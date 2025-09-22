SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / HFT QUANT 5
Juan Ignacio Albrecht

HFT QUANT 5

Juan Ignacio Albrecht
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
79 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 1999 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2024 90%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
744
Gewinntrades:
578 (77.68%)
Verlusttrades:
166 (22.31%)
Bester Trade:
37.68 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-42.05 USD
Bruttoprofit:
875.68 USD (60 028 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-490.54 USD (36 328 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
71 (65.59 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
139.54 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading-Aktivität:
1.15%
Max deposit load:
15.20%
Letzter Trade:
2 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
51
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
9 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
3.45
Long-Positionen:
490 (65.86%)
Short-Positionen:
254 (34.14%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.79
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.52 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
1.52 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-2.96 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
6 (-111.70 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-111.70 USD (6)
Wachstum pro Monat :
4.19%
Jahresprognose:
50.83%
Algo-Trading:
99%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
1.59 USD
Maximaler:
111.70 USD (17.90%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
17.90% (111.70 USD)
Kapital:
6.91% (43.60 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 440
GBPUSD+ 223
EURUSD+ 81
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 183
GBPUSD+ 175
EURUSD+ 27
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 10K
GBPUSD+ 11K
EURUSD+ 2.9K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +37.68 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -42 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 7
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 6
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +65.59 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -111.70 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "VantageInternational-Live 4" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

Quantitative Algorithmic Strategy for MQL5 Signal Provider

This strategy leverages advanced quantitative and algorithmic techniques to generate high-probability trading signals for the MQL5 platform. It combines robust statistical models, machine learning algorithms, and technical analysis to identify optimal entry and exit points across various financial instruments, including forex, commodities, and indices.

Key Features:

  • Data-Driven Decision Making: Utilizes historical and real-time market data to derive predictive patterns, ensuring decisions are grounded in statistical significance.
  • Algorithmic Execution: Employs automated trading algorithms to execute trades with precision, minimizing emotional bias and human error.
  • Risk Management: Integrates dynamic stop-loss, take-profit, and position-sizing mechanisms to optimize risk-reward ratios and protect capital.
  • Adaptive Models: Continuously refines predictive models using machine learning to adapt to changing market conditions, enhancing long-term performance.
  • Multi-Asset Compatibility: Designed to operate across multiple asset classes, providing diversified trading opportunities.
  • Low Latency: Optimized for high-speed execution to capitalize on short-term market inefficiencies.

Strategy Workflow:

  1. Data Analysis: Collects and processes market data (price, volume, volatility) using statistical tools and machine learning frameworks.
  2. Signal Generation: Identifies trade setups based on predefined criteria, such as momentum, mean reversion, or breakout patterns.
  3. Risk Assessment: Applies strict risk management rules, including maximum drawdown limits and volatility-based position sizing.
  4. Trade Execution: Automatically places trades via the MQL5 platform, ensuring minimal slippage and optimal entry/exit timing.
  5. Performance Monitoring: Continuously tracks performance metrics (e.g., Sharpe ratio, win rate) and adjusts parameters to maintain consistency.

Why Choose This Strategy?

  • Proven Performance: Backtested across diverse market conditions to ensure reliability and robustness.
  • Transparency: Provides detailed performance reports and trade logs for full accountability.
  • Scalability: Suitable for both retail and institutional traders, with customizable risk settings.
  • MQL5 Integration: Seamlessly integrates with the MQL5 platform for easy signal subscription and execution.

This strategy is ideal for traders seeking a disciplined, data-driven approach to achieve consistent returns while managing risk effectively. Subscribe to our MQL5 signal service to access these cutting-edge algorithmic trading signals.


Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.05 19:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.05 18:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.22 10:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.08 02:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.01 02:52
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.24 08:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.24 00:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.06 12:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.21 09:04
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.16 00:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.23 17:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
HFT QUANT 5
1999 USD pro Monat
90%
0
0
USD
958
USD
79
99%
744
77%
1%
1.78
0.52
USD
18%
1:500
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 4 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.