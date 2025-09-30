- 개요
LOB-PA: Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
LOB-PA 환율이 오늘 -0.27%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 25.8500이고 고가는 26.0100이었습니다.
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is LOB-PA stock price today?
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. stock is priced at 25.9300 today. It trades within -0.27%, yesterday's close was 26.0000, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of LOB-PA shows these updates.
Does Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. stock pay dividends?
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. is currently valued at 25.9300. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.55% and USD. View the chart live to track LOB-PA movements.
How to buy LOB-PA stock?
You can buy Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. shares at the current price of 25.9300. Orders are usually placed near 25.9300 or 25.9330, while 3 and 0.31% show market activity. Follow LOB-PA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LOB-PA stock?
Investing in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 24.9100 - 26.0100 and current price 25.9300. Many compare 2.98% and 3.55% before placing orders at 25.9300 or 25.9330. Explore the LOB-PA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. in the past year was 26.0100. Within 24.9100 - 26.0100, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.0000 helps spot resistance levels. Track Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (LOB-PA) over the year was 24.9100. Comparing it with the current 25.9300 and 24.9100 - 26.0100 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LOB-PA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LOB-PA stock split?
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.0000, and 3.55% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 26.0000
- 시가
- 25.8500
- Bid
- 25.9300
- Ask
- 25.9330
- 저가
- 25.8500
- 고가
- 26.0100
- 볼륨
- 3
- 일일 변동
- -0.27%
- 월 변동
- 2.98%
- 6개월 변동
- 3.55%
- 년간 변동율
- 3.55%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4