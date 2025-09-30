- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
PW-PA: Power REIT 7.75% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock
PW-PA 환율이 오늘 13.70%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 4.40이고 고가는 4.40이었습니다.
Power REIT 7.75% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is PW-PA stock price today?
Power REIT 7.75% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock stock is priced at 4.40 today. It trades within 13.70%, yesterday's close was 3.87, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of PW-PA shows these updates.
Does Power REIT 7.75% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock stock pay dividends?
Power REIT 7.75% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock is currently valued at 4.40. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 19.24% and USD. View the chart live to track PW-PA movements.
How to buy PW-PA stock?
You can buy Power REIT 7.75% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock shares at the current price of 4.40. Orders are usually placed near 4.40 or 4.70, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow PW-PA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PW-PA stock?
Investing in Power REIT 7.75% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock involves considering the yearly range 3.15 - 5.49 and current price 4.40. Many compare 18.60% and 19.24% before placing orders at 4.40 or 4.70. Explore the PW-PA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Power REIT stock highest prices?
The highest price of Power REIT in the past year was 5.49. Within 3.15 - 5.49, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 3.87 helps spot resistance levels. Track Power REIT 7.75% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock performance using the live chart.
What are Power REIT stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Power REIT (PW-PA) over the year was 3.15. Comparing it with the current 4.40 and 3.15 - 5.49 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PW-PA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PW-PA stock split?
Power REIT 7.75% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 3.87, and 19.24% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 3.87
- 시가
- 4.40
- Bid
- 4.40
- Ask
- 4.70
- 저가
- 4.40
- 고가
- 4.40
- 볼륨
- 1
- 일일 변동
- 13.70%
- 월 변동
- 18.60%
- 6개월 변동
- 19.24%
- 년간 변동율
- 19.24%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4