
Último negócio:
3 minutos atrás
Negociações por semana:
47
Tempo médio de espera:
9 horas
Fator de recuperação:
3.43
Negociações longas:
486 (65.68%)
Negociações curtas:
254 (34.32%)
Fator de lucro:
1.78
Valor esperado:
0.52 USD
Lucro médio:
1.52 USD
Perda média:
-2.96 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
6 (-111.70 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-111.70 USD (6)
Crescimento mensal:
3.93%
Previsão anual:
47.63%
Algotrading:
99%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
1.59 USD
Máximo:
111.70 USD (17.90%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
17.90% (111.70 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
6.91% (43.60 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 436
GBPUSD+ 223
EURUSD+ 81
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD+ 181
GBPUSD+ 175
EURUSD+ 27
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD+ 9.7K
GBPUSD+ 11K
EURUSD+ 2.9K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +37.68 USD
Pior negociação: -42 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 7
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 6
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +65.59 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -111.70 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "VantageInternational-Live 4" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

Quantitative Algorithmic Strategy for MQL5 Signal Provider

This strategy leverages advanced quantitative and algorithmic techniques to generate high-probability trading signals for the MQL5 platform. It combines robust statistical models, machine learning algorithms, and technical analysis to identify optimal entry and exit points across various financial instruments, including forex, commodities, and indices.

Key Features:

  • Data-Driven Decision Making: Utilizes historical and real-time market data to derive predictive patterns, ensuring decisions are grounded in statistical significance.
  • Algorithmic Execution: Employs automated trading algorithms to execute trades with precision, minimizing emotional bias and human error.
  • Risk Management: Integrates dynamic stop-loss, take-profit, and position-sizing mechanisms to optimize risk-reward ratios and protect capital.
  • Adaptive Models: Continuously refines predictive models using machine learning to adapt to changing market conditions, enhancing long-term performance.
  • Multi-Asset Compatibility: Designed to operate across multiple asset classes, providing diversified trading opportunities.
  • Low Latency: Optimized for high-speed execution to capitalize on short-term market inefficiencies.

Strategy Workflow:

  1. Data Analysis: Collects and processes market data (price, volume, volatility) using statistical tools and machine learning frameworks.
  2. Signal Generation: Identifies trade setups based on predefined criteria, such as momentum, mean reversion, or breakout patterns.
  3. Risk Assessment: Applies strict risk management rules, including maximum drawdown limits and volatility-based position sizing.
  4. Trade Execution: Automatically places trades via the MQL5 platform, ensuring minimal slippage and optimal entry/exit timing.
  5. Performance Monitoring: Continuously tracks performance metrics (e.g., Sharpe ratio, win rate) and adjusts parameters to maintain consistency.

Why Choose This Strategy?

  • Proven Performance: Backtested across diverse market conditions to ensure reliability and robustness.
  • Transparency: Provides detailed performance reports and trade logs for full accountability.
  • Scalability: Suitable for both retail and institutional traders, with customizable risk settings.
  • MQL5 Integration: Seamlessly integrates with the MQL5 platform for easy signal subscription and execution.

This strategy is ideal for traders seeking a disciplined, data-driven approach to achieve consistent returns while managing risk effectively. Subscribe to our MQL5 signal service to access these cutting-edge algorithmic trading signals.


Sem comentários
2026.01.05 19:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.05 18:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.22 10:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.08 02:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.01 02:52
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.24 08:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.24 00:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.06 12:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.21 09:04
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.16 00:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.23 17:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
HFT QUANT 5
1999 USD por mês
90%
0
0
USD
954
USD
79
99%
740
77%
1%
1.78
0.52
USD
18%
1:500
Copiar

Como é realizada a cópia de negociação em MetaTrader? Veja o vídeo tutorial

Assinatura de um sinal permite copiar negociações do provedor pelo período de um 1 mês. Para assinar um sinal você deve usar terminal de negociação MetaTrader 4 .

Se você ainda não tem plataforma instalada, faça o download aqui.