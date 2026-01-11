Bneu Trade Manager Pro MT4

**Bneu Trade Manager Pro** is an advanced trading utility Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that extends the functionality of the free version with automated trade management features, risk protection systems, and compliance tools for proprietary trading firm challenges.





### All Free Version Features Included





All features from the free version are included in the PRO version. This includes visual trade management with drag-and-drop lines, risk-based position sizing, one-click order execution, position management functions, account information display, and panel configuration options.





### Additional PRO Features





**Automated Risk Protection Systems:**

The PRO version includes maximum daily loss limit protection with automatic trading pause when the limit is reached. Maximum drawdown percentage protection includes configurable threshold settings. Maximum open trades limit controls position exposure automatically. An equity shield function automatically closes positions when equity falls below a specified floor level. An equity ceiling function automatically closes positions when equity exceeds a specified maximum level. Protection status indicators are displayed on the panel in real-time.





**Automated Position Management:**

The PRO version includes automatic breakeven functionality that moves stop loss to entry price when a trade reaches a specified profit level in pips. The breakeven activation threshold is configurable in pips. An adjustable breakeven offset in pips allows locking in small profit amounts. Automatic trailing stop functionality moves stop loss following price movement in favorable direction. Trailing stop activation distance is configurable in pips. Trailing stop distance and step size are adjustable in pips for fine-tuning. Automatic partial take profit functionality closes portions of positions at multiple profit levels. The system supports up to four separate partial take profit levels (TP1, TP2, TP3, TP4). Profit targets and close percentages are configurable for each partial level.





**Advanced Position Management:**

The PRO version includes a function to close only profitable positions. A separate function closes only losing positions. A reverse position function closes current positions and opens opposite trades automatically. A risk-reward ratio lock maintains specified ratio automatically with 1:3 default configuration. Visual block display shows profit and loss zones on chart before trade entry.





**Proprietary Trading Firm Compliance:**

The PRO version includes pre-configured presets for common prop firm challenge requirements. Presets include FTMO challenge configuration, MyForexFunds challenge configuration, The5ers challenge configuration, and FundedNext challenge configuration. A custom prop firm configuration option is available for other firms. Automated compliance checking operates based on selected preset rules.





**Trading Session Management:**

Session filter functionality restricts trading to specified time periods. Session start and end hours are configurable. Option to automatically close all positions at session end is available. Time-based trading restriction functionality helps enforce trading schedule requirements.





**Stealth Mode:**

The PRO version includes functionality to hide stop loss from broker when opening positions. Functionality to hide take profit from broker when opening positions is available. Positions are managed internally without visible SL/TP on broker side. This feature is useful for brokers with specific order execution requirements or preferences.





**Trade Analytics and Reporting:**

Trade journal export function saves all trade history to CSV format for external analysis. Performance statistics panel displays comprehensive trading metrics including win rate calculation, profit factor calculation, average win and loss amounts, total profit and loss tracking, maximum drawdown statistics, and daily profit and loss tracking.





**Additional Convenience Features:**

The PRO version includes hotkey support for common functions. Keyboard shortcuts enable quick actions without mouse interaction. Enhanced panel layout provides additional information displays. Extended customization options allow fine-tuning of interface and behavior.





### Technical Specifications





**System Requirements:**

- MetaTrader 4 platform required

- Compatible with any account type including Standard, ECN, and other account types

- Works on all trading symbols and instruments

- Functions on all chart timeframes from M1 to MN1

- Does not require additional libraries or external dependencies





**Additional Input Parameters (PRO Only):**





**Risk Protection Settings:**

- Maximum daily loss: Percentage limit with automatic pause (default: 5.0%)

- Daily profit target: Percentage target to stop trading - set to 0.0% to disable (default: 0.0%)

- Maximum drawdown: Percentage limit with protection (default: 10.0%)

- Maximum open trades: Position limit to control exposure (default: 5)

- Equity shield: Enable or disable equity protection system (default: false)

- Equity floor: Minimum equity in dollars - set to 0.0 to disable (default: 0.0)

- Equity ceiling: Maximum equity in dollars - set to 0.0 to disable (default: 0.0)

- Prop firm preset: Selection of predefined configurations or none (default: none)





**Auto Breakeven Settings:**

- Enable auto breakeven: On/off toggle for automatic breakeven functionality (default: false)

- BE activation pips: Profit level in pips to trigger breakeven (default: 50)

- BE offset pips: Additional pips beyond entry to lock profit (default: 5)





**Auto Trailing Stop Settings:**

- Enable auto trailing: On/off toggle for automatic trailing stop (default: false)

- Trail start pips: Profit level in pips to activate trailing (default: 80)

- Trail distance pips: Distance from current price for stop loss (default: 50)

- Trail step pips: Increment in pips for stop loss movement (default: 10)





**Auto Partial Take Profit Settings:**

- Enable auto partial TP: On/off toggle for automatic partial take profit (default: false)

- Partial 1 at pips: First partial level in pips (default: 80)

- Partial 1 close %: Percentage of position to close at first level (default: 50.0%)

- Partial 2 at pips: Second partial level in pips (default: 150)

- Partial 2 close %: Percentage of position to close at second level (default: 30.0%)

- Partial 3 and Partial 4 levels are also available with separate configuration





**Stealth Mode Settings:**

- Enable stealth mode: On/off toggle for stealth mode functionality (default: false)

- Stealth SL: Hide stop loss from broker when enabled (default: true)

- Stealth TP: Hide take profit from broker when enabled (default: true)





**Session Filter Settings:**

- Use session filter: On/off toggle for session filtering (default: false)

- Session start hour: Trading session start time in hours 0-23 (default: 8)

- Session end hour: Trading session end time in hours 0-23 (default: 18)

- Close at session end: Auto-close all positions at session end (default: false)





**RR Ratio Lock Settings:**

- Lock Risk:Reward ratio: Enable automatic ratio maintenance (default: false)

- R:R Ratio: Take profit multiplier relative to stop loss (default: 3.0 for 1:3 ratio)





### How to Use





**Initial Setup:**

1. Attach the Expert Advisor to any chart in MetaTrader 4

2. Configure all settings including risk parameters and protection limits

3. Select prop firm preset if applicable to your trading situation

4. Enable desired automation features (breakeven, trailing, partial TP)

5. Configure session filters if time-based restrictions are needed

6. Set up stealth mode options if required by your broker configuration

7. Configure visual block display preferences

8. Set hotkey assignments if desired





**Daily Usage:**

1. Use visual lines and panel interface as in free version

2. Monitor risk protection status indicators on panel

3. Observe automated functions in action (breakeven, trailing, partial TP)

4. Check protection system status regularly

5. Export trade journal for analysis when needed

6. Review performance statistics panel periodically

7. Adjust settings based on trading performance and requirements





### Use Cases





This advanced version is suitable for:

- Professional traders seeking automated trade management systems

- Proprietary trading firm challenge participants requiring compliance tools

- Traders who require automated risk protection systems

- Users who want to automate breakeven and trailing stop functions

- Traders who need compliance with specific trading firm requirements

- Users who want comprehensive trade analytics and reporting capabilities

- Traders who prefer stealth mode for certain broker configurations

- Professional traders managing multiple positions simultaneously





### Important Notes





All automation features require proper configuration to function as intended. Risk protection features help manage exposure but do not guarantee against losses. Prop firm presets are based on commonly known requirements but may need adjustment for specific situations. Stealth mode functionality depends on broker capabilities and order execution methods. Trade journal and statistics are calculated from trades opened by this Expert Advisor only.





Users should test all features on demo account before live trading. This utility assists with trade management but does not generate trading signals. Automated features execute based on configured parameters and market conditions. Users remain responsible for understanding and monitoring all automated functions. Trading involves risk of loss. Past performance or statistics do not guarantee future results.





The utility operates when market is closed, allowing setup and parameter adjustment during off-market hours. SL/TP lines can be adjusted and positioned even when market is not open.





### Upgrade Information





Users of the free version can upgrade to the PRO version to access advanced features. The free version allows users to preview the interface and understand basic functionality before upgrading. All free version features are included in the PRO version with no feature removal.





### System Compatibility





The utility is compatible with current MetaTrader 4 platform versions. It works with all brokers supporting MetaTrader 4. The utility supports all currency pairs and trading instruments available in MetaTrader 4. All chart timeframes are supported. The utility does not modify MetaTrader 4 platform files or require special permissions.





---





**End of Description**





*This description complies with MQL5 Market Rules Part IV - Products section. All statements are factual and describe actual product functionality. No claims are made regarding trading performance, profitability, or trading results.*



