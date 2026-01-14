Omega MT5 EA
- Experts
- Chuan Ian Ooi
- 버전: 1.0
- 활성화: 10
IMPORTANT:
- This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies. Price will increase $100 for every 10 purchase. Price will go to $1,499 very fast
Introducing OMEGA EA - Automated Gold Breakout Trading System
OMEGA EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to trade high-probability breakout opportunities on Gold (XAUUSD) using a proprietary, built-in trading logic. No external indicators or add-ons are required — everything is integrated into the EA to ensure stability, speed, and reliability.
Optimized for the M15 timeframe, OMEGA EA is built for traders who want a hands-free system that focuses on momentum-driven moves while managing risk automatically.
Key Featured:
⚡ Smart Breakout Detection
Automatically identifies key market highs and lows and places trades only when valid breakout conditions are met — no chasing, no guesswork.
🚫 No Grid, No Martingale. OMEGA EA uses single-entry, rule based trades only.
There is no grid trading and no martingale recovery, keeping risk controlled and exposure predictable. Every entry comes with TP and SL.
🧠 Built-in News Protection
Integrated with the MQL5 Economic Calendar, OMEGA EA automatically avoids trading during high-impact news events, helping protect your capital during volatile periods.
🛡️ Advanced Risk Management
Includes Break Even and Trailing Stop functionality to protect profits and reduce downside once trades move in your favour.
⚙️ Fully Customizable
All parameters can be adjusted to suit your risk tolerance, trading style, and account size.
🔄 Set & Forget Automation
Once configured, OMEGA EA runs completely hands-free, 24/5, executing trades based on predefined logic — no manual intervention required.
Recommended:
-
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
-
Timeframe: M15
-
Minimum Deposit: $100 (Recommended: $200+)
-
Leverage: 1:100 or higher
-
Account: RAW spread/ECN Account
Who this EA is not suitable for?
To ensure the best experience and avoid misunderstandings, this EA is not recommended for users who:
- Expect instant or unrealistic returns, such as turning a small account into a large one in a short period of time.
- Constantly interfere with the EA’s trades without patience, disrupting the system’s risk and execution logic, then blaming the EA for the outcome.
- Expect profits every single day and are unable to accept normal losses or drawdown as part of trading.
This EA is designed for long-term sustainability and consistent performance, not short-term speculation.
If you are unable to trade with patience or accept that losses are a normal part of any trading system, this product may not be suitable for you.
BONUS: Every purchase of this EA will be given a EA for FREE, this new EA is not launched yet, its for our community only. Contact me in private message for the FREE EA after purchase.