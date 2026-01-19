Note: This indicator is a trial version valid until the end of January 2026.

Activation Key: AW



Advanced Weekly Levels

Advanced Weekly Levels is a professional indicator for the MetaTrader 5 platform that draws the most important weekly and daily price levels directly on the chart, helping traders accurately identify strong support and resistance zones.

The indicator displays the following levels:

🔹 PWH (Previous Week High)

The highest price recorded during the previous week.

🔹 PWL (Previous Week Low)

The lowest price recorded during the previous week.

🔸 Last High

The highest price of the last completed daily candle.

🔸 Last Low

The lowest price of the last completed daily candle.

Indicator Features