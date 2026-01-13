ADR AWR and AMR lines

ADR/AWR/AMR Lines Indicator - Professional Range Boundary Display
Advanced Multi-Timeframe Range Analysis Tool for Professional Traders

Overview
The ADR/AWR/AMR Lines Indicator is a sophisticated visual analysis tool that displays dynamic range boundaries across multiple timeframes on your chart. This professional-grade indicator calculates and projects Average Daily Range (ADR), Average Weekly Range (AWR), and Average Monthly Range (AMR) boundaries, providing traders with precise entry/exit levels and market structure insights.

Key Features
🎯 Five Range Analysis Systems

ADR (Average Daily Range): Standard daily range boundaries
2.5 Day Range: Extended intraday analysis for swing trading
AWR (Average Weekly Range): Weekly structure boundaries
2.5 Week Range: Extended weekly analysis for position trading
AMR (Average Monthly Range): Long-term monthly boundaries
📊 Intelligent Boundary Calculation

Dynamic Projection: Calculates remaining range potential in real-time
Exhaustion Detection: Automatically locks boundaries when range is consumed
Time-Based Logic: Respects market sessions and trading hours
Broker Time Adjustment: Configurable offset for different broker timezones
🎨 Professional Visual Display

Solid Boundary Lines: Clear upper and lower range projections (2px width)
Dotted Reference Lines: Current session high/low markers (1px width)
Color-Coded Systems: Unique colors for each range type for instant recognition
Clean Interface: Lines-only display without cluttering dashboard elements
⚙️ Advanced Configuration

Customizable Periods: Adjustable averaging periods (default 20)
Time Offset: Broker timezone compensation (+/- hours)
Individual Controls: Enable/disable any range type independently
Color Customization: Full color control for all line types
Technical Specifications
Range Calculation Methods:

Standard Ranges: Traditional high-low difference averaging
Custom Multipliers: 2.5x period calculations for extended analysis
Weekend Filtering: Automatically excludes weekend data for daily calculations
Session Awareness: Respects market open/close times
Boundary Logic:

Remaining Range: Projects potential based on current vs. average consumption
Exhaustion Mode: Locks at actual high/low when range is fully consumed
Real-Time Updates: Continuous recalculation on every tick
Performance Features:

Efficient Calculation: Optimized algorithms for minimal CPU usage
Memory Management: Automatic object cleanup and line management
Multi-Symbol Ready: Works on any tradeable instrument
Usage Applications
For Day Traders:

Identify daily range exhaustion points for reversal trades
Use 2.5D boundaries for extended session planning
Monitor real-time range consumption for scalping opportunities
Time entries/exits based on remaining daily potential
For Swing Traders:

Weekly range boundaries for position sizing
2.5-week analysis for extended swing positions
Confluence analysis between daily and weekly ranges
Risk management using range-based stop levels
For Position Traders:

Monthly range analysis for long-term positioning
Multi-timeframe confluence for major trend decisions
Portfolio allocation based on range development stages
Institutional-level range analysis
Visual Guide
Line Types:

Solid Lines: Projected range boundaries (where price may reach)
Dotted Lines: Current session actual high/low levels
Color Coding: Each range type has distinct colors for easy identification
Range States:

Active Range: Boundaries project remaining potential
Exhausted Range: Boundaries lock at current extremes
Fresh Range: New session begins with full range potential
Installation & Setup
Download and install indicator to MT5
Attach to any chart (works on all timeframes)
Configure desired range types in settings
Adjust colors to match your chart theme
Set broker time offset if needed
Lines automatically update in real-time
Requirements
MetaTrader 5 platform
Active market data feed
Historical data for accurate averaging calculations
Benefits
Precision Trading:

Exact mathematical range projections
No guesswork on potential price targets
Clear visual boundaries for decision making
Multi-Timeframe Analysis:

See all range types simultaneously
Identify confluence zones between timeframes
Comprehensive market structure view
Professional Presentation:

Clean, uncluttered display
Institutional-quality analysis
Customizable for any trading style
Risk Management:

Clear stop-loss reference levels
Position sizing based on remaining range
Objective entry/exit criteria
This indicator is perfect for traders who demand precision in their range analysis and want professional-grade boundary calculations without the complexity of additional dashboard elements. Whether you're day trading, swing trading, or position trading, the ADR/AWR/AMR Lines Indicator provides the critical range information you need for informed trading decisions.

Compatible with: All MT5 brokers, all tradeable instruments, all chart timeframes.
추천 제품
PTW Non Repaint System
Elvis Kanyama
지표
PTW NON REPAINT TRADING SYSTEM + HISTOGRAM Non-Repainting ,   Non-Redrawing   and   Non-Lagging  Trading System. Does the following: - Gives Accurate Entry and Exit Points - Scalping, Day and Swing Trading  - 95% Accuracy  - Targets, where to take profits. - Shows Trends, Support and resistance levels - Works on All Brokers - Works on All Currencies, CFDs and Stocks - It does not place trades for you, it only shows you what trades to place. - It works on All Timeframes - It is for Trend or ran
Limitless MT4
Dmitriy Kashevich
지표
Limitless MT4 is a universal indicator suitable for every beginner and experienced trader. works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, raw stocks Limitless MT4 - already configured and does not require additional configuration And now the main thing Why Limitless MT4? 1 complete lack of redrawing 2 two years of testing by the best specialists in trading 3 the accuracy of correct signals exceeds 80% 4 performed well in trading during news releases Trading rules 1 buy signal - the ap
Hidden Riskless Hedging
GEORGIOS VERGAKIS
지표
This type of riskless arbitrage is based on overlooked patterns, where the goal is to convert the trend of EURUSD into a set of periodic functions, each of which continuously crosses the zero line. Which means that the PnL of each set keeps oscillating between positive and negative. It is riskless because profitability depends NEITHER on trending action NOR flat market! It depends on obscure correlation patterns which you cannot see while looking at any of the 4 pairs involved. This you will no
Market Swing Index MSI
Elias Mtwenge
5 (1)
지표
Septermber OFFER 85% OFF next price for unlimited version will be 2500$. This is the only time you can get this institutional and professional indicator at this price for unlimited version. Don't dare to miss this. The tool I am about to introduce to you you can't compare it with other tools due to its strategy and accuracy level in predicting the next price directional movement. This tool is designed for serious traders who have decided to make a difference through trading. Be the next person t
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
지표
이 지표는 실제 거래에 완벽한 자동 파동 분석 지표입니다! 사례... 참고:   웨이브 그레이딩에 서양식 이름을 사용하는 데 익숙하지 않습니다. Tang Lun(Tang Zhong Shuo Zen)의 명명 규칙의 영향으로 기본 웨이브를   펜   으로 명명하고 2차 웨이브 밴드를   세그먼트   로 명명했습니다. 동시에, 세그먼트에는 추세 방향이 있습니다.   주요 추세 세그먼트에는   이름이 지정되지만(이 이름 지정 방법은 향후 노트에서 사용됩니다. 먼저 말씀드리겠습니다.) 알고리즘은 굴곡 이론과 거의 관련이 없으므로 그렇게 해서는 안 됩니다. 이는 나의 시장 분석을   통해 요약된 끊임없이 변화하고 복잡한 운영 규칙을   반영합니다. 밴드는 더 이상 사람마다 다르지 않도록 표준화되고 정의되었습니다. 인위적인 간섭의 드로잉 방법은 시장 진입을 엄격하게 분석하는 데 핵심적인 역할을 합니다. 이 지표를 사용하는 것은 거래 인터페이스의 미학을 개선하고 원래의 K-line 거래를
Smart Trend Indicator STI
Elias Mtwenge
지표
Information about this tool Generally: The Smart Trend Indicator STI is designed for the purpose of showing you the direction of the trend.   How it works It is based on moving averages. The indicator works on all types of markets. The indicator works on all timeframes. The indicator works on all currency pairs. This indicator doesn't repaint. The light green histograms are for bullish trend. The green histograms are for fast buy signals. The light red histograms are for bearish trend. The dee
Th3 BarPlay Signals Mt4
Nnamdi Kennedy Ifeorah
지표
이것은 3Bar_Play로 알려진 Price Action 기반 전략이며 3Bar 촛대 패턴 형성을 기반으로 합니다. 매수/매도 신호 화살표를 표시하기 전에 필터 및 확인을 위해 추가 표시기가 추가됩니다. 상승 추세, 하락 추세 또는 횡보 시장에서 거래될 수 있습니다. 추가된 지표는 다음과 같습니다. 스토캐스틱 - 모멘텀 피셔 - 트렌드 ATR - 신호 화살표의 베이스에서 손절매 배치를 명확하게 정의하는 변동성(ATR 손절매 방법 사용). 좋은 위험 관리를 통해 보상에 대한 위험은 1:1에서 1:4 사이가 될 수 있습니다. 매수 - 약세 막대 2개와 강세 막대 1개 후에 매수 신호가 나타날 때. 매도 - 2개의 강세 막대와 1개의 약세 막대 후에 매도 신호가 나타날 때. 추가 기능 차트의 신호를 켜거나 끄는 토글 버튼이지만 경보는 아닙니다. 설정 패널에서 조정 가능한 매개변수(다운로드 시 기본 설정). 이메일/푸시 알림을 활성화하여 화면에서 멀리 떨어져 있을 때 신호를 알려줍니다.
Super Matrix for EURUSD
GEORGIOS VERGAKIS
지표
WARNING:    This indicator is powerful, very high probability, not based on publically available algorithms. It's a matrix of 10 different entries, from 10 other pairs, determined by a machine learning algorithm and wave analysis (Fourier Series) over 2 years. it can detect major buy and sell signals, as well as trendless, narrow range, hours on the 30minute and H1 chart (for scalping strategies during the usually trendless Asian session), scalping breakout risk is eliminated. It tells you if E
ZigZag TrendLine MT4 Indicator
Nattadecha Tangpakinwat
지표
This Indicator is use the ZigZag to calculate the Upper and  Lower Bound and the uptrend and the downtrned. Red for downtrend, Green for uptrend and Yellow is for the horizontal trend this horizontal trend also bookmarked the upper limited and the lower limited the the price swings.  Or in simple the Support and the Resistance level. However, You may use the Heikin Ashi to confirm the trend of the buy sell signal above. I cannot guarantee the win rate, Nevertheless, you must study well the timef
Weddell Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
지표
Weddell Pro is a good trading tool that is suitable for both a beginner and an experienced trader. It can be used both separately and combined with other strategies and indicators Configured for currency pairs was tested several times on cryptocurrency but did not show a high result Currency pairs USD/EUR AUD/CAD GBP/USD Showed itself very well here The percentage of correct transactions is above 68%, which does not make it perfect and bad Doesn't draw or disappear The red arrow shows a t
PairMaster Buy Sell Arrow
Issam El Amri
지표
PairMaster Buy Sell Arrow Indicator for MT4 Trade Reversals Like a Pro — Catch Every Swing Point with Precision The PairMaster Buy Sell Arrow Indicator is a powerful MetaTrader 4 tool built to identify high-probability swing trading opportunities . Designed for traders who value accuracy, clarity, and simplicity, PairMaster detects key market turning points and plots intuitive buy and sell arrows directly on your chart. Key Features Accurate Swing Point Detection – Automatically identifies ma
Work Stations
Maryna Shulzhenko
Experts
Forex Workstation   is a powerful and efficient Forex trading bot designed to use patterns, price hold levels, volatility analysis and market scaling. This bot offers unique capabilities for automated trading and optimization of strategies on various currency pairs. Let's look at the main functions and settings of Forex Workstation: Main functions: • Multicurrency: Forex Workstation supports a wide range of currency pairs, which allows you to diversify your portfolio and distribute risks. • Usin
Binary Smart Eye
Ramzi Abuwarda
지표
"Binary Smart Eye" MT4 지표는 바이너리 옵션 및 외환 시장 모두에 거래 신호를 제공하도록 설계되었으며, M1에서 W1까지 광범위한 시간 프레임에서 작동합니다. 추세 수준, 지능형 이동 평균 및 최적화된 거래 기간을 결합한 독점적인 전략을 사용하여 잠재적인 진입점을 식별합니다. 주요 기능에 대한 분석은 다음과 같습니다. 다중 시간 프레임 분석: 지표의 다용도성은 트레이더가 다양한 시간 프레임에서 이를 활용하여 M1의 스캘핑부터 W1의 장기 추세 추종까지 다양한 거래 스타일에 맞출 수 있도록 합니다. 독점 전략: "Binary Smart Eye"의 핵심은 다음을 활용하는 고유한 전략에 있습니다. 추세 수준: 이러한 수준은 주요 시장 추세 및 잠재적인 반전 지점을 식별하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 지능형 이동 평균: 시장 변동성에 적응하고 정확한 추세 방향을 제공하는 사용자 정의 이동 평균입니다. 스마트 거래 기간: 지표는 최적의 시장 조건을 포착하기 위해 특정 시간 기간을
Eagle Eye Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
지표
MT4 "독수리 눈 지표"로 바이너리 옵션 거래의 가능성을 극대화하세요 메타트레이더 4(MT4)용 "독수리 눈 지표"를 활용하여 바이너리 옵션 거래의 혁명적인 세계에 도약해 보세요. 이 혁신적인 도구는 수술적인 정확성과 비교할 수 없는 수익성을 제공하여 거래 경험을 변화시킬 준비가 되어 있습니다. 잠재력의 경계가 깨지고 수익이 극대화되는 세계로 뛰어들어 보세요. 독수리 눈 지표의 뛰어난 정확성과 흔들림 없는 신뢰성 덕분에 시장의 숨겨진 비밀을 해결할 수 있습니다. 세심한 세부 사항에 주의를 기울여 개발된 이 최첨단 지표는 고급 알고리즘, 철저한 기술적 분석, 실시간 시장 데이터를 결합하여 탁월한 거래 이점을 제공합니다. 독수리 눈 지표는 시장의 포인트를 정확하게 파악하여 통찰력 있는 신속한 결정을 돕습니다. 직관적인 인터페이스와 사용하기 쉬운 디자인을 통해 초보 트레이더도 쉽게 바이너리 옵션의 복잡성을 탐색하고 이 도구의 엄청난 힘을 최대한 활용할 수 있습니다. 추측과 감정에 기반한
Fractal Pattern Scanner MT4
Young Ho Seo
5 (2)
지표
Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabi
Forex Sniper Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
지표
Dear Trader It is my pleasure to introduce to you my tool called the " Forex Sniper Indicator" . The major aim of this tool is to help serious traders and investors in all type of Financial Markets to catch price next movement right at the moment the price direction is about to change. This tool can be used to snipe the price direction in both down trend, uptrend and ranging markets. This tool can be used as the stand alone tool though it may be combined with other tools as well. My goal is to h
Strong Volume Trend
Muhammed Emin Ugur
지표
The Strong Volume Trend  MT4 indicator is a powerful tool designed to help traders identify and capitalize on significant volume trends in the financial markets. With its advanced algorithm, this indicator accurately detects the strength and direction of volume movements, allowing traders to make informed trading decisions. Features: Volume Strength Analysis: The indicator analyzes the volume data and identifies strong volume trends, helping traders spot potential market reversals, breakouts, or
Primus Trading Engine
Philip Muga
지표
Primus Trading Engine is a trading system that combines price action,ratio based indicators & custom indicators to create this leading indicator with a multi-timeframe approach to give you high probability trade setups for forex,CFD cash/futures,metals & binary option to assist in making predictions on what is MOST likely to happen in the market Main Chart Features Price Action Signal-Arrow displayed on a specific bar;NOT buy/sell arrow;DOES NOT repaint;Bullish arrow on a bullish bar,price is l
ManualTradingTrend
Mukhriddin Ibragimov
지표
Трендовый индикатор МТ4, дающий точные сигналы для входа в сделки. Работает без перерисовки и запаздываний! Только покупателем данного индикатора прилагается основной фильтр,обращайтесь в личку.   Идеальные точки входа в сделки для     валют, крипты, металлов, акций, индексов . Наилучшие результаты на таймфрейме M30 и выше! Наш канал в Telegram  |   Версия индикатора для MT5 Скоро   видео  for indicator Большинство трейдеров улучшают торговые результаты в первую неделю торговли с инд
Insight AInvestor 4
Oleksii Ferbei
Experts
Insight Investor: Advanced Multi-Currency Forex Trading Bot Introduction In the fast-paced world of Forex trading, having the right tools can significantly enhance your trading experience. Insight Investor is an advanced multi-currency trading bot designed to automate and optimize your trading operations. This expert advisor employs modern algorithms to analyze market conditions and execute trades, aiming to deliver consistent results while maintaining controlled risk levels. Key Features of Ins
BinaryScalping
Andrey Spiridonov
지표
BinaryScalping is a professional indicator for trading binary options and scalping. The algorithm of the indicator is based on the calculation of pivot points for each time period separately, the location of the price of the trading instrument relative to the pivot points is analyzed and the probability of a trading operation is calculated. The indicator has a built-in filter of trading signals based on the global trend. The indicator is installed in the usual way and works with any trading inst
Channel Arg Control
Vitalii Zakharuk
지표
The Channel Arg Control indicator, in addition to lines, reflects entry signals in the form of arrows. But how to do that? At first glance, this is not an easy task. But not for the Channel Arg Control indicator, this indicator will tell you whether you have configured the indicator correctly, while you can specify the history interval in the bars that interests you. And yet, how does the indicator tell you? Look at the numbers on the chart near the arrows! This is exactly what you thought, the
Cyclic Impulse
Vitalyi Belyh
지표
차트를 구조화하고 주기적인 가격 변동을 식별하는 기술 지표입니다. 모든 차트에서 작업할 수 있습니다. 다양한 유형의 알림. 그래프 자체에도 추가 화살표가 있습니다. 역사를 재구성하지 않고, 촛불을 닫는 작업에 임한다. M5 이상에서 권장되는 TF입니다. 사용 및 구성이 쉬운 매개변수입니다. 매개변수가 다른 2개의 지표를 사용하는 경우, 다른 지표 없이 해당 지표만 사용할 수 있습니다. 2개의 입력 매개변수가 있습니다 주기성과 신호 지속 시간 이 2개의 매개변수는 차트 구조의 처리와 관련이 있습니다. Cyclicity - 역전 주기가 얼마나 자주 바뀌는지 조절하고 주기를 매끄럽게 합니다. Signal duration - 최소 숫자에서는 가격 움직임의 충격을 감지하고, 최대 숫자에서는 장기적 추세 움직임을 감지합니다.. --------------------------------
Pyro Trend
Oleksii Ferbei
지표
Pyro Trend is a new product that allows you to identify the current market phase (uptrend, downtrend or flat). The indicator is applicable for any data and periods. The middle of the trend wave, as well as the edges, are places of special heat and market behavior; when writing the indicator, an attempt was made to implement precisely finding the middle. Pyro Trend is a trend indicator that uses an original calculation algorithm. This indicator paints arrows in different colors depending on the
StepOscillator
ANTON SOKOLOV
지표
StepOscillator - необычный осциллятор, выполнен в виде ступенчатой линии в отдельном окне индикатора. Кроме того, что линия меняет цвет при смене направления движения цены, что является сигналом к покупке или продаже, так же о силе тренда можно судить по размеру ступеньки, чем она выше, тем сильнее тренд. Кода ситуация на рынке близка к смене направления движения, линия индикатора становится практически плоской. Входные параметры: Price - цена по которой ведет расчет индикатор AlertsMessage - вк
Binary Hacker Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
지표
빠르게 변화하는 금융 시장에서 모든 초는 중요하며 모든 결정은 거래를 성사시키거나 망칠 수 있습니다. 바이너리 해커 지표(Binary Hacker Indicator)는 분 단위로 가격 움직임을 분석하는 방식을 혁신할 준비가 된 획기적인 도구입니다. 거래의 정밀도 밝히기: 바이너리 해커 지표는 일반적인 거래 도구가 아닙니다. 실시간 분석기 역할을 하며 차트의 각 분을 분석하여 트레이더에게 귀중한 통찰력을 제공합니다. 광범위한 수동 분석이 필요한 기존 지표와 달리 바이너리 해커는 거래 전략에서 추측 작업을 제거하고 순수 데이터에 기반한 계산된 접근 방식을 제공합니다. 매 분의 힘: 거래의 매 분을 분석하고 매수와 매도 압력 사이의 복잡한 균형을 이해할 수 있다고 상상해보세요. 바이너리 해커를 통해 이러한 비전이 현실이 됩니다. 이 독창적인 지표는 시장을 지속적으로 모니터링하고 매 분마다 상승 틱과 하락 틱의 수를 계산하여 가격 액션의 본질을 쉽게 이해할 수 있는 정보로 정제합니다. 독특
Altopium Trend
Antony Famulari
지표
Altopium Trend is an indicator that identifies short-term trends. The signals it generates can be used to open long or short positions or can be integrated with other indicators/strategies. This is a trend indicator, be careful during narrow sideways phases. I recommend using it as a short-term trend indicator, complemented by other indicators that show the best times to enter the market. Wait for the bar to close to confirm the signal.
FREE
Bank Expert
James D Blanks
지표
Bank Expert Indicator Uses A Simple method of tracking price as it moves across the chart and signals when a potential long or short position is active and indicates this to the trader giving you the opportunity to take a position on the market. Or you can simply use this indicator to give yourself signals and determine if you want to take the trade or learn the strategy on your own. The Signals From this indicator are targeted at long-term positions and focus on top quality call outs. 
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
지표
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
BinaryIndi
Andrey Kravchenko
지표
This is an arrow indicator for binary options. It does not redraw, arrows do not disappear. The indicator implements an optional tester for visual monitoring of the number of signal and win rate. Does not require adjustment or fitting. Works on all pairs and gold. The signal appears at the close of a candle. Entry is made on the next bar. Optional alert. For trading with robots, there is a setting for the number of bars in history. If 0, the entire history is used. The EA operation time: 24/5 Wo
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
지표
Miraculous Indicator – Gann Square of Nine 기반 100% 비리페인트 Forex 및 바이너리 도구 이 영상은 Miraculous Indicator 를 소개합니다. 이 지표는 Forex 및 바이너리 옵션 트레이더를 위해 특별히 개발된 매우 정확하고 강력한 트레이딩 도구입니다. 이 지표가 독특한 이유는 전설적인 **Gann Square of Nine(Gann 9의 사각형)**과 **Gann's Law of Vibration(Gann 진동의 법칙)**에 기반을 두고 있기 때문입니다. 이는 현대 트레이딩에서 가장 정밀한 예측 도구 중 하나로 손꼽힙니다. Miraculous Indicator는 완전히 비리페인트(non-repaint) 됩니다. 즉, 캔들이 마감된 후에도 신호가 변경되거나 사라지지 않습니다. 보이는 것이 곧 결과입니다. 이는 트레이더가 자신감을 가지고 거래에 진입하고 청산할 수 있는 신뢰할 수 있고 일관된 기반을 제공합니다. 주요 특징: Gann
The Hurricane Indicator
Paul Nicholas Clevett
5 (1)
지표
Currently switched to the 4 hour chart - but use other time frames for confirmation. :-)  I change my main time frame based on the market movement at the time. The Hurricane Forex Indicator is a multi time frame indicator that includes such things as Trade Notifications, Trade Calculator, Momentum Indicator, risk reward and much more. We have a free Trade room for our users as well. Please check out the video for full details of how this indicator works as it has over 15 years worth of developme
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
지표
이 인디케이터는 각 지점에서 볼륨을 분석하고 해당 볼륨에 대한 시장의 피로 레벨을 계산합니다. 이 인디케이터는 세 개의 라인으로 구성됩니다: 강세 볼륨 피로 라인 약세 볼륨 피로 라인 시장 추세를 나타내는 라인. 이 라인은 시장이 강세인지 약세인지에 따라 색이 변합니다. 원하는 시작 지점에서 시장을 분석할 수 있습니다. 볼륨 피로 라인에 도달하면 다음 분석을 시작할 새 지점을 식별하세요. 트렌드와 수정 모두 분석할 수 있습니다. 좋은 접근 방법은 트렌드 라인에 도달하거나 고점 또는 저점에 도달할 때마다 인디케이터를 이동시키는 것입니다. 트렌드 라인과 볼륨 피로 라인 간의 거리가 클수록 해당 방향의 볼륨이 더 큽니다. 트렌드 라인은 주문을 열기 위한 장소로 사용할 수 있으며, 피로 라인은 수익을 얻는 데 사용됩니다. 이 시스템은 정말 독특하지만 매우 직관적입니다. 시장에는 비슷한 제품이 없습니다. 사용에 제한이 없습니다. 모든 시장과 모든 시간 프레임에서 적용할 수 있습니다. 중요:
BinaryIndicator
Andrey Spiridonov
지표
BinaryIndicator is a highly accurate indicator for trading binary options. It shows excellent results in scalping. This indicator is based in multifactor analysis of trend indicators, as well as confirmation oscillators, which in the end gives an increased accuracy of signals. Advantages of the indicator Increased accuracy of signals. Excellent results when trading binary options with a short expiration time from M30 to M1 . It works on any timeframes. Works with any trade symbols. Parameters
Scalping Master M5
Andrey Kozak
지표
This indicator is a multifunctional technical analysis tool based on the combination of an adaptive exponential moving average and volatility filters calculated through the Average True Range (ATR). It is designed to accurately identify the current price direction, highlight key trend reversal areas, and visualize potential turning zones. The algorithm is built upon the dynamic construction of a trend ribbon using two levels of volatility — outer and inner ranges. The outer boundaries serve as i
EasyWay Trade Panel Buy Sell Arrows RegrChannel ZZ
Borislav Shterev
지표
#EasyWayTradePanel indicator for #MetaTrader4 , is trade assistants for manual trading in any #currency in #FOREX , #CRYPTOCURRENCY as #Bitcoin , #Ethereum , #Lightcoin and more. Also is EasyWay to use for #COMMODITY as #Gold , #Silver , #Oil , #Gas ...... and #CFDs . When installed on the chart in your chosen time frame and trading tool, the indicator automatically draws the following custom indicators used in the EasyWayTradePanel trading strategy. 1) Zigzag_Extreme_Indicator, 2) Regression_C
Rtc ML Ai Predictor MT4
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
지표
Rtc ML Ai | Predictor CORE MACHINE LEARNING ENGINE Adaptive ML Market Predictor – Multi-Bar Trend & Candle Forecast What This Indicator Does This indicator is a  real-time market prediction engine  designed to analyze price behavior and estimate  future market tendencies . Unlike conventional indicators, this system  does not rely on static parameters or historical curve-fitting , but adapts its internal state dynamically during live market operation. Instead of using static rules, the indic
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line Lines
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too close buy/sell entry suggestions 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the c
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry. 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low. 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward. Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart. Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line.
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too small candles 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the sugges
Lineverse Trendlines
Arkady Segal
5 (1)
지표
Automatic, live & interactive picture of all trendlines. Assign push, email and sound alerts to the lines of your choice and be informed about price rollback, breakout, rollback after breakout, number of rollbacks, line expiration by double breakout. Correct, drag or delete the lines and interactively tune the line system. https://youtu.be/EJUo9pYiHFA . Chart examples https: //www.mql5.com/en/users/efficientforex Price Interaction Events All events are effective immediately and only after one
FFx MACD Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx Stochastic Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx RSI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx CCI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
FFx Williams Percent Range Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
FFx MACD Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to Understand the Status: Green/Red square: histogram above/below 0 line Green square + Red bord
FFx RSI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: RSI above/below 50 line Green square + Red border: R
FFx Stoch Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Stoch above/below 50 line Green square + Red border:
FFx Ichimoku Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Price above/below Cloud (Kumo) Green square + Red bo
FFx MA Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: MA pointing Up/Down Green square + Red border: MA po
FFx ParabolicSAR Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs. Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered. Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green square: Price above PSAR Red square: Price below PSAR Options
FFx CCI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: CCI above/below levels (ie. 100/-100) Grey square: C
FFx ADX Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: ADX above level Grey square: ADX below level Red bor
FFx Candles Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: bullish/bearish candle Options available in the FFx Dashboard Alerter
THE GRAFF III
Antonin Skaryd
지표
The [GRAFF] III manual trading system is based on multiple MetaTrader (MT4) indicators. Together, the entire PACK of GRAFF III indicators makes an advanced trading tool. The system consists of over 20 different custom-built indicators which have been carefully selected and tested in the long term to produce strong and efficient trading signals. The particular indicators are based on different mathematical formulas, so the entire system is calibrated to remove false signals from its own indicator
Trend Signal All Time Frame
I Nyoman Suryasa
지표
This indicator allows you to see the strength of the trend on all timeframes. It can be used for all currency pairs. The indicator can be displayed in the form of a column (from left to right): status buy / sell / strong buy / strong sell, strength of the trend in percentage, pips last candle, body candle now, remaining time, and the timeframe of M1 to MN. Information contained below (from left to right): total trend percent, sell percent, buy percent.
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
RSI Divergence Alert Simple
Arkady Segal
5 (1)
지표
A simplistic indicator informing a user on RSI divergence by sending messages to mobile device and email. The indicator draws 2 vertical lines, marking two RSI extrema that formed the divergence. You get the alert, open the charts and make a decision. The indicator does not show past divergences, thus when you attach it to a chart for the first time you see nothing. Graphics and alerts will appear as soon as divergences do. Drop it in Tester to see how it works. Parameters: RSIPeriod - number of
제작자의 제품 더 보기
Universal Strategy EA
Jerome Tommy Bodden
Experts
Universal Strategy EA - Multi-Timeframe MACD Signal Detection A sophisticated automated trading system that combines multi-timeframe MACD analysis with advanced pattern recognition and comprehensive risk management. This EA operates as a standalone system with built-in signal detection, requiring no external indicators. Supports up to 4 simultaneous timeframes (Major + 3 Minor) Three MACD signal types: Zero Line Cross, Signal Line Cross, and Price Relative Configurable cascade mode for hierarch
Trend Continuation and Reversal
Jerome Tommy Bodden
지표
Transform Your Trading with Advanced Multi-Timeframe MACD Analysis The MTF MACD Confluence V2 is a sophisticated technical analysis tool that revolutionizes how you interpret MACD signals by analyzing multiple timeframes simultaneously. This professional-grade indicator provides crystal-clear market direction through intelligent signal confluence analysis. Key Features Multi-Timeframe Signal Analysis Major Timeframe: Zero Line Cross signals (trend direction) Minor Timeframes: Signal Line Cr
Reversal and Continuation EA
Jerome Tommy Bodden
Experts
Reversal & Continuation EA - Enhanced Multi-Timeframe Consensus System Description An advanced automated trading system that combines multi-timeframe consensus analysis with ADR/AWR/AMR (Average Daily/Weekly/Monthly Range) intelligence. Features an interactive dashboard with real-time signal detection, clickable trading interface, and comprehensive range analytics for optimal trade timing. Key Features Multi-Timeframe Consensus Analysis Supports up to 9 timeframes (MN1, W1, D1, H4, H1, M30
Reversal and continuation dashboard
Jerome Tommy Bodden
지표
Reversal & Continuation Dashboard - Enhanced ADR Intelligence Professional Multi-Timeframe Consensus Dashboard with Advanced Range Analysis Overview The Reversal & Continuation Dashboard is a sophisticated trading indicator that combines multi-timeframe consensus analysis with intelligent ADR (Average Daily Range), AWR (Average Weekly Range), and AMR (Average Monthly Range) calculations. This powerful tool provides traders with comprehensive market intelligence through an intuitive, interactiv
ADR AWR and AMR Indicator
Jerome Tommy Bodden
지표
ADR/AWR/AMR Lines Indicator - Professional Range Boundary Display Advanced Multi-Timeframe Range Analysis Tool for Professional Traders Overview The ADR/AWR/AMR Lines Indicator is a sophisticated visual analysis tool that displays dynamic range boundaries across multiple timeframes on your chart. This professional-grade indicator calculates and projects Average Daily Range (ADR), Average Weekly Range (AWR), and Average Monthly Range (AMR) boundaries, providing traders with precise entry/exit l
Continuation and Reversal
Jerome Tommy Bodden
지표
Transform Your Trading with Advanced Multi-Timeframe MACD Analysis The MTF MACD Confluence V2 is a sophisticated technical analysis tool that revolutionizes how you interpret MACD signals by analyzing multiple timeframes simultaneously. This professional-grade indicator provides crystal-clear market direction through intelligent signal confluence analysis. Key Features Multi-Timeframe Signal Analysis Major Timeframe: Zero Line Cross signals (trend direction) Minor Timeframes: Signal Line Cr
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변