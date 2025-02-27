- 개요
BRZU: Direxion Daily Brazil Bull 2X Shares
BRZU 환율이 오늘 1.72%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 73.69이고 고가는 74.86이었습니다.
Direxion Daily Brazil Bull 2X Shares 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is BRZU stock price today?
Direxion Daily Brazil Bull 2X Shares stock is priced at 73.72 today. It trades within 1.72%, yesterday's close was 72.47, and trading volume reached 52. The live price chart of BRZU shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily Brazil Bull 2X Shares stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily Brazil Bull 2X Shares is currently valued at 73.72. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.89% and USD. View the chart live to track BRZU movements.
How to buy BRZU stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily Brazil Bull 2X Shares shares at the current price of 73.72. Orders are usually placed near 73.72 or 74.02, while 52 and -1.52% show market activity. Follow BRZU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BRZU stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily Brazil Bull 2X Shares involves considering the yearly range 40.61 - 76.05 and current price 73.72. Many compare 14.95% and 38.08% before placing orders at 73.72 or 74.02. Explore the BRZU price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares in the past year was 76.05. Within 40.61 - 76.05, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 72.47 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily Brazil Bull 2X Shares performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares (BRZU) over the year was 40.61. Comparing it with the current 73.72 and 40.61 - 76.05 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BRZU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BRZU stock split?
Direxion Daily Brazil Bull 2X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 72.47, and 4.89% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 72.47
- 시가
- 74.86
- Bid
- 73.72
- Ask
- 74.02
- 저가
- 73.69
- 고가
- 74.86
- 볼륨
- 52
- 일일 변동
- 1.72%
- 월 변동
- 14.95%
- 6개월 변동
- 38.08%
- 년간 변동율
- 4.89%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4