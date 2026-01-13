ADR AWR and AMR Indicator

ADR/AWR/AMR Lines Indicator - Professional Range Boundary Display
Advanced Multi-Timeframe Range Analysis Tool for Professional Traders

Overview
The ADR/AWR/AMR Lines Indicator is a sophisticated visual analysis tool that displays dynamic range boundaries across multiple timeframes on your chart. This professional-grade indicator calculates and projects Average Daily Range (ADR), Average Weekly Range (AWR), and Average Monthly Range (AMR) boundaries, providing traders with precise entry/exit levels and market structure insights.

Key Features
🎯 Five Range Analysis Systems

ADR (Average Daily Range): Standard daily range boundaries
2.5 Day Range: Extended intraday analysis for swing trading
AWR (Average Weekly Range): Weekly structure boundaries
2.5 Week Range: Extended weekly analysis for position trading
AMR (Average Monthly Range): Long-term monthly boundaries
📊 Intelligent Boundary Calculation

Dynamic Projection: Calculates remaining range potential in real-time
Exhaustion Detection: Automatically locks boundaries when range is consumed
Time-Based Logic: Respects market sessions and trading hours
Broker Time Adjustment: Configurable offset for different broker timezones
🎨 Professional Visual Display

Solid Boundary Lines: Clear upper and lower range projections (2px width)
Dotted Reference Lines: Current session high/low markers (1px width)
Color-Coded Systems: Unique colors for each range type for instant recognition
Clean Interface: Lines-only display without cluttering dashboard elements
⚙️ Advanced Configuration

Customizable Periods: Adjustable averaging periods (default 20)
Time Offset: Broker timezone compensation (+/- hours)
Individual Controls: Enable/disable any range type independently
Color Customization: Full color control for all line types
Technical Specifications
Range Calculation Methods:

Standard Ranges: Traditional high-low difference averaging
Custom Multipliers: 2.5x period calculations for extended analysis
Weekend Filtering: Automatically excludes weekend data for daily calculations
Session Awareness: Respects market open/close times
Boundary Logic:

Remaining Range: Projects potential based on current vs. average consumption
Exhaustion Mode: Locks at actual high/low when range is fully consumed
Real-Time Updates: Continuous recalculation on every tick
Performance Features:

Efficient Calculation: Optimized algorithms for minimal CPU usage
Memory Management: Automatic object cleanup and line management
Multi-Symbol Ready: Works on any tradeable instrument
Usage Applications
For Day Traders:

Identify daily range exhaustion points for reversal trades
Use 2.5D boundaries for extended session planning
Monitor real-time range consumption for scalping opportunities
Time entries/exits based on remaining daily potential
For Swing Traders:

Weekly range boundaries for position sizing
2.5-week analysis for extended swing positions
Confluence analysis between daily and weekly ranges
Risk management using range-based stop levels
For Position Traders:

Monthly range analysis for long-term positioning
Multi-timeframe confluence for major trend decisions
Portfolio allocation based on range development stages
Institutional-level range analysis
Visual Guide
Line Types:

Solid Lines: Projected range boundaries (where price may reach)
Dotted Lines: Current session actual high/low levels
Color Coding: Each range type has distinct colors for easy identification
Range States:

Active Range: Boundaries project remaining potential
Exhausted Range: Boundaries lock at current extremes
Fresh Range: New session begins with full range potential
Installation & Setup
Download and install indicator to MT5
Attach to any chart (works on all timeframes)
Configure desired range types in settings
Adjust colors to match your chart theme
Set broker time offset if needed
Lines automatically update in real-time
Requirements
MetaTrader 5 platform
Active market data feed
Historical data for accurate averaging calculations
Benefits
Precision Trading:

Exact mathematical range projections
No guesswork on potential price targets
Clear visual boundaries for decision making
Multi-Timeframe Analysis:

See all range types simultaneously
Identify confluence zones between timeframes
Comprehensive market structure view
Professional Presentation:

Clean, uncluttered display
Institutional-quality analysis
Customizable for any trading style
Risk Management:

Clear stop-loss reference levels
Position sizing based on remaining range
Objective entry/exit criteria
This indicator is perfect for traders who demand precision in their range analysis and want professional-grade boundary calculations without the complexity of additional dashboard elements. Whether you're day trading, swing trading, or position trading, the ADR/AWR/AMR Lines Indicator provides the critical range information you need for informed trading decisions.

Compatible with: All MT5 brokers, all tradeable instruments, all chart timeframes.
