PW-PA: Power REIT 7.75% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock
PW-PA exchange rate has changed by 13.70% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.40 and at a high of 4.40.
Follow Power REIT 7.75% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PW-PA stock price today?
Power REIT 7.75% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock stock is priced at 4.40 today. It trades within 13.70%, yesterday's close was 3.87, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of PW-PA shows these updates.
Does Power REIT 7.75% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock stock pay dividends?
Power REIT 7.75% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock is currently valued at 4.40. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 19.24% and USD. View the chart live to track PW-PA movements.
How to buy PW-PA stock?
You can buy Power REIT 7.75% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock shares at the current price of 4.40. Orders are usually placed near 4.40 or 4.70, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow PW-PA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PW-PA stock?
Investing in Power REIT 7.75% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock involves considering the yearly range 3.15 - 5.49 and current price 4.40. Many compare 18.60% and 19.24% before placing orders at 4.40 or 4.70. Explore the PW-PA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Power REIT stock highest prices?
The highest price of Power REIT in the past year was 5.49. Within 3.15 - 5.49, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 3.87 helps spot resistance levels. Track Power REIT 7.75% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock performance using the live chart.
What are Power REIT stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Power REIT (PW-PA) over the year was 3.15. Comparing it with the current 4.40 and 3.15 - 5.49 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PW-PA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PW-PA stock split?
Power REIT 7.75% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 3.87, and 19.24% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 3.87
- Open
- 4.40
- Bid
- 4.40
- Ask
- 4.70
- Low
- 4.40
- High
- 4.40
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 13.70%
- Month Change
- 18.60%
- 6 Months Change
- 19.24%
- Year Change
- 19.24%
