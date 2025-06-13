Valute / PSEC
PSEC: Prospect Capital Corporation - Closed End Fund
2.66 USD 0.01 (0.37%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PSEC ha avuto una variazione del -0.37% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.59 e ad un massimo di 2.69.
Segui le dinamiche di Prospect Capital Corporation - Closed End Fund. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
PSEC News
Intervallo Giornaliero
2.59 2.69
Intervallo Annuale
2.59 5.41
- Chiusura Precedente
- 2.67
- Apertura
- 2.68
- Bid
- 2.66
- Ask
- 2.96
- Minimo
- 2.59
- Massimo
- 2.69
- Volume
- 7.081 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.37%
- Variazione Mensile
- -9.52%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -35.12%
- Variazione Annuale
- -50.19%
20 settembre, sabato