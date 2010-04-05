BreakoutMonitor
- 지표
- Anirut Pakmai
- 버전: 1.1
Breakout Monitor is a powerful trading tool designed to track price action within your custom-drawn zones. Simply draw a rectangle on your chart to define your consolidation or key levels, and the indicator will do the rest. It highlights the price range clearly and monitors it in real-time, ensuring you never miss a significant market move.
When the price breaks through your defined boundaries, the indicator sends an instant Push Notification directly to your mobile phone in a clear, actionable format.
Mobile Alert Format:
⚠️ BULLISH BREAKOUT Zone: Zone1 Break Level: 1.23456 Current Price: 1.23789
Key Features:
-
Manual Zone Definition: Total control by using standard MT4/MT5 rectangle objects.
-
Visual Clarity: Highlights price ranges for better chart organization.
-
Real-time Monitoring: Constant tracking of price movement against your zones.
-
Instant Connectivity: Supports mobile Push Notifications, Desktop Alerts, and Sound.
How to Use
Simply click on any rectangle object you have drawn on the chart. Once selected, a flashing yellow border will appear, along with the text "MONITOR ZONE" to indicate that the indicator is now actively tracking that area.