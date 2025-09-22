SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / HFT QUANT 5
Juan Ignacio Albrecht

HFT QUANT 5

Juan Ignacio Albrecht
0 avis
Fiabilité
63 semaines
0 / 0 USD
croissance depuis 2024 84%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
666
Bénéfice trades:
517 (77.62%)
Perte trades:
149 (22.37%)
Meilleure transaction:
37.68 USD
Pire transaction:
-42.05 USD
Bénéfice brut:
776.29 USD (51 991 pips)
Perte brute:
-424.98 USD (30 038 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
71 (65.59 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
139.54 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.11
Activité de trading:
0.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
9 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
0
Temps de détention moyen:
10 heures
Facteur de récupération:
3.15
Longs trades:
423 (63.51%)
Courts trades:
243 (36.49%)
Facteur de profit:
1.83
Rendement attendu:
0.53 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.50 USD
Perte moyenne:
-2.85 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
6 (-111.70 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-111.70 USD (6)
Croissance mensuelle:
3.40%
Prévision annuelle:
42.59%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
1.59 USD
Maximal:
111.70 USD (17.90%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
17.90% (111.70 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 368
GBPUSD+ 217
EURUSD+ 81
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 153
GBPUSD+ 172
EURUSD+ 27
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 8.6K
GBPUSD+ 11K
EURUSD+ 2.9K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +37.68 USD
Pire transaction: -42 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 7
Pertes consécutives maximales: 6
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +65.59 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -111.70 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "VantageInternational-Live 4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Quantitative Algorithmic Strategy for MQL5 Signal Provider

This strategy leverages advanced quantitative and algorithmic techniques to generate high-probability trading signals for the MQL5 platform. It combines robust statistical models, machine learning algorithms, and technical analysis to identify optimal entry and exit points across various financial instruments, including forex, commodities, and indices.

Key Features:

  • Data-Driven Decision Making: Utilizes historical and real-time market data to derive predictive patterns, ensuring decisions are grounded in statistical significance.
  • Algorithmic Execution: Employs automated trading algorithms to execute trades with precision, minimizing emotional bias and human error.
  • Risk Management: Integrates dynamic stop-loss, take-profit, and position-sizing mechanisms to optimize risk-reward ratios and protect capital.
  • Adaptive Models: Continuously refines predictive models using machine learning to adapt to changing market conditions, enhancing long-term performance.
  • Multi-Asset Compatibility: Designed to operate across multiple asset classes, providing diversified trading opportunities.
  • Low Latency: Optimized for high-speed execution to capitalize on short-term market inefficiencies.

Strategy Workflow:

  1. Data Analysis: Collects and processes market data (price, volume, volatility) using statistical tools and machine learning frameworks.
  2. Signal Generation: Identifies trade setups based on predefined criteria, such as momentum, mean reversion, or breakout patterns.
  3. Risk Assessment: Applies strict risk management rules, including maximum drawdown limits and volatility-based position sizing.
  4. Trade Execution: Automatically places trades via the MQL5 platform, ensuring minimal slippage and optimal entry/exit timing.
  5. Performance Monitoring: Continuously tracks performance metrics (e.g., Sharpe ratio, win rate) and adjusts parameters to maintain consistency.

Why Choose This Strategy?

  • Proven Performance: Backtested across diverse market conditions to ensure reliability and robustness.
  • Transparency: Provides detailed performance reports and trade logs for full accountability.
  • Scalability: Suitable for both retail and institutional traders, with customizable risk settings.
  • MQL5 Integration: Seamlessly integrates with the MQL5 platform for easy signal subscription and execution.

This strategy is ideal for traders seeking a disciplined, data-driven approach to achieve consistent returns while managing risk effectively. Subscribe to our MQL5 signal service to access these cutting-edge algorithmic trading signals.


Aucun avis
2025.09.23 17:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
