PSEC: Prospect Capital Corporation - Closed End Fund
2.76 USD 0.04 (1.43%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de PSEC de hoy ha cambiado un -1.43%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 2.76, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 2.82.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Prospect Capital Corporation - Closed End Fund. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Rango diario
2.76 2.82
Rango anual
2.74 5.41
- Cierres anteriores
- 2.80
- Open
- 2.80
- Bid
- 2.76
- Ask
- 3.06
- Low
- 2.76
- High
- 2.82
- Volumen
- 2.849 K
- Cambio diario
- -1.43%
- Cambio mensual
- -6.12%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -32.68%
- Cambio anual
- -48.31%
