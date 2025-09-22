- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
733
盈利交易:
570 (77.76%)
亏损交易:
163 (22.24%)
最好交易:
37.68 USD
最差交易:
-42.05 USD
毛利:
861.13 USD (58 527 pips)
毛利亏损:
-479.08 USD (35 197 pips)
最大连续赢利:
71 (65.59 USD)
最大连续盈利:
139.54 USD (7)
夏普比率:
0.11
交易活动:
1.15%
最大入金加载:
15.20%
最近交易:
56 几分钟前
每周交易:
41
平均持有时间:
9 小时
采收率:
3.42
长期交易:
479 (65.35%)
短期交易:
254 (34.65%)
利润因子:
1.80
预期回报:
0.52 USD
平均利润:
1.51 USD
平均损失:
-2.94 USD
最大连续失误:
6 (-111.70 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-111.70 USD (6)
每月增长:
3.85%
年度预测:
46.74%
算法交易:
99%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
1.59 USD
最大值:
111.70 USD (17.90%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
17.90% (111.70 USD)
净值:
6.91% (43.60 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|429
|GBPUSD+
|223
|EURUSD+
|81
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD+
|180
|GBPUSD+
|175
|EURUSD+
|27
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD+
|9.6K
|GBPUSD+
|11K
|EURUSD+
|2.9K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +37.68 USD
最差交易: -42 USD
最大连续赢利: 7
最大连续失误: 6
最大连续盈利: +65.59 USD
最大连续亏损: -111.70 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 VantageInternational-Live 4 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
Quantitative Algorithmic Strategy for MQL5 Signal Provider
This strategy leverages advanced quantitative and algorithmic techniques to generate high-probability trading signals for the MQL5 platform. It combines robust statistical models, machine learning algorithms, and technical analysis to identify optimal entry and exit points across various financial instruments, including forex, commodities, and indices.
Key Features:
- Data-Driven Decision Making: Utilizes historical and real-time market data to derive predictive patterns, ensuring decisions are grounded in statistical significance.
- Algorithmic Execution: Employs automated trading algorithms to execute trades with precision, minimizing emotional bias and human error.
- Risk Management: Integrates dynamic stop-loss, take-profit, and position-sizing mechanisms to optimize risk-reward ratios and protect capital.
- Adaptive Models: Continuously refines predictive models using machine learning to adapt to changing market conditions, enhancing long-term performance.
- Multi-Asset Compatibility: Designed to operate across multiple asset classes, providing diversified trading opportunities.
- Low Latency: Optimized for high-speed execution to capitalize on short-term market inefficiencies.
Strategy Workflow:
- Data Analysis: Collects and processes market data (price, volume, volatility) using statistical tools and machine learning frameworks.
- Signal Generation: Identifies trade setups based on predefined criteria, such as momentum, mean reversion, or breakout patterns.
- Risk Assessment: Applies strict risk management rules, including maximum drawdown limits and volatility-based position sizing.
- Trade Execution: Automatically places trades via the MQL5 platform, ensuring minimal slippage and optimal entry/exit timing.
- Performance Monitoring: Continuously tracks performance metrics (e.g., Sharpe ratio, win rate) and adjusts parameters to maintain consistency.
Why Choose This Strategy?
- Proven Performance: Backtested across diverse market conditions to ensure reliability and robustness.
- Transparency: Provides detailed performance reports and trade logs for full accountability.
- Scalability: Suitable for both retail and institutional traders, with customizable risk settings.
- MQL5 Integration: Seamlessly integrates with the MQL5 platform for easy signal subscription and execution.
This strategy is ideal for traders seeking a disciplined, data-driven approach to achieve consistent returns while managing risk effectively. Subscribe to our MQL5 signal service to access these cutting-edge algorithmic trading signals.
