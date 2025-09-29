- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
LOB-PA: Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
LOB-PA exchange rate has changed by 0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.8500 and at a high of 26.0100.
Follow Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LOB-PA stock price today?
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. stock is priced at 26.0100 today. It trades within 0.04%, yesterday's close was 26.0000, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of LOB-PA shows these updates.
Does Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. stock pay dividends?
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. is currently valued at 26.0100. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.87% and USD. View the chart live to track LOB-PA movements.
How to buy LOB-PA stock?
You can buy Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. shares at the current price of 26.0100. Orders are usually placed near 26.0100 or 26.0130, while 2 and 0.62% show market activity. Follow LOB-PA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LOB-PA stock?
Investing in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 24.9100 - 26.0100 and current price 26.0100. Many compare 3.30% and 3.87% before placing orders at 26.0100 or 26.0130. Explore the LOB-PA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. in the past year was 26.0100. Within 24.9100 - 26.0100, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.0000 helps spot resistance levels. Track Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (LOB-PA) over the year was 24.9100. Comparing it with the current 26.0100 and 24.9100 - 26.0100 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LOB-PA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LOB-PA stock split?
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.0000, and 3.87% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 26.0000
- Open
- 25.8500
- Bid
- 26.0100
- Ask
- 26.0130
- Low
- 25.8500
- High
- 26.0100
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 0.04%
- Month Change
- 3.30%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.87%
- Year Change
- 3.87%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 4.0%
- Fcst
- 2.0%
- Prev
- -0.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev