Omega MT5 EA

Introducing OMEGA EA - Automated Gold Breakout Trading System

OMEGA EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to trade high-probability breakout opportunities on Gold (XAUUSD) using a proprietary, built-in trading logic. No external indicators or add-ons are required — everything is integrated into the EA to ensure stability, speed, and reliability.

Optimized for the M15 timeframe, OMEGA EA is built for traders who want a hands-free system that focuses on momentum-driven moves while managing risk automatically.





Key Featured:

⚡ Smart Breakout Detection

Automatically identifies key market highs and lows and places trades only when valid breakout conditions are met — no chasing, no guesswork.

🚫 No Grid, No Martingale. OMEGA EA uses single-entry, rule based trades only .

There is no grid trading and no martingale recovery, keeping risk controlled and exposure predictable. Every entry comes with TP and SL.

🧠 Built-in News Protection

Integrated with the MQL5 Economic Calendar, OMEGA EA automatically avoids trading during high-impact news events, helping protect your capital during volatile periods.

🛡️ Advanced Risk Management

Includes Break Even and Trailing Stop functionality to protect profits and reduce downside once trades move in your favour.

⚙️ Fully Customizable

All parameters can be adjusted to suit your risk tolerance, trading style, and account size.

🔄 Set & Forget Automation

Once configured, OMEGA EA runs completely hands-free, 24/5, executing trades based on predefined logic — no manual intervention required.

Recommended:

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M15

Minimum Deposit: $100 (Recommended: $200+)

Leverage: 1:100 or higher

Account: RAW spread/ECN Account





Who this EA is not suitable for?

To ensure the best experience and avoid misunderstandings, this EA is not recommended for users who:

Expect instant or unrealistic returns, such as turning a small account into a large one in a short period of time.

Constantly interfere with the EA’s trades without patience, disrupting the system’s risk and execution logic, then blaming the EA for the outcome.

Expect profits every single day and are unable to accept normal losses or drawdown as part of trading.

This EA is designed for long-term sustainability and consistent performance, not short-term speculation.

If you are unable to trade with patience or accept that losses are a normal part of any trading system, this product may not be suitable for you.