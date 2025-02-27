QuotesSections
Currencies / BRZU
BRZU: Direxion Daily Brazil Bull 2X Shares

73.70 USD 0.02 (0.03%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BRZU exchange rate has changed by -0.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 72.87 and at a high of 74.40.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is BRZU stock price today?

Direxion Daily Brazil Bull 2X Shares stock is priced at 73.70 today. It trades within -0.03%, yesterday's close was 73.72, and trading volume reached 57. The live price chart of BRZU shows these updates.

Does Direxion Daily Brazil Bull 2X Shares stock pay dividends?

Direxion Daily Brazil Bull 2X Shares is currently valued at 73.70. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.87% and USD. View the chart live to track BRZU movements.

How to buy BRZU stock?

You can buy Direxion Daily Brazil Bull 2X Shares shares at the current price of 73.70. Orders are usually placed near 73.70 or 74.00, while 57 and -0.94% show market activity. Follow BRZU updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BRZU stock?

Investing in Direxion Daily Brazil Bull 2X Shares involves considering the yearly range 40.61 - 76.05 and current price 73.70. Many compare 14.92% and 38.04% before placing orders at 73.70 or 74.00. Explore the BRZU price chart live with daily changes.

What are Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares stock highest prices?

The highest price of Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares in the past year was 76.05. Within 40.61 - 76.05, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 73.72 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily Brazil Bull 2X Shares performance using the live chart.

What are Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares (BRZU) over the year was 40.61. Comparing it with the current 73.70 and 40.61 - 76.05 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BRZU moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BRZU stock split?

Direxion Daily Brazil Bull 2X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 73.72, and 4.87% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
72.87 74.40
Year Range
40.61 76.05
Previous Close
73.72
Open
74.40
Bid
73.70
Ask
74.00
Low
72.87
High
74.40
Volume
57
Daily Change
-0.03%
Month Change
14.92%
6 Months Change
38.04%
Year Change
4.87%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8