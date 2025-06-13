QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / PSEC
Tornare a Azioni

PSEC: Prospect Capital Corporation - Closed End Fund

2.66 USD 0.01 (0.37%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PSEC ha avuto una variazione del -0.37% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.59 e ad un massimo di 2.69.

Segui le dinamiche di Prospect Capital Corporation - Closed End Fund. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PSEC News

Intervallo Giornaliero
2.59 2.69
Intervallo Annuale
2.59 5.41
Chiusura Precedente
2.67
Apertura
2.68
Bid
2.66
Ask
2.96
Minimo
2.59
Massimo
2.69
Volume
7.081 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.37%
Variazione Mensile
-9.52%
Variazione Semestrale
-35.12%
Variazione Annuale
-50.19%
20 settembre, sabato