PW-PA: Power REIT 7.75% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock

4.40 USD 0.53 (13.70%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

PW-PA 환율이 오늘 13.70%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 4.40이고 고가는 4.40이었습니다.

Power REIT 7.75% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is PW-PA stock price today?

Power REIT 7.75% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock stock is priced at 4.40 today. It trades within 13.70%, yesterday's close was 3.87, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of PW-PA shows these updates.

Does Power REIT 7.75% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock stock pay dividends?

Power REIT 7.75% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock is currently valued at 4.40. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 19.24% and USD. View the chart live to track PW-PA movements.

How to buy PW-PA stock?

You can buy Power REIT 7.75% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock shares at the current price of 4.40. Orders are usually placed near 4.40 or 4.70, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow PW-PA updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into PW-PA stock?

Investing in Power REIT 7.75% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock involves considering the yearly range 3.15 - 5.49 and current price 4.40. Many compare 18.60% and 19.24% before placing orders at 4.40 or 4.70. Explore the PW-PA price chart live with daily changes.

What are Power REIT stock highest prices?

The highest price of Power REIT in the past year was 5.49. Within 3.15 - 5.49, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 3.87 helps spot resistance levels. Track Power REIT 7.75% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock performance using the live chart.

What are Power REIT stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Power REIT (PW-PA) over the year was 3.15. Comparing it with the current 4.40 and 3.15 - 5.49 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PW-PA moves on the chart live for more details.

When did PW-PA stock split?

Power REIT 7.75% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 3.87, and 19.24% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
4.40 4.40
년간 변동
3.15 5.49
이전 종가
3.87
시가
4.40
Bid
4.40
Ask
4.70
저가
4.40
고가
4.40
볼륨
1
일일 변동
13.70%
월 변동
18.60%
6개월 변동
19.24%
년간 변동율
19.24%
