Juan Ignacio Albrecht

HFT QUANT 5

Juan Ignacio Albrecht
0 reviews
Reliability
79 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1999 USD per month
growth since 2024 89%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
733
Profit Trades:
570 (77.76%)
Loss Trades:
163 (22.24%)
Best trade:
37.68 USD
Worst trade:
-42.05 USD
Gross Profit:
861.13 USD (58 527 pips)
Gross Loss:
-479.08 USD (35 197 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
71 (65.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
139.54 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
1.15%
Max deposit load:
15.20%
Latest trade:
49 minutes ago
Trades per week:
41
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.42
Long Trades:
479 (65.35%)
Short Trades:
254 (34.65%)
Profit Factor:
1.80
Expected Payoff:
0.52 USD
Average Profit:
1.51 USD
Average Loss:
-2.94 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-111.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-111.70 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
3.85%
Annual Forecast:
46.74%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.59 USD
Maximal:
111.70 USD (17.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.90% (111.70 USD)
By Equity:
6.91% (43.60 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 429
GBPUSD+ 223
EURUSD+ 81
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 180
GBPUSD+ 175
EURUSD+ 27
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 9.6K
GBPUSD+ 11K
EURUSD+ 2.9K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +37.68 USD
Worst trade: -42 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +65.59 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -111.70 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Quantitative Algorithmic Strategy for MQL5 Signal Provider

This strategy leverages advanced quantitative and algorithmic techniques to generate high-probability trading signals for the MQL5 platform. It combines robust statistical models, machine learning algorithms, and technical analysis to identify optimal entry and exit points across various financial instruments, including forex, commodities, and indices.

Key Features:

  • Data-Driven Decision Making: Utilizes historical and real-time market data to derive predictive patterns, ensuring decisions are grounded in statistical significance.
  • Algorithmic Execution: Employs automated trading algorithms to execute trades with precision, minimizing emotional bias and human error.
  • Risk Management: Integrates dynamic stop-loss, take-profit, and position-sizing mechanisms to optimize risk-reward ratios and protect capital.
  • Adaptive Models: Continuously refines predictive models using machine learning to adapt to changing market conditions, enhancing long-term performance.
  • Multi-Asset Compatibility: Designed to operate across multiple asset classes, providing diversified trading opportunities.
  • Low Latency: Optimized for high-speed execution to capitalize on short-term market inefficiencies.

Strategy Workflow:

  1. Data Analysis: Collects and processes market data (price, volume, volatility) using statistical tools and machine learning frameworks.
  2. Signal Generation: Identifies trade setups based on predefined criteria, such as momentum, mean reversion, or breakout patterns.
  3. Risk Assessment: Applies strict risk management rules, including maximum drawdown limits and volatility-based position sizing.
  4. Trade Execution: Automatically places trades via the MQL5 platform, ensuring minimal slippage and optimal entry/exit timing.
  5. Performance Monitoring: Continuously tracks performance metrics (e.g., Sharpe ratio, win rate) and adjusts parameters to maintain consistency.

Why Choose This Strategy?

  • Proven Performance: Backtested across diverse market conditions to ensure reliability and robustness.
  • Transparency: Provides detailed performance reports and trade logs for full accountability.
  • Scalability: Suitable for both retail and institutional traders, with customizable risk settings.
  • MQL5 Integration: Seamlessly integrates with the MQL5 platform for easy signal subscription and execution.

This strategy is ideal for traders seeking a disciplined, data-driven approach to achieve consistent returns while managing risk effectively. Subscribe to our MQL5 signal service to access these cutting-edge algorithmic trading signals.


No reviews
2026.01.05 19:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.05 18:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.22 10:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.08 02:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.01 02:52
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.24 08:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.24 00:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.06 12:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.21 09:04
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.16 00:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.23 17:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
