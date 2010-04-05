Telegram Buddy MT4

Telegram Buddy – Professional Reporting and Notification Tool

🚀 Launch price: $39 (Planned to increase to $79 ). Take control of your account—anywhere, anytime.


Are you worried about losing your balance when you're away from your computer? Do you need to check your account balance frequently, but find it inconvenient to log into the MT5 mobile terminal each time?

The problem with standard reports: Most Telegram tools send huge amounts of text detailing each trade. These messages are difficult to read on a smartphone, and over time, traders stop paying attention to them, risking missing critical account changes.

Telegram Buddy Solution: Designed for modern traders, Telegram Buddy provides a secure connection between your MetaTrader 5 terminal and smartphone. Thanks to the "Simple Mode" feature, you get exactly the information you need—in a clear format. The utility filters out unnecessary data, providing only the facts for effective capital management.

Trade with confidence and control your account with ease.


⚠️ Important: Operation logic

Please note: This utility is intended for macro-monitoring of account status.

  • No unnecessary notifications: The bot doesn't send messages about every tick or order opening. Details like Ticket, Volume, or Opening Price are excluded to save your attention.

  • Balance Summary: It monitors the account over a specified interval (e.g. every 5 minutes) and sends one summary message of the net profit or loss for that period.

  • Focus on the deposit: All notifications (Closed trades, Drawdown, Reports) are focused strictly on the financial result and deposit security.


    🚀 Key Features

    1. Customizable report detail ("Simple Mode"): Separate switches for "Simple" (the shortest possible messages) or "Full" (messages with context) modes for each notification type: Drawdowns, Closed Trades, and Reports.

    2. Centralized Monitoring: Manage multiple MT5/MT4 terminals through a single central bot. Use unique Account Names to instantly understand where reports came from.

    3. Smart "Silent Mode": Silences profit notifications during specified hours (e.g., at night), but sends drawdown notifications if needed , if the drawdown reaches a critical level. You'll sleep soundly, knowing the bot will only wake you up in the event of a real problem.

    4. Group collaboration: Share notifications with partners and colleagues using the Multi-Chat ID feature.

    5. Support for cent accounts and currencies: Includes a "Balance Divisor" for converting cent account values to standard units (e.g. dividing by 100) and allows you to set your own currency symbol.

    6. Modular reporting system: You can individually enable/disable Daily, Weekly, and Monthly reports, as well as Trade reports. You can also disable reports on weekends (non-trading days).


      🛠 Technical advantages

      Telegram Buddy is designed for high performance. It runs on a timer (OnTimer) rather than on every tick:

      • Update aggregation: Instead of sending multiple messages during high-frequency trading, the bot calculates the total balance change over a specified interval.

      • Configurable Frequency: Set the check interval from 1 second for real-time updates to 3600 seconds (1 hour) for hourly summaries or a longer period.

      • Low Load: By avoiding calculations in the OnTick function, the bot creates significantly less load on your PC or VPS.


        ⚙️ Description of parameters (Inputs)

        (Below are the names of the parameters as they appear in the MT5 terminal)

        1. 🤖 Telegram Connection & Identity

        • Telegram bot token: Paste your bot's API token (received from @BotFather) here.

        • Bot/Account name (label in reports): A custom label for this account (e.g., "BrokerZXY"). It will appear in the title of every message.

        • true = process user commands, false = only auto reports:

          • true : Interactive mode. The bot responds to the /start, /daily, /dd commands. (Enable this only on one terminal if you use the same bot for multiple accounts.)

          • false : Broadcast mode. The bot sends notifications but ignores incoming messages.

        • Multichat IDs list: A comma-separated list of chat IDs to receive notifications (e.g., 12345678, 987654321). If you're using this feature for yourself, include only your Chat ID.

        2. 🎨 Message Styling (Visualization)

        • Simple mode: Drawdown alerts: true = compact notifications; false = detailed (with margin level and StopOut).

        • Simple mode: Closed deals: true = one line with profit total; false = more details with balance.

        • Simple mode: Daily/Weekly/Monthly reports: true = only Profit and Max. drawdown; false = full statistics.

        3. 💰 Currency & Formatting

        • Balance divisor: Divisor of values. Set to 100.0 for cent accounts to display standard values. Set to 1.0 for regular accounts.

        • Currency symbol: The currency symbol to append to the values (e.g. $, €, USD).

        4. ⏱️ Monitoring Intervals

        • Interval for DD check (sec): How often (in seconds) the bot checks for changes in drawdown.

        • Interval for Closed deals check (sec): How often (in seconds) the bot checks for new closed deals.

        5. 🔔 Alerts Configuration

        • Enable drawdown alerts: Turn on/off automatic notifications when drawdown increases.

        • Enable closed trades alerts: Turn on/off notifications about balance changes.

        6. 📅 Reporting Schedule

        • Weekend days: Select days that are considered weekends (to skip reports).

        • Enable daily report: Enable daily reports.

        • Daily report time: Time of sending daily report (local time of PC/VPS).

        • Enable weekly report: Enable weekly summaries.

        • Weekly report day: Day of the week to send the report.

        • Enable monthly report: Enable monthly summaries (sent on the last business day of the month).

        7. 🌙 Silent Mode

        • Silent mode type:

          • SILENT_NONE : Disabled.

          • SILENT_FULL : Complete silence during the specified hours.

          • SILENT_DRAWDOWN : Only drawdown notifications are sent.

        • Silent mode start/end hour: The start and end time of silent mode   (local time of PC/VPS).

        8. 🛠️ Advanced

        • Use custom monthly period (manual mode): For manual testing or non-standard reporting periods.


          📥 Installation instructions

          Step 1: Allow WebRequest in MT5 - MetaTrader blocks external connections by default. You must allow access to Telegram.

          1. Open MT5, go to Tools -> Options (Ctrl+O).

          2. Go to the Advisors tab.

          3. Check the box "Allow WebRequest for the following URLs" .

          4. Double-click "Add New URL" and paste: https://api.telegram.org

          5. Click OK.

          Step 2: Get a bot token

          1. Open Telegram and search for @BotFather .

          2. Send the command /newbot .

          3. Come up with a name and username for the bot (must end in bot ).

          4. BotFather will give you a token . Copy and paste it into the Telegram bot token parameter in the advisor settings.

          Step 3: Get your Chat ID

          1. Install Telegram Buddy on your chart.

          2. Paste the token received in the previous step into the settings. Save, run the advisor, and it will display the "Online" status and your parameters on the chart.

          3. Make sure the EA is running and send a message (e.g. /start ) to your Telegram bot.

          4. The bot will automatically reply to you with a message with your Chat ID (for example: Your chatID is: 123456789 ).

          5. Copy this ID and paste it into the Multichat IDs list parameter.

          Note: If you want to add other users, ask them to message the bot. They should then forward you the ID they receive so you can add it to your settings.

          Step 4: Personalization

          1. Identification: Set a unique name in Bot/Account name to differentiate reports.

          2. Intervals: Adjust the frequency of checks to suit your trading style.

          3. Visual: Use the Simple mode settings to avoid overloading the chat.

          4. Schedule: Set up the reports you need.

          5. Silent Mode: Set your watch to Silent mode for a peaceful rest.

          제작자의 제품 더 보기
          Telegram Buddy
          Evgenii Kriachkin
          유틸리티
          Telegram Buddy – Professional Trade Reporting & Alerting Tool Launch Price: $39 (Planned increase to $79 ). Take Control of Your Account — Anywhere, Anytime. Are you worried about drawdown when you are away from your computer? Do you need to check your account balance frequently, but find it inconvenient to access the mobile MT5 terminal every time? The Problem with Standard Reports: Most Telegram tools send huge blocks of text listing details of every single trade. Reading such messages on
