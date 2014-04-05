Pivot Based Market Level

Pivot-Based Market Levels (Visible Range)





This indicator automatically identifies key market levels (zones) based on pivot clusters within the visible chart range.

It is designed to highlight areas where price has reacted multiple times, helping traders focus on relevant structure instead of cluttered support/resistance lines.





📌 The indicator adapts to any timeframe and symbol and updates dynamically as the visible range changes.





🔍 How levels are detected





Uses pivot highs/lows to find price reaction points





Groups nearby pivots into zones using ATR-based clustering





Ranks zones by number of touches (strength)





Displays only the most relevant zones to keep the chart clean





This approach allows the indicator to show multiple market levels, not just one support and one resistance.





⚙️ Key features





Visible-range based detection (no fixed lookback)





Pivot-cluster logic for stronger, cleaner zones





ATR-scaled zone thickness (adapts to volatility)





Fully tunable parameters





Clean visuals with automatic thinning on zoom





Works on all symbols and timeframes





EA-friendly (levels are drawn as chart objects)





👥 Who is this indicator for?





Designed for:





Scalpers





Intraday traders





Swing traders





Funded account traders





Thanks to its tunable inputs, traders can adapt the indicator to their own strategy and timeframe.





⚠️ Important notes





This indicator does not repaint historical zones, but zones may update when the visible range changes





It is a levels/zones tool, not a trading signal system





Best used together with price action, entries, or confirmation tools





📘 How to use & tuning guide





To keep this description clean, a separate PDF guide is provided explaining:





What each input does





How to tune settings for different trading styles





Example configurations (scalping vs swing)





📘 User Guide (PDF)





A complete user guide explaining how the indicator works,

its inputs, and best-practice usage is available here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ZEXu_Aq10rS4eZg-vkq6EoJsc41GDnLm/view?usp=sharing The guide is provided for transparency and educational purposes.



