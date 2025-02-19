- 개요
CGMS: Capital Group Fixed Income ETF Trust Capital Group U.S. Multi-S
CGMS 환율이 오늘 -0.25%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 27.74이고 고가는 27.77이었습니다.
Capital Group Fixed Income ETF Trust Capital Group U.S. Multi-S 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
CGMS News
자주 묻는 질문
What is CGMS stock price today?
Capital Group Fixed Income ETF Trust Capital Group U.S. Multi-S stock is priced at 27.76 today. It trades within -0.25%, yesterday's close was 27.83, and trading volume reached 705. The live price chart of CGMS shows these updates.
Does Capital Group Fixed Income ETF Trust Capital Group U.S. Multi-S stock pay dividends?
Capital Group Fixed Income ETF Trust Capital Group U.S. Multi-S is currently valued at 27.76. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.29% and USD. View the chart live to track CGMS movements.
How to buy CGMS stock?
You can buy Capital Group Fixed Income ETF Trust Capital Group U.S. Multi-S shares at the current price of 27.76. Orders are usually placed near 27.76 or 28.06, while 705 and 0.04% show market activity. Follow CGMS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CGMS stock?
Investing in Capital Group Fixed Income ETF Trust Capital Group U.S. Multi-S involves considering the yearly range 26.08 - 28.07 and current price 27.76. Many compare 0.69% and 1.68% before placing orders at 27.76 or 28.06. Explore the CGMS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Share Class stock highest prices?
The highest price of Share Class in the past year was 28.07. Within 26.08 - 28.07, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.83 helps spot resistance levels. Track Capital Group Fixed Income ETF Trust Capital Group U.S. Multi-S performance using the live chart.
What are Share Class stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Share Class (CGMS) over the year was 26.08. Comparing it with the current 27.76 and 26.08 - 28.07 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CGMS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CGMS stock split?
Capital Group Fixed Income ETF Trust Capital Group U.S. Multi-S has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.83, and -0.29% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 27.83
- 시가
- 27.75
- Bid
- 27.76
- Ask
- 28.06
- 저가
- 27.74
- 고가
- 27.77
- 볼륨
- 705
- 일일 변동
- -0.25%
- 월 변동
- 0.69%
- 6개월 변동
- 1.68%
- 년간 변동율
- -0.29%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4