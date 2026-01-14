Omega MT5 EA

IMPORTANT:

  • This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies. Price will increase $100 for every 10 purchase.  Price will go to $1,499 very fast  

Introducing OMEGA EA - Automated Gold Breakout Trading System

OMEGA EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to trade high-probability breakout opportunities on Gold (XAUUSD) using a proprietary, built-in trading logic. No external indicators or add-ons are required — everything is integrated into the EA to ensure stability, speed, and reliability.

Optimized for the M15 timeframe, OMEGA EA is built for traders who want a hands-free system that focuses on momentum-driven moves while managing risk automatically.


Key Featured:

Smart Breakout Detection

Automatically identifies key market highs and lows and places trades only when valid breakout conditions are met — no chasing, no guesswork.

🚫 No Grid, No Martingale. OMEGA EA uses single-entry, rule based trades only.

There is no grid trading and no martingale recovery, keeping risk controlled and exposure predictable. Every entry comes with TP and SL.

🧠 Built-in News Protection

Integrated with the MQL5 Economic Calendar, OMEGA EA automatically avoids trading during high-impact news events, helping protect your capital during volatile periods.

🛡️ Advanced Risk Management

Includes Break Even and Trailing Stop functionality to protect profits and reduce downside once trades move in your favour.

⚙️ Fully Customizable

All parameters can be adjusted to suit your risk tolerance, trading style, and account size.

🔄 Set & Forget Automation

Once configured, OMEGA EA runs completely hands-free, 24/5, executing trades based on predefined logic — no manual intervention required.


Recommended:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M15

  • Minimum Deposit: $100 (Recommended: $200+)

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher

  • Account: RAW spread/ECN Account


Who this EA is not suitable for?

To ensure the best experience and avoid misunderstandings, this EA is not recommended for users who:

  • Expect instant or unrealistic returns, such as turning a small account into a large one in a short period of time.
  • Constantly interfere with the EA’s trades without patience, disrupting the system’s risk and execution logic, then blaming the EA for the outcome.
  • Expect profits every single day and are unable to accept normal losses or drawdown as part of trading.

This EA is designed for long-term sustainability and consistent performance, not short-term speculation.

If you are unable to trade with patience or accept that losses are a normal part of any trading system, this product may not be suitable for you.

BONUS: Every purchase of this EA will be given a EA for FREE, this new EA is not launched yet, its for our community only. Contact me in private message for the FREE EA after purchase.

