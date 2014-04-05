IBI Intermarket ZScore

IBI Intermarket (Z-Score)

IBI Intermarket (Z-Score) measures the chart symbol’s relative strength by comparing it to a benchmark/leader symbol (or a list of drivers) that can have a direct or inverse relationship.
It shows this difference as a Z-Score, making it easier to read across any symbol and timeframe.

What problem does it solve?
Comparing markets by price alone is difficult because each symbol has different volatility. IBI standardizes this comparison and highlights when the symbol is stronger or weaker than the leader or drivers.

How it works (4 steps)

  1. Log Returns
    Computes log returns for:

    • the current chart symbol, and

    • the benchmark/leader (or drivers list)

  2. Spread
    Builds a differential return:
    Spread = Return(symbol) − Return(leader/drivers)

  3. Belly Window (Sensitivity)
    Accumulates the spread over a short window (Window Belly) to form a “belly” series (raw displacement).

  4. Long Window (Normalization)
    Converts the belly series into a Z-Score using a longer window (Window Long), resulting in the IBI line.

Output: a single Z-Score line in a separate window.

Interpretation (simple and practical)

  • IBI > 0 → the current symbol is outperforming the leader/drivers

  • IBI < 0 → the current symbol is underperforming the leader/drivers

Zones (default)

  • Strong: ±1.8

  • Extreme: ±2.0

These zones are reference levels to help identify stretched relative conditions (not a guarantee of reversal).
A Z clamp is included to keep the display readable in rare outlier conditions.

Typical use cases

  • Intermarket Divergence: detect when the symbol moves differently than its leader/drivers

  • Stretched Relative Conditions: identify when the displacement reaches strong/extreme zones

  • Flow Confirmation: check if relative strength remains sustained above/below zero

Inputs (overview)

Core

  • Benchmark/Leader Symbol
    The main reference symbol (example: an index, commodity, FX pair, crypto dominance proxy, etc.)

  • Default Relationship

    • Direct: leader moves in the same direction (no sign inversion)

    • Inverse: leader is negatively correlated (return sign is inverted)

Advanced (optional): Drivers List

Enable Use Drivers List to replace the single leader with multiple weighted drivers.

Format:
SYM:inverse|direct:weight;SYM:inverse|direct:weight

Example:
DXY:inverse:1.0;XAUUSD:direct:0.7;US10Y:inverse:0.5

This allows you to model a symbol against a custom intermarket basket.

Windows

  • Window Belly → sensitivity (short accumulation)

  • Window Long → Z-Score normalization (stability)

Visual

  • decimal digits, strong/extreme levels, Z clamp

Notes / Requirements

  • Works on any timeframe and symbol as long as the benchmark/drivers symbols are available in your MetaTrader 5 broker’s symbol list.

  • Uses time-synchronized bars (intermarket alignment by bar time) to keep comparisons consistent.

  • This is an analytical tool. Always combine with your own risk management.

Recommended screenshots (for the product page)

  1. Overview: price chart + IBI with strong/extreme levels visible

  2. Divergence example: clear moment where price trend differs from IBI direction

  3. Extreme zone example: IBI reaching ±2.0 with subsequent market behavior

  4. Inputs window: show the parameters in English and the drivers format

Developed by Fernando Augusto Poltronieri


추천 제품
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.67 (3)
지표
시장 매물대 지표(Volume Profile) + 스마트 오실레이터. 통화 쌍, 주식, 선물, 암호화폐 등 거의 모든 종목에서 작동하며, 실제 거래량(Real Volume)과 틱 거래량(Tick Volume)을 모두 지원합니다. 프로파일 생성 범위를 일주일이나 한 달 등으로 자동 설정할 수 있을 뿐만 아니라, 두 개의 수직선(빨간색과 파란색)을 이동하여 수동으로 범위를 설정할 수도 있습니다. 히스트그램 형태로 표시되며, 특정 가격 수준의 히스토그램 너비는 해당 가격대에서 발생한 거래량을 의미합니다. Mode level line color 파라미터를 사용하면 가격이 반등할 가능성이 높은 주요 매물대 수준을 자동으로 표시할 수 있으며, Maximum color 파라미터는 설정된 전체 범위에서 거래가장 많이 발생한 최대 거래량 수준을 별도로 보여줍니다. 스마트 오실레이터는 과매수 및 과매도 구간을 표시합니다. 여러 지표로부터 오는 정보를 분석하고, 처리된 데이터를 바탕으로 과매수 및 과매
Volume Candle Indicator
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
지표
MetaTrader 5용 볼륨 컬러 히스토그램 지표 이 지표는 거래량을 별도의 창에 히스토그램 형태로 표시합니다. 각 막대는 캔들의 방향에 따라 색상이 지정되며, 종가가 시가보다 높을 경우 초록색(상승 추세), 낮을 경우 빨간색(하락 추세)으로 표시됩니다. 색상 변화를 통해 거래자는 가격 움직임과 거래량 간의 관계를 직관적으로 파악할 수 있습니다. 주요 기능 거래량 소스: 틱 볼륨 또는 실제 거래량 선택 가능. 거래량 히스토그램 위에 이동 평균선을 추가할 수 있으며, 이를 통해 거래량의 흐름을 부드럽게 시각화할 수 있습니다. 지원되는 평균 유형: SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA. 평균 기간은 사용자가 직접 설정 가능. 모든 종목과 차트 주기에서 완벽하게 호환되며, MetaTrader 5 플랫폼에서 안정적으로 작동합니다. 시각적으로 명확한 디자인으로 거래 결정에 필요한 정보를 빠르게 이해할 수 있습니다.
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
지표
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
Actual COMBO Depth of Market AND Tick Volume Chart
Sergey Andreev
3.53 (19)
지표
This indicator allows you to enjoy the two most popular products for analyzing request volumes and market deals at a favorable price: Actual Depth of Market Chart Actual Tick Footprint Volume Chart This product combines the power of both indicators and is provided as a single file. The functionality of Actual COMBO Depth of Market AND Tick Volume Chart is fully identical to the original indicators. You will enjoy the power of these two products combined into the single super-indicator! Below is
ICT Fair Value Gap Indicator
David Muriithi
4.67 (9)
지표
An ICT fair value gap is a trading concept that identifies market imbalances based on a three-candle sequence. The middle candle has a large body while the adjacent candles have upper and lower wicks that do not overlap with the middle candle. This formation suggests that there is an imbalance where buying and selling powers are not equal. Settings Minimum size of FVG (pips) -> FVGs less than the indicated pips will be not be drawn Show touched FVGs Normal FVG color -> color of FVG that hasn't
FREE
MR Volume Profile Rectangles 5
Sergey Khramchenkov
지표
A "Volume Profile" is an advanced charting indicator that displays total volume traded at every price level over a user specified time period. The main components of the volume profile are POC ( Point Of Control - the price level, at which the maximum number of contracts were executed during a selected period), VAH ( Value Area High - the highest price in the Value Area) and VAL ( Value Area Low - the lowest price in the Value Area). When we settled on the original indicator, we spent a lot of
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
지표
표시기는 현재 시세를 작성하여 과거 시세와 비교할 수 있으며 이를 바탕으로 가격 변동을 예측합니다. 표시기에는 원하는 날짜로 빠르게 이동할 수 있는 텍스트 필드가 있습니다. 옵션: 기호 - 표시기가 표시할 기호 선택. SymbolPeriod - 지표가 데이터를 가져올 기간 선택. IndicatorColor - 표시기 색상. HorisontalShift - 지시자가 그린 따옴표를 지정된 막대 수만큼 이동합니다. Inverse - true는 인용 부호를 반대로, false - 원래 보기를 반전합니다. ChartVerticalShiftStep - 차트를 수직으로 이동합니다(키보드의 위/아래 화살표). 다음은 날짜를 입력할 수 있는 텍스트 필드의 설정으로, '엔터'를 누르면 즉시 이동할 수 있습니다.
VR Grid Mt5
Vladimir Pastushak
3.25 (8)
지표
VR 그리드 표시기는 사용자 정의 설정으로 그래픽 그리드를 생성하도록 설계 되었습니다. 표준 그리드 와 달리 VR 그리드는 원형 레벨 을 구축하는 데 사용됩니다. 사용자의 선택에 따라 라운드 수준 사이의 단계는 임의적일 수 있습니다. 또한 VR Grid는 다른 인디케이터나 유틸리티와는 달리 기간이 바뀌거나 단말기를 재부팅해도 그리드의 위치 를 유지합니다. 설정, 세트 파일, 데모 버전, 지침, 문제 해결 등은 다음에서 얻을 수 있습니다. [블로그] 다음에서 리뷰를 읽거나 작성할 수 있습니다. [링크] 버전 [MetaTrader 4] 수직 수준 은 실제 시간 간격을 기준으로 하며 누락 또는 존재하지 않는 기간은 무시 합니다. 따라서 레벨 사이의 단계는 사용자가 선택한 값과 엄격하게 일치합니다. VR 그리드 표시기를 사용할 때 트레이더는 모든 수준에서 스타일 , 수직선 및 수평선의 색상 및 두께를 변경할 수 있습니다. 이를 통해 금융 상품의 라운드 수준 을 제어할 수 있습니다. 라운
FREE
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
지표
Was: $299  Now: $99  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings a
BoxChart MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (7)
지표
The market is unfair if only because 10% of participants manage 90% of funds. An ordinary trader has slim changes to stand against these "vultures". This problem can be solved. You just need to be among these 10%, learn to predict their intentions and move with them. Volume is the only preemptive factor that faultlessly works on any timeframe and symbol. First, the volume appears and is accumulated, and only then the price moves. The price moves from one volume to another. Areas of volume accumu
OrderBook Cumulative Indicator
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
지표
Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. The indicator OrderBook Cumulative Indicator accumulates market book data online and visualizes them on the chart. In addition, the indicator can show the market
Daily Volume Profile
Giga Aptsiauri
지표
Daily Volume Profile (Multi-Day) for MT5 This indicator provides a clean, fast and highly optimized Daily Volume Profile for the last N days , updated automatically every minute without flickering or chart lag. It draws full market structure: POC, VAH, VAL, Value Area, Day High/Low, Volume Distribution Buckets , and adapts dynamically to any timeframe using built-in shifting logic. Key Features: Volume Profile for the last N days (configurable) True daily POC, VAH, VAL with automatic labels
Kecia Volume Profile Order Finder
Niccolo Filippo Palombi
지표
Advanced Volume Profile Analysis Tool for MetaTrader 5 The Kecia Volume Profile Order Finder provides traders with volume profile analysis capabilities. This MT5 indicator combines volume profile visualization with statistical calculations to help identify potential trading opportunities and suggests entry, stop loss, and take profit levels based on market structure. Market Profile Visualization Transform your chart with customizable volume profile visualizations: Multiple visualization options
Market Volume Profile Modes
Zhen Yu Zheng
지표
Overview Market Volume Profile Modes is a powerful MT5 volume distribution indicator that integrates multiple Volume Profile variants. Users can switch between different analysis modes through a simple menu selection. This indicator helps traders identify key price levels, support and resistance zones, and market volume distribution. Core Concepts • POC (Point of Control): The price level with the highest volume concentration, representing the market's accepted "fair value" area • VAH (Value A
Buyer Seller Balance Analyzer
Oleksandr Sheyko
지표
Buyer Seller Balance Analyzer 는 여러 타임프레임에서 매수자와 매도자의 힘을 종합적으로 보여줍니다. 주요 구성 요소: Buyer/Seller Balance 표 매수자와 매도자의 비율 표시 M1부터 MN1까지 모든 타임프레임 포함 색상 구분 (녹색 = 매수자, 빨강 = 매도자) 핵심 지표: Buyers (%) – 매수자 비율 Sellers (%) – 매도자 비율 ️ Balance – 매수자와 매도자의 차이 Strength – 추세 강도 (STRONG/MEDIUM/WEAK) Volume – 거래량 표시 (HIGH/normal) 추가 기능: 이동평균선 (8, 21, 50, 100, 200) 현재 가격을 표시하는 수평선 높은 거래량 강조 표시 신호 해석: 강한 추세: Balance 가 크게 양수 (진한 녹색) → 강한 상승 추세 Balance 가 크게 음수 (진한 빨강) →
CvdDeltaVolumes
Parasbhai N Patel
지표
Delta + CVD & CVD Candles Order-flow indicator combining Delta (Ask–Bid), Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD), and a unique CVD-based synthetic candle system. Shows buy/sell pressure, volume aggressiveness, and momentum shifts with optional Delta histogram, CVD line, and CVD+Delta combined candles. Useful for scalping, intraday trading, divergence detection, and understanding buyer/seller dominance. Overview The Delta + CVD & CVD Candles Indicator combines multiple order-flow tools into one clean
VolumeDeltaBars
Stanislav Korotky
지표
This indicator is a conventional analytical tool for tick volumes changes. It calculates tick volumes for buys and sells separately, and their delta on every bar, and displays volumes by price clusters (cells) within a specified bar (usually the latest one). The algorithm used internally is the same as in the indicator VolumeDeltaMT5 , but results are shown as cumulative volume delta bars (candlesticks). Analogous indicator for MetaTrader 4 exists - CumulativeDeltaBars . This is a limited substi
Bar Size Pro
Makarii Gubaydullin
지표
각 시간 프레임에서 가격 변동을 계산: 플로팅 또는 최근 마감 바. 다기능 유틸리티 : 66개 이상의 기능, 이 도구 포함  |   질문이 있으면 저에게 연락하세요   |    MT4 버전 계산할   쉬프트   를 선택할 수 있습니다: 플로팅 (현재) 바; 최근 마감 (이전) 바; 가격 값의 유형   은 상단 행의 파란색 스위치로 선택할 수 있습니다: 핍; 시장 포인트; 백분율 값 (%); 가격 값; 바 크기 계산 방법   은 파란색 버튼으로 선택할 수 있습니다: 몸통 : (시가 - 종가) 가격; 그림자 : (고가 - 저가) 가격; 유틸리티는 차트에 별도 창   으로 표시됩니다: 창은 차트의 모든 위치로 이동 가능: 어디서나 드래그; 인터페이스는 " ^ " 버튼으로 최소화 가능; 지표 설정에서 다음을 구성할 수 있습니다: 다크 / 라이트 인터페이스 테마; 인터페이스 크기 배율; 폰트 크기 및 스타일; 프로그램 파일은 " Indicators " 디렉토리에 배치해야 합니다.
Wapv Price and volume
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
지표
MT5용 WAPV 가격 및 거래량 표시기는 (Wyckoff Academy Wave Market) 및 (Wyckoff Academy Price and Volume) 도구 세트의 일부입니다. MT5용 WAPV 가격 및 거래량 표시기는 차트에서 거래량 움직임을 직관적인 방식으로 쉽게 시각화할 수 있도록 만들어졌습니다. 그것으로 당신은 최대 거래량의 순간과 시장이 전문적인 관심을 갖지 않는 순간을 관찰할 수 있습니다 시장이 "스마트 머니"의 움직임이 아니라 관성에 의해 움직이는 순간을 식별합니다. 사용자가 수정할 수 있는 4가지 색상으로 구성되어 있습니다. 빨간색 = 제안 증가 녹색 = 수요 증가 회색 양초 = 수요와 공급의 감소 파란색 = 스마트머니 연기 위쪽 방향으로의 움직임은 강도를 나타냅니다. 하향 움직임 약점을 나타냅니다. Price의 방향에 상관없이 가장 강한 Volume이 올라가야 합니다. R. Wyckoff의 이론에 따라 생성된 지표
PivotWave
Jeffrey Quiatchon
지표
Introducing PivotWave – your ultimate trading companion that redefines precision and market analysis. Designed with traders in mind, PivotWave is more than just an indicator; it’s a powerful tool that captures the pulse of the market, identifying key turning points and trends with pinpoint accuracy. PivotWave leverages advanced algorithms to provide clear visual signals for optimal entry and exit points, making it easier for traders to navigate volatile market conditions. Whether you are a begin
Delta Profile Volume
Teresinha Moraes Correia
지표
기술 설명 – MetaTrader 5용 Delta Profile Delta Profile 은 MetaTrader 5에서 정의된 캔들 범위 내의 거래량 흐름을 세부적으로 분석하기 위해 설계된 지표입니다. 이 도구는 각 가격 수준에서 양의 거래량(상승과 관련) 과 음의 거래량(하락과 관련) 간의 불균형을 구조화하고 시각화합니다. 이를 통해 사용자는 실제로 거래가 집중되는 가격 영역과 시장 불균형이 형성되는 구간을 명확하게 파악할 수 있습니다. 핵심 개념 지표는 가격 레벨 을 인식하고 이를 양의 거래량, 음의 거래량 및 순 델타(양-음 차이)로 분류합니다. 각 가격 레벨은 수평 막대 로 차트에 표시되며, 거래가 집중되는 구간을 직관적으로 보여줍니다. 사용자는 분석할 캔들의 개수 , 가격 반올림 정밀도 , 최대 표시 레벨 수 , 표시 옵션 등을 직접 설정할 수 있습니다. 주요 기능 가격 레벨 매핑 : 사용자가 지정한 자릿수에 맞게 가격을 반올림하여 거래량을 집계합니다. 순 델타 계산 : 양
Market Profile TPO Indicator
Thiago Pereira Pinho
지표
The MarketProfileTPO indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a powerful tool designed to bring the Market Profile concept, based on Time Price Opportunity (TPO) analysis , directly onto your main chart window. This indicator calculates and displays the price distribution over a specified period, highlighting key areas of market activity and concentration. It is particularly optimized for high-volatility instruments like NAS100, US30, and XAUUSD when used on the M1 (1-minute) timeframe, offering a detailed
Color Histogram Volume Set
Ricardo Almeida Branco
지표
Do you use volume in your reading of the market? Certainly many traders use it, and do not imagine operating without it. The Color Histogram Volume Set indicator allows the user to choose the value that he considers interesting to monitor. When you pass this you will have visual confirmation and if you want you will also have the audible alert that is given by the indicator. Of course, there are other ways to try to find a high volume, such as assessing whether the volume is above av
Haven Volume Profile
Maksim Tarutin
4.63 (8)
지표
Haven Volume Profile은 거래량 분포를 기반으로 중요한 가격 수준을 식별하는 데 도움이 되는 다기능 볼륨 프로파일 분석 지표입니다. 시장을 더 잘 이해하고 중요한 진입 및 퇴장 지점을 식별하려는 전문 트레이더를 위해 설계되었습니다. 기타 제품 ->  여기 주요 기능: Point of Control (POC) 계산 - 최대 거래 활동 수준으로, 가장 유동성이 높은 수준을 식별하는 데 도움이 됩니다 Value Area 정의 (높은 활동 영역) 및 사용자 지정 가능한 거래량 비율로 거래 범위를 보다 정확하게 평가할 수 있습니다 틱 거래량과 실제 거래량 모두 지원, 다양한 시장 유형과 거래 전략에 적합 계산 기간(일 수)의 유연한 설정으로 모든 시간 프레임에 도구를 적용할 수 있습니다 터미널의 밝은 테마와 어두운 테마에 자동 적응하여 사용자 인터페이스의 시각적 경험을 향상시킵니다 레벨 시각화가 명확하고 스타일과 색상을 사용자 지정할 수 있어 빠른 의사 결정을 돕습니다 이 지표
FREE
FDP Strong Point new
Yauheni Dashevich
지표
This indicator shows a candle combination based on dodge, dodge and pin bar. The logic of the pattern is to stand on the side of strength, after uncertainty. The indicator is universal and is useful for trading binary options, forex, ETFs, cryptocurrency, stocks. The indicator supports timeframes from M5 to MN, including non-standard TF presented in MT5. (М5,М6,М10,M12, M15, M20, M30, H1, H2, H3, H4, H6, H8, H12, D1, W1, MN). The ability to enable and disable TF is implemented. Sound alerts and
Mercaria Professional Trading Zones
Anton Serozhkin
지표
##   ONLY GOLD ##   Тiльки Золото ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Complete Guide** ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Повний посібник** ### **How Mercaria Zones Work / Як працюють зони Mercaria** **English:** Mercaria Zones is an advanced trading indicator that identifies high-probability support and resistance areas using ZigZag extremes combined with mathematical zone calculations. The indicator works on multiple timeframes simultaneously, providing a comprehensive view
Largest Volumes and Deltas
Viktor Nezhelskii
지표
Largest Volumes and Deltas  — это инструмент для MetaTrader 5, который проводит анализ рыночных объемов покупок и продаж в реальном времени и точно определяет сумму и разницу по каждому уровню цены внутри периода выбранного таймфрейма. Инструмент визуализирует ценовые уровни максимальных значений, где рыночная активность была максимальной, давая трейдеру четкое понимание расстановки сил "быков" и "медведей". Ключевые возможности и преимущества: Определение максимумов внутри периода таймфрей
TRI Visualizer
Yoshimi Mon 三 Ura
지표
TRI Visualizer MT5 – Thermodynamic Market Analysis Overview The TRI (Thermal Range Indicator) Visualizer Enhanced is a rare market analysis indicator that goes beyond conventional technical analysis, applying principles of thermodynamics from physics. It interprets market price fluctuations as “thermodynamic energy,” enabling the highly accurate detection of subtle market changes that are often overlooked. Innovative Mechanisms 1. Dual Calculation Engines Classic TRI Mode Formula: |Close
VolumeProfile MT5
Robert Hess
4.14 (7)
지표
Description: The Volume Profile displays detailed informations of historical trading activities at certain price levels (Market Profile). Locate the areas with the best prices in the market and get an advantage over other market participants. Features: Customizable Market Profile Shows the "fair" Value Area with 70% of all Volume Shows critical low volume zones Shows VPOC, VAL and VAH Points integrated resource management to reduce the load while working with multiple charts Works on all timefr
Time and Sales Tick
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
지표
Time & Sales Tick Indicator 는 MetaTrader 5 차트에서 실시간 거래 틱 정보를 표시하는 지표입니다. 가격, 틱 거래량 및 시간을 시각적으로 보여주며, 사용자가 시장 미세 구조를 분석할 수 있도록 도와줍니다. 기능 설명 가격, 거래량 및 시간을 포함한 틱 데이터를 차트 내 패널에 실시간으로 표시합니다. 틱 데이터를 사용자가 지정한 시간 또는 수량 간격으로 그룹화하고, 상승 틱은 녹색, 하락 틱은 빨간색으로 구분하여 표시합니다. 패널은 차트의 네 모서리 중 원하는 위치로 자유롭게 이동할 수 있으며, 표시 크기와 글꼴도 사용자 설정이 가능합니다. 모든 통화쌍 및 상품에 대응하며 MetaTrader 5 플랫폼 내에서 안정적으로 작동합니다. 이 인디케이터는 스캘핑 및 틱 기반 전략을 사용하는 트레이더에게 유용합니다.
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.9 (79)
지표
이 지표를 구매하신 분께는 다음과 같은 혜택이 무료로 제공됩니다: 각 거래를 자동으로 관리하고, 손절/익절 수준을 설정하며, 전략 규칙에 따라 거래를 종료하는 전용 도우미 툴 "Bomber Utility" 다양한 자산에 맞게 지표를 설정할 수 있는 셋업 파일(Set Files) "최소 위험", "균형 잡힌 위험", "관망 전략" 모드로 설정 가능한 Bomber Utility의 셋업 파일 이 전략을 빠르게 설치, 설정, 시작할 수 있도록 돕는 단계별 영상 매뉴얼 주의: 위의 모든 보너스를 받기 위해서는 MQL5 개인 메시지 시스템을 통해 판매자에게 연락해 주세요. 독창적인 커스텀 지표인 “Divergence Bomber(다이버전스 봄버)”를 소개합니다. 이 지표는 MACD 다이버전스(괴리) 전략을 기반으로 한 올인원(All-in-One) 거래 시스템입니다. 이 기술 지표의 주요 목적은 가격과 MACD 지표 간의 다이버전스를 감지하고, **향후 가격이 어느 방향으로 움직일지를 알려주는
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
지표
무료 AUX 인디케이터와 EA 지원을 받으세요 직접 다운로드 — 여기를 클릭 [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator  Divergence in Chaos Environment는 엘리엇 파동 이론과 트레이딩 카오스 기법을 함께 사용하는 트레이더를 위해 설계된 MT5 전문 도구입니다. 가격 움직임의 숨겨진 및 일반 다이버전스를 감지하며, 빌 윌리엄스가 설명한 혼돈 시장 환경과 동기화됩니다. 주요 특징 엘리엇 파동 정렬 다이버전스: 파동 구조에 조화된 강세 및 약세 다이버전스를 탐지하여 파동 카운팅 정확도를 높입니다. 카오스 기법 통합: AO(오썸 오실레이터) 및 시장 구조 원칙과 일치하도록 설계되었습니다. 다중 타임프레임 스캐닝: 다양한 시간 프레임에서 다이버전스를 분석하여 모멘텀 변화와 추세 소진을 확인합니다. 시각적 알림 및 객체: 명확한 화살표, 선, 표시로 빠른 인식 가능. 적응형 시장 판독: 혼돈 시장 조건에 자동으로 조정되어 노이즈를 필터링하고 유효한 셋업만
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
지표
소개       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator는   추세 반전을 식별하고 거래하는 방식을 변화시키는 획기적인 MQL5 지표입니다! 13년 이상의 거래 경험을 가진 숙련된 트레이더 팀이 개발한       Quantum Trend Sniper 표시기       매우 높은 정확도로 추세 반전을 식별하는 혁신적인 방법으로 거래 여정을 새로운 차원으로 끌어올리도록 설계되었습니다. ***Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator를 구입하면 Quantum Breakout Indicator를 무료로 받을 수 있습니다!*** Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator는 추세 반전을 식별하고 세 가지 이익실현 수준을 제안할 때 경고, 신호 화살표를 제공합니다. 초보자 거래자와 전문 거래자 모두에게 적합합니다. Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 MT4 버전:       여기를 클릭하세요 추천: 기간:모든 기간.
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
지표
Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
지표
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299$ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499$ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines, an
Super Signal Skyblade Edition
Shengzu Zhong
5 (5)
지표
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition 전문가용 노리페인트 / 노래그 트렌드 신호 시스템, 뛰어난 승률 제공 | MT4 / MT5용 1분, 5분, 15분과 같은 낮은 타임프레임에서 가장 좋은 성능을 보입니다. 핵심 기능: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition은 추세 매매를 위해 설계된 스마트 신호 시스템입니다. 이 시스템은 다중 필터 로직을 활용하여, 명확한 방향성과 실질적인 모멘텀이 수반된 고품질 추세만을 감지합니다. 이 시스템은   고점 또는 저점을 예측하지 않으며 , 다음 세 가지 조건이 모두 충족될 때만 신호를 발생시킵니다: 명확한 추세 방향 강화되는 모멘텀 건전한 변동성 구조 또한, 시장 세션 기반의 유동성 분석을 통해 신호의 신뢰성과 타이밍을 더욱 향상시킵니다. 신호 특성: 모든 화살표 신호는 100% 리페인트 없음 / 지연 없음 신호가 한 번 발생하면 고정되며, 깜빡이거나 사라지지 않음 차트 상의 시각적 화살표, 정보 패널, 팝업
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
지표
탁월한 기술적 지표인 Grabber를 소개합니다. 이 도구는 즉시 사용 가능한 “올인원(All-Inclusive)” 트레이딩 전략으로 작동합니다. 하나의 코드 안에 강력한 시장 기술 분석 도구, 매매 신호(화살표), 알림 기능, 푸시 알림이 통합되어 있습니다. 이 인디케이터를 구매하신 모든 분들께는 다음의 항목이 무료로 제공됩니다: Grabber 유틸리티: 오픈 포지션을 자동으로 관리하는 도구 단계별 영상 매뉴얼: 설치, 설정, 그리고 실제 거래 방법을 안내 맞춤형 세트 파일: 인디케이터를 빠르게 자동 설정하여 최고의 성과를 낼 수 있도록 도와줍니다 다른 전략은 이제 잊어버리세요! Grabber만이 여러분을 새로운 트레이딩의 정점으로 이끌어 줄 수 있습니다. Grabber 전략의 주요 특징: 거래 시간 프레임: M5부터 H4까지 거래 가능한 자산: 어떤 자산이든 사용 가능하지만, 제가 직접 테스트한 종목들을 추천드립니다 (GBPUSD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, AUDCAD, AU
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
지표
SuperTrend   ,   RSI   ,   Stochastic   의 힘을 하나의 포괄적인 지표로 결합하여 트레이딩 잠재력을 극대화하는 궁극의 트레이딩 도구   인 Quantum TrendPulse를   소개합니다. 정밀성과 효율성을 추구하는 트레이더를 위해 설계된 이 지표는 시장 추세, 모멘텀 변화, 최적의 진입 및 종료 지점을 자신 있게 식별하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 주요 특징: SuperTrend 통합:   주요 시장 추세를 쉽게 따라가고 수익성의 물결을 타세요. RSI 정밀도:   매수 과다 및 매도 과다 수준을 감지하여 시장 반전 시점을 파악하는 데 적합하며 SuperTrend 필터로 사용 가능 확률적 정확도:   변동성이 큰 시장에서 숨겨진 기회를 찾기 위해 확률적 진동   을 활용하고 SuperTrend의 필터로 사용 다중 시간대 분석:   M5부터 H1 또는 H4까지 다양한 시간대에 걸쳐 시장을 최신 상태로 유지하세요. 맞춤형 알림:   맞춤형 거래 조건이 충족되면
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.5 (8)
지표
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro는 MetaTrader 5용 전문 지표로, 트레이더가 진입 지점을 식별하고 리스크를 효과적으로 관리할 수 있도록 지원하기 위해 설계되었습니다. 이 지표는 시그널 감지 시스템, 자동 Entry/SL/TP 관리, 거래량 분석 및 실시간 성과 통계를 포함하는 포괄적인 분석 도구 세트를 제공합니다. 시스템 이해를 위한 사용자 가이드   |   기타 언어 사용자 가이드 주요 기능 시그널 감지 시스템 지표는 Price Action 분석 및 시장 구조를 기반으로 잠재적 진입 지점을 자동으로 감지합니다. 거래 기회 감지 시: - BUY 화살표(녹색) 또는 SELL 화살표(빨간색)가 차트에 표시됩니다 - 캔들이 색상으로 표시되어 시그널 영역을 식별합니다 - Entry/SL/TP 레벨이 자동으로 계산됩니다 시그널은 가격이 Entry 레벨에 도달할 때만 활성화되어, 시장에서 확인되지 않은 시그널을 필터링합니다. 지능형 Entry/SL/TP 관리 - Ent
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
지표
" Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " 지표는 추세 파동 내에서 스캘핑 방식으로 거래하도록 설계되었습니다. 주요 통화쌍 및 금에서 테스트되었으며, 다른 거래 상품과의 호환성이 가능합니다. 추가적인 가격 변동 지원을 통해 추세에 따라 단기 포지션 진입 신호를 제공합니다. 지표의 원리 큰 화살표는 추세 방향을 결정합니다. 작은 화살표 형태의 스캘핑 신호를 생성하는 알고리즘은 추세 파동 내에서 작동합니다. 빨간색 화살표는 상승 방향을, 파란색 화살표는 하락 방향을 나타냅니다. 민감한 가격 변동선은 추세 방향으로 그려지며, 작은 화살표의 신호와 함께 작용합니다. 신호는 다음과 같이 작동합니다. 적절한 시점에 선이 나타나면 진입 신호가 형성되고, 선이 있는 동안 미결제 포지션을 유지하며, 완료되면 거래를 종료합니다. 권장되는 작업 시간대는 M1~H4입니다. 화살표는 현재 캔들에 형성되며, 다음 캔들이 이미 시작되었더라도 이전 캔들의 화살표는 다시 그려지지 않습니다. 입
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
지표
MetaForecast는 가격 데이터의 조화를 기반으로 모든 시장의 미래를 예측하고 시각화합니다. 시장이 항상 예측 가능한 것은 아니지만 가격에 패턴이 있다면 MetaForecast는 가능한 정확하게 미래를 예측할 수 있습니다. 다른 유사한 제품과 비교했을 때, MetaForecast는 시장 동향을 분석하여 더 정확한 결과를 생성할 수 있습니다. 입력 매개변수 Past size (과거 크기) MetaForecast가 미래 예측을 생성하기 위한 모델을 만드는 데 사용하는 막대의 수를 지정합니다. 모델은 선택한 막대 위에 그려진 노란색 선으로 표시됩니다. Future size (미래 크기) 예측해야 할 미래 막대의 수를 지정합니다. 예측된 미래는 핑크색 선으로 표시되며 그 위에 파란색 회귀선이 그려집니다. Degree (차수) 이 입력은 MetaForecast가 시장에서 수행할 분석 수준을 결정합니다. Degree 설명  0 차수 0의 경우, "Past size" 입력에 모든 봉우리와
ON Trade Optuma Astro MT5
Abdullah Alrai
지표
물론입니다. 아래는 제공해주신 텍스트의 한국어 번역입니다: MT4용 천문학 지표 소개: 귀하의 최상급 하늘 트레이딩 동반자 트레이딩 경험을 천체의 높이로 끌어올리기 준비가 되셨나요? MT4용 천문학 지표를 소개합니다. 이 혁신적인 도구는 복잡한 알고리즘의 힘을 활용하여 탁월한 천문학적 통찰과 정밀한 계산을 제공합니다. 정보의 우주를 손에 담다:   천문학적 데이터의 보물함을 드러내는 포괄적인 패널을 살펴보세요. 행성의 지오/헬리오센트릭 좌표, 태양/지구 거리, 크기, 길이, 별자리, 황도 좌표 및 적도 좌표, 심지어 수평 좌표 등 각각이 정밀하게 계산되고 아름답게 제시됩니다. 지표에 의해 생성된 수직선은 시간 값에 해당하여 트레이딩 여정에 우주적인 시각을 부여합니다. 행성 라인과 관계:   수정 가능한 스케일과 각도로 차트를 장식하는 행성 라인의 마법을 경험해보세요. 직관적인 컨트롤 패널을 통해 각 행성의 라인의 가시성을 손쉽게 전환할 수 있습니다. 쥰션이나 섹스타일, 사분각, 삼분
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
지표
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
지표
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
지표
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Shock Pullback
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (1)
지표
간단히 말해, 현재 캔들 옆에 흰색 숫자(‘핍’이라고 불림)의 움직임이 나타나기 시작하면 거래를 시작할 수 있습니다. 흰색 ‘핍’은 현재 매수 또는 매도 거래가 활성화되어 있으며 흰색으로 표시된 것처럼 올바른 방향으로 움직이고 있음을 나타냅니다. 흰색 핍의 움직임이 멈추고 정적인 녹색으로 바뀌면 이는 현재 모멘텀의 종료를 의미합니다. 숫자의 녹색은 매수 또는 매도 거래를 통해 얻은 총 수익을 ‘핍’ 단위로 나타냅니다. 또한, 인디케이터 내의 다른 고급 전문 분석 도구를 활용하여 거래를 시작할 수 있습니다. 인디케이터에 표시되는 신호와 색상을 관찰함으로써 높은 정확도로 수많은 스캘핑 기회를 포착할 수 있습니다. 테스트 중이거나 실시간 차트에서 인디케이터를 충분히 이해하는 것이 중요합니다. 대부분의 외환 시장에 적합: 금 거래 및 인기 있는 지수 시장(Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq, DAX 등), 그리고 EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY 등 강력한 통화쌍
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
지표
우선적으로, 이 거래 도구는 전문적인 거래에 이상적인 비-다시 그리기 및 지연되지 않는 지표입니다.  온라인 강좌, 사용자 매뉴얼 및 데모. 스마트 가격 액션 컨셉트 인디케이터는 신규 및 경험 많은 트레이더 모두에게 매우 강력한 도구입니다. Inner Circle Trader Analysis 및 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies와 같은 고급 거래 아이디어를 결합하여 20가지 이상의 유용한 지표를 하나로 결합합니다. 이 인디케이터는 스마트 머니 컨셉트에 중점을 두어 대형 기관의 거래 방식을 제공하고 이동을 예측하는 데 도움을 줍니다.  특히 유동성 분석에 뛰어나 기관이 어떻게 거래하는지 이해하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 시장 트렌드를 예측하고 가격 변동을 신중하게 분석하는 데 탁월합니다. 귀하의 거래를 기관 전략에 맞추어 시장의 동향에 대해 더 정확한 예측을 할 수 있습니다. 이 인디케이터는 시장 구조를 분석하고 중요한 주문 블록을 식별하고 다양
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (2)
지표
평균 회귀 거래에 대한 전문적이고 정량적인 접근 방식을 구현하는 고유한 지표입니다. 이는 가격이 예측 가능하고 측정 가능한 방식으로 평균으로 전환되고 반환된다는 사실을 이용하여 비정량적 거래 전략을 훨씬 능가하는 명확한 진입 및 퇴장 규칙을 허용합니다. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] 명확한 거래 신호 놀랍도록 쉬운 거래 사용자 정의 가능한 색상 및 크기 성능 통계 구현 대부분의 거래 전략을 능가합니다. 적절한 SL 및 TP 레벨을 표시합니다. 이메일/음향/시각 알림을 구현합니다. 작동 원리 이 지표는 더 높은 기간에서 완전히 사용자 정의 가능한 이동 평균 주변의 표준 편차를 측정하고 추세 추종 접근 방식을 사용하여 정확하게 거래를 찾습니다. 거래는 현재 차트의 가격 동작을 살펴보고 선택한 더 높은 기간에서 계산된 평균 가격대로 가격이 돌아오면 닫힙니다. 코딩 방식 때문에 지
FootprintOrderflow
Jingfeng Luo
5 (3)
지표
FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW: The Authoritative Guide ( This indicator is also compatible with economic providers that do not offer DOM data and BID/ASK data， It also supports various foreign exchange transactions， DEMO version，modleling must choose " Every tick based on real ticks"  ) Important notice: Before placing an order, please contact me first, and I will provide you with professional answers and services 1. Overview FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW  is an advanced Order Flow analysis tool designed for MetaTra
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
지표
Berma Bands(BBs) 지표는 시장 동향을 파악하고 이를 활용하려는 트레이더에게 귀중한 도구입니다. 가격과 BBs 간의 관계를 분석함으로써 트레이더는 시장이 추세 단계인지 범위 단계인지를 분별할 수 있습니다. 자세한 내용을 알아보려면 [ Berma Home Blog ]를 방문하세요. 버마 밴드는 세 개의 뚜렷한 선으로 구성되어 있습니다. 어퍼 버마 밴드, 미들 버마 밴드, 로어 버마 밴드입니다. 이 선들은 가격 주위에 그려져 전체 추세에 대한 가격 움직임을 시각적으로 표현합니다. 이 밴드들 사이의 거리는 변동성과 잠재적인 추세 반전에 대한 통찰력을 제공할 수 있습니다. 버마 밴드 라인이 각각에서 분리될 때, 그것은 종종 시장이 횡보 또는 범위 이동 기간에 접어들고 있음을 시사합니다. 이는 명확한 방향 편향이 없음을 나타냅니다. 트레이더는 이러한 기간 동안 추세를 파악하기 어려울 수 있으며 더 명확한 추세가 나타날 때까지 기다릴 수 있습니다. 버마 밴드 라인이 단일 라인으로
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
지표
RelicusRoad Pro: 퀀트 시장 운영 체제 70% 할인 평생 이용권 (한정 시간) - 2,000명 이상의 트레이더와 함께하세요 왜 대부분의 트레이더는 "완벽한" 지표를 가지고도 실패할까요? 진공 상태에서 단일 개념 만으로 거래하기 때문입니다. 문맥 없는 신호는 도박입니다. 지속적인 승리를 위해서는 컨플루언스(중첩) 가 필요합니다. RelicusRoad Pro는 단순한 화살표 지표가 아닙니다. 완전한 퀀트 시장 생태계 입니다. 독점적인 변동성 모델링을 사용하여 가격이 이동하는 "공정 가치 로드"를 매핑하고, 단순 노이즈와 실제 구조적 돌파를 구분합니다. 추측은 그만두세요. 기관급 로드 로직으로 거래를 시작하세요. 핵심 엔진: "Road" 알고리즘 시스템의 중심에는 시장 상황에 실시간으로 적응하는 동적 변동성 채널인 Road Algo 가 있습니다. 세이프 라인(평형) 과 가격이 수학적으로 반전될 가능성이 높은 확장 레벨 을 투영합니다. Simple Road: 일반적인 시장을 위
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
지표
현재 33% 할인! 초보자나 전문 트레이더를 위한 최고의 솔루션! 이 보조지표는 우리가 다수의 독창적 기능과 새로운 공식을 통합한 독특하고 고품질이며 저렴한 거래 도구입니다. 이 업데이트를 통해 이중 시간대를 표시할 수 있습니다. 더 높은 TF를 표시할 수 있을 뿐만 아니라 차트 TF와 더 높은 TF 모두를 표시할 수 있습니다: 중첩 영역 표시. 모든 Supply Demand 트레이더들이 좋아할 것입니다. :) 중요한 정보 공개 Advanced Supply Demand의 잠재력을 극대화하려면 다음을 방문하십시오. https://www.mql5.com/ko/blogs/post/720245   진입 또는 목표의 명확한 트리거 포인트를 정확히 찾아냄으로 해서 거래가 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오. 새로운 알고리즘을 기반으로 매수자와 매도자 간의 잠재적인 불균형을 훨씬 더 쉽게 분간할 수 있습니다. 왜냐하면 가장 강한 공급영역과 가장 강한 수요 영역과 과거에 어떻게 진행 되었는지를(이전
Rtc ML Ai Predictor
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
지표
Rtc ML Ai | Predictor CORE MACHINE LEARNING ENGINE Adaptive ML Market Predictor – Multi-Bar Trend & Candle Forecast What This Indicator Does This indicator is a  real-time market prediction engine  designed to analyze price behavior and estimate  future market tendencies . Unlike conventional indicators, this system  does not rely on static parameters or historical curve-fitting , but adapts its internal state dynamically during live market operation. Instead of using static rules, the indic
TPTSyncX
Arief
지표
무료 AUX 지표, EA 지원 및 전체 가이드를 얻으시려면 방문하세요 – https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763955 트렌드를 포착하세요. 패턴을 읽으세요. 진입 시점을 타이밍하세요. 30초 이내의 3단계! 분석 없이도 쉽게 거래하세요 — 당신의 스마트 어시스턴트가 워크플로우를 단순화해 드립니다. 더 이상 차트 과부하 없음. 스마트 바이어스 감지로 자신감 있게 거래하세요. 모든 통화, 암호화폐, 주식, 금속, 지수 및 모든 시간대와 호환됩니다. 그냥 클릭하고 실행하세요 — 정말 간단합니다. 속도와 명확성을 원하는 바쁜 트레이더에게 이상적입니다. TPTSyncX는 추세, 패턴, 그리고 캔들스틱 트리거 분석을 하나로 통합하여 깨끗하고 지능적인 시각 시스템으로 동기화하는 강력한 올인원 MetaTrader 5 인디케이터입니다. 명확성, 정밀성, 속도를 원하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었으며, 가격 행동, 구조적 패턴 및 시장 타이밍 도구의 조합을 통해 높은 확
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (17)
지표
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.48 (138)
지표
다시 색을 칠하지 않고 거래에 진입할 수 있는 정확한 신호를 제공하는 MT5용 지표입니다. 외환, 암호화폐, 금속, 주식, 지수 등 모든 금융 자산에 적용할 수 있습니다. 매우 정확한 추정값을 제공하고 매수와 매도의 가장 좋은 시점을 알려줍니다. 하나의 시그널로 수익을 내는 지표의 예와 함께 비디오 (6:22)시청하십시오! 대부분의 거래자는 Entry Points Pro 지표의 도움으로 첫 거래 주 동안 트레이딩 결과를 개선합니다. 저희의   Telegram Group 을 구독하세요! Entry Points Pro 지표의 좋은점. 재도색이 없는 진입 신호 신호가 나타나고 확인되면(시그널 캔들이 완성된 경우) 신호는 더 이상 사라지지 않습니다. 여타 보조지표의 경우 신호를 표시한 다음 제거되기 때문에 큰 재정적 손실로 이어집니다. 오류 없는 거래 게시 알고리즘을 통해 트레이드(진입 또는 청산)를 할 이상적인 순간을 찾을 수 있으며, 이를 통해 이를 사용하는 모든 거래자의 성공률이
Williams Accumulation Distribution MTF
Ebrah Ssali
지표
MTF WAD Simplified Indicator - Professional Trading Solution     Overview The MTF WAD Simplified is a sophisticated multi-timeframe volume-based indicator designed to track smart money flow across financial markets. By monitoring the Williams Accumulation/Distribution (WAD) across 8 different timeframes, this tool provides traders with unprecedented insight into institutional accumulation and distribution patterns.     Core Benefits for Traders     1. Smart Money Tracking - Detect Institutional
MTF Candlestick Patterns Detector
Ebrah Ssali
지표
The MTF Candlestick Patterns Detector indicator is a comprehensive Momentum & Trend Intelligence System designed to strip away market noise and provide institutional-grade clarity for retail traders. It specializes in high-probability signal detection by merging price action geometry with temporal confluence. Here is why this tool is a game-changer for your trading desk:   Core Functionalities ·        Automated Candlestick Pattern Recognition: The indicator scans for high-alpha patterns (like E
Elliott Wave Trend MT5
Young Ho Seo
4 (4)
지표
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
지표
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변