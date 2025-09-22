СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 4 / HFT QUANT 5
Juan Ignacio Albrecht

HFT QUANT 5

Juan Ignacio Albrecht
0 отзывов
Надежность
79 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 1999 USD в месяц
прирост с 2024 90%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
740
Прибыльных трейдов:
574 (77.56%)
Убыточных трейдов:
166 (22.43%)
Лучший трейд:
37.68 USD
Худший трейд:
-42.05 USD
Общая прибыль:
873.26 USD (59 763 pips)
Общий убыток:
-490.54 USD (36 328 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
71 (65.59 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
139.54 USD (7)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.11
Торговая активность:
1.15%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
15.20%
Последний трейд:
17 минут
Трейдов в неделю:
47
Ср. время удержания:
9 часов
Фактор восстановления:
3.43
Длинных трейдов:
486 (65.68%)
Коротких трейдов:
254 (34.32%)
Профит фактор:
1.78
Мат. ожидание:
0.52 USD
Средняя прибыль:
1.52 USD
Средний убыток:
-2.96 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
6 (-111.70 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-111.70 USD (6)
Прирост в месяц:
3.93%
Годовой прогноз:
47.63%
Алготрейдинг:
99%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
1.59 USD
Максимальная:
111.70 USD (17.90%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
17.90% (111.70 USD)
По эквити:
6.91% (43.60 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 436
GBPUSD+ 223
EURUSD+ 81
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD+ 181
GBPUSD+ 175
EURUSD+ 27
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD+ 9.7K
GBPUSD+ 11K
EURUSD+ 2.9K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +37.68 USD
Худший трейд: -42 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 7
Макс. серия проигрышей: 6
Макс. прибыль в серии: +65.59 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -111.70 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "VantageInternational-Live 4" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

Quantitative Algorithmic Strategy for MQL5 Signal Provider

This strategy leverages advanced quantitative and algorithmic techniques to generate high-probability trading signals for the MQL5 platform. It combines robust statistical models, machine learning algorithms, and technical analysis to identify optimal entry and exit points across various financial instruments, including forex, commodities, and indices.

Key Features:

  • Data-Driven Decision Making: Utilizes historical and real-time market data to derive predictive patterns, ensuring decisions are grounded in statistical significance.
  • Algorithmic Execution: Employs automated trading algorithms to execute trades with precision, minimizing emotional bias and human error.
  • Risk Management: Integrates dynamic stop-loss, take-profit, and position-sizing mechanisms to optimize risk-reward ratios and protect capital.
  • Adaptive Models: Continuously refines predictive models using machine learning to adapt to changing market conditions, enhancing long-term performance.
  • Multi-Asset Compatibility: Designed to operate across multiple asset classes, providing diversified trading opportunities.
  • Low Latency: Optimized for high-speed execution to capitalize on short-term market inefficiencies.

Strategy Workflow:

  1. Data Analysis: Collects and processes market data (price, volume, volatility) using statistical tools and machine learning frameworks.
  2. Signal Generation: Identifies trade setups based on predefined criteria, such as momentum, mean reversion, or breakout patterns.
  3. Risk Assessment: Applies strict risk management rules, including maximum drawdown limits and volatility-based position sizing.
  4. Trade Execution: Automatically places trades via the MQL5 platform, ensuring minimal slippage and optimal entry/exit timing.
  5. Performance Monitoring: Continuously tracks performance metrics (e.g., Sharpe ratio, win rate) and adjusts parameters to maintain consistency.

Why Choose This Strategy?

  • Proven Performance: Backtested across diverse market conditions to ensure reliability and robustness.
  • Transparency: Provides detailed performance reports and trade logs for full accountability.
  • Scalability: Suitable for both retail and institutional traders, with customizable risk settings.
  • MQL5 Integration: Seamlessly integrates with the MQL5 platform for easy signal subscription and execution.

This strategy is ideal for traders seeking a disciplined, data-driven approach to achieve consistent returns while managing risk effectively. Subscribe to our MQL5 signal service to access these cutting-edge algorithmic trading signals.


Нет отзывов
2026.01.05 19:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.05 18:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.22 10:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.08 02:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.01 02:52
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.24 08:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.24 00:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.06 12:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.21 09:04
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.16 00:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.23 17:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
HFT QUANT 5
1999 USD в месяц
90%
0
0
USD
954
USD
79
99%
740
77%
1%
1.78
0.52
USD
18%
1:500
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 4.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.