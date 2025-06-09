시세섹션
통화 / PSEC
주식로 돌아가기

PSEC: Prospect Capital Corporation - Closed End Fund

2.66 USD 0.01 (0.37%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

PSEC 환율이 오늘 -0.37%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 2.59이고 고가는 2.69이었습니다.

Prospect Capital Corporation - Closed End Fund 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PSEC News

일일 변동 비율
2.59 2.69
년간 변동
2.59 5.41
이전 종가
2.67
시가
2.68
Bid
2.66
Ask
2.96
저가
2.59
고가
2.69
볼륨
7.081 K
일일 변동
-0.37%
월 변동
-9.52%
6개월 변동
-35.12%
년간 변동율
-50.19%
20 9월, 토요일