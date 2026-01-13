Reversal and continuation dashboard

Reversal & Continuation Dashboard - Enhanced ADR Intelligence

Professional Multi-Timeframe Consensus Dashboard with Advanced Range Analysis





Overview

The Reversal & Continuation Dashboard is a sophisticated trading indicator that combines multi-timeframe consensus analysis with intelligent ADR (Average Daily Range), AWR (Average Weekly Range), and AMR (Average Monthly Range) calculations. This powerful tool provides traders with comprehensive market intelligence through an intuitive, interactive dashboard interface.





Key Features

🎯 Multi-Timeframe Consensus Analysis





Analyzes up to 9 timeframes simultaneously (1M to Monthly)

MACD Signal Cross and Zero Cross detection

Moving Average slope analysis

Stochastic momentum confirmation

Configurable consensus threshold (1-100%)

📊 Advanced Range Intelligence





Real-time ADR/AWR/AMR calculations with 20-period averaging

Live development percentage tracking

Buy/Sell consumption analysis with directional bias

Remaining potential calculations

Intelligent timer system tracking range development stages

🎨 Interactive Dashboard Interface





Sortable columns for all metrics (Time, Symbol, Rank, Range data)

Clickable symbol buttons for instant chart switching

Color-coded signals and range development indicators

Customizable visual settings and positioning

Real-time updates every 5 seconds

⚡ Smart Signal Management





Automatic signal detection and flip functionality

State persistence across chart changes and terminal restarts

Duplicate signal prevention with consensus tracking

Maximum signal limits with intelligent overflow handling

Parameter change detection for clean slate resets

🔧 Comprehensive Configuration





Flexible timeframe selection

Adjustable indicator parameters (MACD, MA, Stochastic)

Range type selection (ADR/AWR/AMR)

Visual customization options

Debug mode for development and troubleshooting

Technical Specifications

Supported Indicators:





MACD (Fast EMA, Slow EMA, Signal line)

Moving Average (Multiple methods: SMA, EMA, etc.)

Stochastic Oscillator (K%, D%, Slowing)

Detection Methods:





Cross Detection: Precise signal/zero line crossovers

Slope Detection: Directional momentum analysis

Data Management:





CSV state file persistence

Static memory optimization

Global variable timer system

Automatic cleanup and memory management

Usage Benefits

For Day Traders:





Identify high-probability reversal and continuation setups

Monitor multiple symbols simultaneously

Track ADR development for optimal entry/exit timing

Quick symbol switching for efficient analysis

For Swing Traders:





Multi-timeframe confirmation for position sizing

Range development analysis for profit target setting

Weekly/Monthly range intelligence for longer-term positions

Consensus tracking for trend confirmation

For Professional Traders:





Sortable rankings for systematic symbol selection

Timer functionality for session-based strategies

Buy/Sell consumption ratios for market sentiment analysis

Remaining potential calculations for risk management

Installation & Setup

Attach indicator to any chart

Configure desired timeframes in input settings

Select preferred range type (ADR/AWR/AMR)

Adjust visual settings to your preference

Dashboard automatically begins tracking all watchlist symbols

Requirements

MetaTrader 5 platform

Active market data feed

Minimum 1MB free disk space for state files

Performance

Optimized for 100+ symbols simultaneously

Minimal CPU usage with efficient indicator handle management

Fast sorting and filtering algorithms

Responsive interface with instant updates

This indicator represents a professional-grade solution for traders seeking comprehensive market analysis with intelligent automation. The combination of consensus analysis and range intelligence provides unique insights into market behavior, helping traders make informed decisions across multiple timeframes and instruments.





Perfect for: Forex, Indices, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies, and any tradeable instrument with sufficient historical data.



