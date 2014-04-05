Pivot Based Market Level

Pivot-Based Market Levels (Visible Range)

This indicator automatically identifies key market levels (zones) based on pivot clusters within the visible chart range.
It is designed to highlight areas where price has reacted multiple times, helping traders focus on relevant structure instead of cluttered support/resistance lines.

📌 The indicator adapts to any timeframe and symbol and updates dynamically as the visible range changes.

🔍 How levels are detected

Uses pivot highs/lows to find price reaction points

Groups nearby pivots into zones using ATR-based clustering

Ranks zones by number of touches (strength)

Displays only the most relevant zones to keep the chart clean

This approach allows the indicator to show multiple market levels, not just one support and one resistance.

⚙️ Key features

Visible-range based detection (no fixed lookback)

Pivot-cluster logic for stronger, cleaner zones

ATR-scaled zone thickness (adapts to volatility)

Fully tunable parameters

Clean visuals with automatic thinning on zoom

Works on all symbols and timeframes

EA-friendly (levels are drawn as chart objects)

👥 Who is this indicator for?

Designed for:

Scalpers

Intraday traders

Swing traders

Funded account traders

Thanks to its tunable inputs, traders can adapt the indicator to their own strategy and timeframe.

⚠️ Important notes

This indicator does not repaint historical zones, but zones may update when the visible range changes

It is a levels/zones tool, not a trading signal system

Best used together with price action, entries, or confirmation tools

📘 How to use & tuning guide

To keep this description clean, a separate PDF guide is provided explaining:

What each input does

How to tune settings for different trading styles

Example configurations (scalping vs swing)

📘 User Guide (PDF)

A complete user guide explaining how the indicator works, 

its inputs, and best-practice usage is available here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ZEXu_Aq10rS4eZg-vkq6EoJsc41GDnLm/view?usp=sharing

The guide is provided for transparency and educational purposes.


추천 제품
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
지표
MT4 버전  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator 는 Bill Williams 의 고급 프랙탈, 시장의 올바른 파동 구조를 구축하는 Valable ZigZag, 정확한 진입 수준을 표시하는 피보나치 수준과 같은 인기 있는 시장 분석 도구를 포함하는 하나의 지표 내에서 완전한 거래 시스템입니다. 시장과 이익을 취하는 장소로. 전략에 대한 자세한 설명 표시기 작업에 대한 지침 고문-거래 올빼미 도우미의 조수 개인 사용자 채팅 ->구입 후 나에게 쓰기,나는 개인 채팅에 당신을 추가하고 거기에 모든 보너스를 다운로드 할 수 있습니다 힘은 단순함에 있습니다! Owl Smart Levels 거래 시스템은 사용하기 매우 쉽기 때문에 전문가와 이제 막 시장을 연구하고 스스로 거래 전략을 선택하기 시작한 사람들 모두에게 적합합니다. 전략 및 지표에는 눈에 보이지 않는 비밀 공식 및 계산 방법이 없으며 모든 전략 지표는 공개되어 있습니다. Owl Smart Levels를 사
Support and Resistance Levels on AZZD and EF MT5
Sergey Efimenko
5 (1)
지표
이것은 가격 레이블이 있는 Advanced ZigZag Dynamic   및/또는   Extended Fractals   표시기 극값을 기반으로 하는 지원 및 저항 수준의 MTF 표시기입니다(비활성화 가능). MTF 모드에 대해 더 높은 TF를 선택할 수 있습니다. 기본적으로 레벨은 지그재그 표시 점을 기반으로 생성됩니다. 프랙탈 표시 점은 지그재그와 함께 또는 대신 사용할 수도 있습니다. 사용을 단순화하고 CPU 시간을 절약하기 위해 열릴 때 각 막대당 한 번씩 계산이 수행됩니다. 매개변수: ForcedTF - 레벨 계산을 위한 차트 타임프레임(현재와 같거나 초과할 수 있음) MinPipsLevelWidth - 포인트 단위의 최소 레벨 너비(매우 좁은 레벨에 사용) Use ZigZag Extremums points - 지그재그 피크를 사용하여 지원/저항 수준 계산을 활성화/비활성화합니다. Fixed pips range - 지그재그 표시기를 계산하기 위한 최소값과 최대값 사이의 거리
Mine Farm
Maryna Kauzova
Experts
Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
Zigzag Price Arrows 1
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
유틸리티
The Zigzag Price Arrow indicator   is an enhanced version of the classic Zigzag indicator, combining the traditional zigzag pattern with advanced visual features. It not only identifies major market turning points but also provides clear trading signals through: •   Directional arrows:   Displays colored arrows (green for buy, magenta for sell) indicating potential trend directions. •   Price labels:   Shows the exact price values at each pivot point directly on the chart. •   Improved visual c
PZ Support Resistance MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
지표
Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Boos
All Harmonics 26
Alexey Isavnin
3.5 (4)
지표
Harmonic patterns are characteristic series of price movements with respect to Fibonacci levels, which statistically precede price reversals. This indicator searches for harmonic patterns. It is capable of recognising 26 classical and non-classical harmonic patterns : Classical Gartley Butterfly Alternate Butterfly Bat Alternate Bat Crab Deep Crab Three Drives Non-classical Shark Alternate Shark Cypher 5-0 Anti Gartley Anti Butterfly Anti Alternate Butterfly Anti Bat Anti Alternate Bat Anti Crab
MSnR Lines
Pierre Paul Amoussou
지표
MSnR Lines 는 차트에 서포트 및 저항 수준을 표시하기 위한 사용자 정의 지표입니다. 이러한 수준은 말레이시아 서포트 및 저항 이론에 기반하여 영역이 아닌 선 차트의 피크와 밸리에서 유도된 특정 가격 수준으로 정의됩니다. 특징: A-Level, V-Level 및 갭 레벨의 세 가지 유형의 수준. 수준에 대한 신선도 표시: 신선한 수준은 신선하지 않은 수준보다 중요합니다. 신선한 및 신선하지 않은 수준을위한 사용자 정의 가능한 색상 및 스타일. 신선한 수준 또는 모든 수준만 표시하는 옵션. 조정 가능한 회고 기간 및 현재 가격 위 아래의 수준 수. 다중 시간 프레임 지원. 사용 방법: 트레이더는 거래 결정을 위해 잠재적인 지원 및 저항 수준을 식별하기 위해 MSnR Lines를 사용할 수 있습니다. 신선한 수준은 보다 중요하며 더 나은 거래 기회를 제공할 수 있습니다.
Double HMA MTF for MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4 (4)
지표
This is an advanced multi-timeframe version of the popular Hull Moving Average (HMA) Features Two lines of the Hull indicator of different timeframes on the same chart. The HMA line of the higher timeframe defines the trend, and the HMA line of the current timeframe defines the short-term price movements. A graphical panel with HMA indicator data from all timeframes at the same time . If the HMA switched its direction on any timeframe, the panel displays a question or exclamation mark with a tex
Support and Resistance
Pavel Gotkevitch
지표
Support & Resistance indicator is a modification of the standard Bill Williams' Fractals indicator. The indicator works on any timeframes. It displays support and resistance levels on the chart and allows setting stop loss and take profit levels (you can check the exact value by putting the mouse cursor over the level). Blue dashed lines are support level. Red dashed lines are resistance levels. If you want, you can change the style and color of these lines. If the price approaches a support lev
Support Resistance Sensitifity
Syamsurizal Dimjati
지표
Support & Resistance Zone Indicator This indicator dynamically identifies and draws support and resistance zones based on recent price action and fractal patterns. By analyzing ZigZag pivot points and tracking price reactions (touches, bounces, and breaks), the indicator determines the strength and validity of each zone. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Support: Can work across different timeframes. Fractal-Based Detection: Utilizes both fast and slow fractal detection to find significant swing po
KT Horizontal Lines MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
지표
MetaTrader에서 여러 개의   수평선을   그린 후 각 수평선의 가격을 추적하는 것은 번거로운 작업이 될 수 있습니다. 이 인디케이터는 가격 알림 설정, 지지/저항선 표시 및 기타 수동 목적을 위해 동일한 간격으로 여러 수평선을 자동으로 그려줍니다. 이 인디케이터는 빠른 매수 및 매도를 통해 수익을 얻고자 하는 초보 외환 트레이더에게 적합합니다. 수평선은 시장이 추세를 따르거나 횡보 중일 때 거래 진입 가능성이 있는 구간을 찾는 데 유용합니다. 기능 입력 설정에 따라 여러 수평선을 즉시 자동으로 표시합니다. 여러 수평선을 쉽게 구분할 수 있도록 생동감 있는 색상 테마 제공. 여러 거래 세션의 가격 범위를 추적하는 데 유용한 필수 도구입니다. 가격이 수평선에 도달하면 알림을 전송합니다. 지나친 반복 알림을 방지하기 위해 알림 간격 설정 가능. 완전한 사용자 맞춤 설정 지원. 설명 이 인디케이터는 입력 설정에서 지정된 값과 지시에 따라 수평선을 표시합니다. 가격이 수평선에서
Auto Optimized RSI MT5
Davit Beridze
지표
Auto Optimized RSI   is a smart and easy-to-use arrow indicator designed for precision trading. It automatically finds the most effective RSI Buy and Sell levels for your selected symbol and timeframe using real historical data simulations. The indicator can be used as a standalone system or as part of your existing trading strategy. It is especially useful for intraday trading. Unlike traditional RSI indicators that rely on fixed 70/30 levels,   Auto Optimized RSI   dynamically adjusts its lev
Market Perspective Structure Indicator MT5
Mykola Khandus
지표
Overview The Market Perspective Structure Indicator is a comprehensive MetaTrader indicator designed to provide traders with a detailed analysis of market structure across multiple timeframes. It identifies and visualizes key price action elements, including swing highs and lows, Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHOCH), internal structures, equal highs/lows, premium/discount levels, previous levels from higher timeframes, and trading session zones. With extensive customization opt
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
지표
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
지표
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Market Shift Levels for MT5
Minh Truong Pham
지표
Market Shift Levels This indicator detects trend shifts and visualizes key market structure turning points using Hull Moving Average logic. It highlights potential areas of support and resistance where price is likely to react, empowering traders to spot early trend transitions. Market Shift Levels   are horizontal zones that mark the moment of a directional change in market behavior. These shifts are based on crossovers between two smoothed Hull Moving Averages (HMA), allowing the indicator
Trend Master Chart MT5
Frederic Jacques Collomb
지표
Trend Master Chart는 귀하에게 필요한 추세 지표입니다. 차트를 오버레이하고 색상 코딩을 사용하여 다양한 시장 동향/움직임을 정의합니다. 두 개의 이동 평균과 서로 다른 오실레이터를 결합하는 알고리즘을 사용합니다. 이 세 가지 요소의 기간은 수정 가능합니다. 모든 시간대와 모든 쌍에서 작동합니다. 한 눈에 상승 또는 하락 추세와 이 추세의 다양한 진입점을 식별할 수 있습니다. 예를 들어 뚜렷한 상승 추세(밝은 녹색) 동안 이 추세 내의 다양한 시장 충동은 짙은 녹색 양초로 표시됩니다. 구성 가능한 경고를 사용하면 이러한 충동 중 하나를 놓치지 않을 수 있습니다. MT4 버전. 입력 매개변수: Period 1: 빠른 기간 이동 평균. Period 2: 느린 기간 이동 평균. Oscillator period: 오실레이터 기간. Sell/Buy alert: 시장 충동 경고, 추세 진입점. Bullish/Bearish alert: 추세 변화가 있을 경우
Super Trend Advance Trading
Minh Khoa Nguyen
지표
The  SuperTrend Advance Trading  is a widely-used technical indicator based on  SuperTrend Strategy + Price Action + EMA . How it works: -  Buy/Sell Signals  can be generated when the trend reverses, the conditions of Price action, TrendLine and EMA are met. - After the  Signal  appears, be patient and wait until the candle closes, at that time place the order as soon as possible. You may have time to review your entry, consider whether it is a good entry or not. - Carefully review the entry, up
PZ Head and Shoulders MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
지표
Master head and shoulders patterns for better trading decisions A head and shoulders pattern is a chart formation that resembles a baseline with three peaks, the outside two are close in height and the middle is highest. It predicts a bullish-to-bearish trend reversal and is believed to be one of the most reliable trend reversal patterns. It is one of several top patterns that signal, with varying degrees of accuracy, that a trend is nearing its end.  [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troub
MTF Support and Resistance using ZigZag for MT5
Huu Hai Ngo
5 (1)
지표
This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and displays support and resistance (S&R) lines using the ZigZag indicator. Features The support and resistance lines are not redrawing. The indicator is capable of adding new support and resistance levels as they appear. Each S&R line has a tooltip that displays the price level and start time. Save time for multi-timeframe analysis on trades. All types of alerts (sound, pop-up, email, mobile push notification) are available. Working with all p
PZ Divergence Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
지표
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Displays
Trend Duration Forecast MT5
Cao Minh Quang
지표
The Trend Duration Forecast MT5 indicator is designed to estimate the probable lifespan of a bullish or bearish trend. Using a Hull Moving Average (HMA) to detect directional shifts, it tracks the duration of each historical trend and calculates an average to forecast how long the current trend is statistically likely to continue. This allows traders to visualize both real-time trend strength and potential exhaustion zones with exceptional clarity. KEY FEATURES Dynamic Trend Detection:   Utiliz
Automatic Fibonacci Tool
Batsirayi L Marango
지표
Automatic Fibonacci Tool Fibonacci retracements is a popular instrument used by technical analysts to determine potential Support and Resistance areas. In technical analysis, this tool is created by taking two extreme points (usually a peak and a minimum) on the chart and dividing the vertical distance by the key Fibonacci coefficients equal to 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, and 100%. Our Automatic Fibonacci Tool is programmed to make thigs easier. Using this tool, there is no need to explicitly set
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (2)
지표
평균 회귀 거래에 대한 전문적이고 정량적인 접근 방식을 구현하는 고유한 지표입니다. 이는 가격이 예측 가능하고 측정 가능한 방식으로 평균으로 전환되고 반환된다는 사실을 이용하여 비정량적 거래 전략을 훨씬 능가하는 명확한 진입 및 퇴장 규칙을 허용합니다. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] 명확한 거래 신호 놀랍도록 쉬운 거래 사용자 정의 가능한 색상 및 크기 성능 통계 구현 대부분의 거래 전략을 능가합니다. 적절한 SL 및 TP 레벨을 표시합니다. 이메일/음향/시각 알림을 구현합니다. 작동 원리 이 지표는 더 높은 기간에서 완전히 사용자 정의 가능한 이동 평균 주변의 표준 편차를 측정하고 추세 추종 접근 방식을 사용하여 정확하게 거래를 찾습니다. 거래는 현재 차트의 가격 동작을 살펴보고 선택한 더 높은 기간에서 계산된 평균 가격대로 가격이 돌아오면 닫힙니다. 코딩 방식 때문에 지
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
지표
Premium level is a unique indicator with more than 80% accuracy of correct predictions! This indicator has been tested for more than two months by the best Trading Specialists! The author's indicator you will not find anywhere else! From the screenshots you can see for yourself the accuracy of this tool! 1 is great for trading binary options with an expiration time of 1 candle. 2 works on all currency pairs, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies Instructions: As soon as the red arrow app
Daily Pivots Multi indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
지표
Daily Pivots Multi Indicator Daily Pivots Multi is an exclusive indicator to draw your pivots levels and much more. Most indicators draw daily pivots for the day. Daily Pivots Multi is able to draw levels for different days. The indicator can do the calculation for unlimited number of days backward. It means that you can draw the levels for today but also for the past days. This is very useful if you want to study a strategy with Pivots levels over a period of time. Another problem is that e
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
지표
The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
지표
우선적으로, 이 거래 도구는 전문적인 거래에 이상적인 비-다시 그리기 및 지연되지 않는 지표입니다.  온라인 강좌, 사용자 매뉴얼 및 데모. 스마트 가격 액션 컨셉트 인디케이터는 신규 및 경험 많은 트레이더 모두에게 매우 강력한 도구입니다. Inner Circle Trader Analysis 및 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies와 같은 고급 거래 아이디어를 결합하여 20가지 이상의 유용한 지표를 하나로 결합합니다. 이 인디케이터는 스마트 머니 컨셉트에 중점을 두어 대형 기관의 거래 방식을 제공하고 이동을 예측하는 데 도움을 줍니다.  특히 유동성 분석에 뛰어나 기관이 어떻게 거래하는지 이해하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 시장 트렌드를 예측하고 가격 변동을 신중하게 분석하는 데 탁월합니다. 귀하의 거래를 기관 전략에 맞추어 시장의 동향에 대해 더 정확한 예측을 할 수 있습니다. 이 인디케이터는 시장 구조를 분석하고 중요한 주문 블록을 식별하고 다양
Pips ZigZag MT5
Stanislav Aksenov
지표
The well-known ZigZag indicator that draws rays based on the "significant movement" specified by the pips parameter. If a ray appears, it will not disappear (the indicator is not redrawn), only its extremum will be updated until the opposite ray appears. You also can display text labels on each rays describing the width of the ray in bars and the length of the ray in points.
DYJ BoS
Daying Cao
지표
DYJ BoS 지표는 다음을 포함하여 시장 구조 변화의 필수 요소를 자동으로 식별하고 표시합니다. 구조 돌파(BoS): 가격이 크게 움직여 이전 구조 지점을 돌파할 때 감지됩니다. 상승 추세선과 하락 추세선(UP & DN, 즉 연속적인 신고가와 신저가)을 표시하고, 가격이 이러한 선을 돌파하면 빨간색(BEAR)과 초록색(BULL) 화살표를 표시합니다. BoS는 일반적으로 가격이 이전 가격 움직임에 의해 확립된 스윙 저점이나 스윙 고점을 확실히 통과할 때 발생합니다. 가격이 스윙 하이보다 높거나 스윙 로우보다 낮게 움직일 경우, 이는 단순히 이전에 형성된 시장 구조를 깨는 것이므로 "브레이크아웃" 구조라고 합니다. 이는 종종 시장 심리와 추세 방향의 변화를 나타내며, 기존 추세가 지속되거나 새로운 추세가 시작됨을 알립니다. 일반적으로 마감 정확도를 높이기 위해 손절매와 이익실현을 설정하지 않는 것이 좋습니다. 최종 포지션은 일반적으로 같은 방향의 다음 돌파점에서 마감되거나 반
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (77)
지표
이 지표를 구매하신 분께는 다음과 같은 혜택이 무료로 제공됩니다: 각 거래를 자동으로 관리하고, 손절/익절 수준을 설정하며, 전략 규칙에 따라 거래를 종료하는 전용 도우미 툴 "Bomber Utility" 다양한 자산에 맞게 지표를 설정할 수 있는 셋업 파일(Set Files) "최소 위험", "균형 잡힌 위험", "관망 전략" 모드로 설정 가능한 Bomber Utility의 셋업 파일 이 전략을 빠르게 설치, 설정, 시작할 수 있도록 돕는 단계별 영상 매뉴얼 주의: 위의 모든 보너스를 받기 위해서는 MQL5 개인 메시지 시스템을 통해 판매자에게 연락해 주세요. 독창적인 커스텀 지표인 “Divergence Bomber(다이버전스 봄버)”를 소개합니다. 이 지표는 MACD 다이버전스(괴리) 전략을 기반으로 한 올인원(All-in-One) 거래 시스템입니다. 이 기술 지표의 주요 목적은 가격과 MACD 지표 간의 다이버전스를 감지하고, **향후 가격이 어느 방향으로 움직일지를 알려주는
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
지표
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
지표
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
지표
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
지표
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299$ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499$ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines, an
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
지표
트렌드 표시기, 트렌드 트레이딩 및 필터링을 위한 획기적인 고유 솔루션, 하나의 도구 안에 내장된 모든 중요한 트렌드 기능! Forex, 상품, 암호 화폐, 지수 및 주식과 같은 모든 기호/도구에 사용할 수 있는 100% 다시 칠하지 않는 다중 시간 프레임 및 다중 통화 표시기입니다. Trend Screener는 차트에 점이 있는 화살표 추세 신호를 제공하는 효율적인 지표 추세 추종 지표입니다. 추세 분석기 표시기에서 사용할 수 있는 기능: 1. 트렌드 스캐너. 2. 최대 이익 분석이 있는 추세선. 3. 추세 통화 강도 측정기. 4. 경고가 있는 추세 반전 점. 5. 경고가 있는 강력한 추세 점. 6. 추세 화살표 Trend Screener Indicator가 있는 일일 분석 예, 일일 신호 성능...등은 여기에서 찾을 수 있습니다. 여기를 클릭하십시오. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Trend Screener Indicator는 50$ 및 평생 동안만 사용할 수 있습니다.
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (17)
지표
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
지표
Berma Bands(BBs) 지표는 시장 동향을 파악하고 이를 활용하려는 트레이더에게 귀중한 도구입니다. 가격과 BBs 간의 관계를 분석함으로써 트레이더는 시장이 추세 단계인지 범위 단계인지를 분별할 수 있습니다. 자세한 내용을 알아보려면 [ Berma Home Blog ]를 방문하세요. 버마 밴드는 세 개의 뚜렷한 선으로 구성되어 있습니다. 어퍼 버마 밴드, 미들 버마 밴드, 로어 버마 밴드입니다. 이 선들은 가격 주위에 그려져 전체 추세에 대한 가격 움직임을 시각적으로 표현합니다. 이 밴드들 사이의 거리는 변동성과 잠재적인 추세 반전에 대한 통찰력을 제공할 수 있습니다. 버마 밴드 라인이 각각에서 분리될 때, 그것은 종종 시장이 횡보 또는 범위 이동 기간에 접어들고 있음을 시사합니다. 이는 명확한 방향 편향이 없음을 나타냅니다. 트레이더는 이러한 기간 동안 추세를 파악하기 어려울 수 있으며 더 명확한 추세가 나타날 때까지 기다릴 수 있습니다. 버마 밴드 라인이 단일 라인으로
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
지표
탁월한 기술적 지표인 Grabber를 소개합니다. 이 도구는 즉시 사용 가능한 “올인원(All-Inclusive)” 트레이딩 전략으로 작동합니다. 하나의 코드 안에 강력한 시장 기술 분석 도구, 매매 신호(화살표), 알림 기능, 푸시 알림이 통합되어 있습니다. 이 인디케이터를 구매하신 모든 분들께는 다음의 항목이 무료로 제공됩니다: Grabber 유틸리티: 오픈 포지션을 자동으로 관리하는 도구 단계별 영상 매뉴얼: 설치, 설정, 그리고 실제 거래 방법을 안내 맞춤형 세트 파일: 인디케이터를 빠르게 자동 설정하여 최고의 성과를 낼 수 있도록 도와줍니다 다른 전략은 이제 잊어버리세요! Grabber만이 여러분을 새로운 트레이딩의 정점으로 이끌어 줄 수 있습니다. Grabber 전략의 주요 특징: 거래 시간 프레임: M5부터 H4까지 거래 가능한 자산: 어떤 자산이든 사용 가능하지만, 제가 직접 테스트한 종목들을 추천드립니다 (GBPUSD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, AUDCAD, AU
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
지표
MetaForecast는 가격 데이터의 조화를 기반으로 모든 시장의 미래를 예측하고 시각화합니다. 시장이 항상 예측 가능한 것은 아니지만 가격에 패턴이 있다면 MetaForecast는 가능한 정확하게 미래를 예측할 수 있습니다. 다른 유사한 제품과 비교했을 때, MetaForecast는 시장 동향을 분석하여 더 정확한 결과를 생성할 수 있습니다. 입력 매개변수 Past size (과거 크기) MetaForecast가 미래 예측을 생성하기 위한 모델을 만드는 데 사용하는 막대의 수를 지정합니다. 모델은 선택한 막대 위에 그려진 노란색 선으로 표시됩니다. Future size (미래 크기) 예측해야 할 미래 막대의 수를 지정합니다. 예측된 미래는 핑크색 선으로 표시되며 그 위에 파란색 회귀선이 그려집니다. Degree (차수) 이 입력은 MetaForecast가 시장에서 수행할 분석 수준을 결정합니다. Degree 설명  0 차수 0의 경우, "Past size" 입력에 모든 봉우리와
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
지표
SuperTrend   ,   RSI   ,   Stochastic   의 힘을 하나의 포괄적인 지표로 결합하여 트레이딩 잠재력을 극대화하는 궁극의 트레이딩 도구   인 Quantum TrendPulse를   소개합니다. 정밀성과 효율성을 추구하는 트레이더를 위해 설계된 이 지표는 시장 추세, 모멘텀 변화, 최적의 진입 및 종료 지점을 자신 있게 식별하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 주요 특징: SuperTrend 통합:   주요 시장 추세를 쉽게 따라가고 수익성의 물결을 타세요. RSI 정밀도:   매수 과다 및 매도 과다 수준을 감지하여 시장 반전 시점을 파악하는 데 적합하며 SuperTrend 필터로 사용 가능 확률적 정확도:   변동성이 큰 시장에서 숨겨진 기회를 찾기 위해 확률적 진동   을 활용하고 SuperTrend의 필터로 사용 다중 시간대 분석:   M5부터 H1 또는 H4까지 다양한 시간대에 걸쳐 시장을 최신 상태로 유지하세요. 맞춤형 알림:   맞춤형 거래 조건이 충족되면
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
지표
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
지표
훌륭한 백테스트, 환상적인 숫자로 입증된 실제 계정 성능, 그리고 모든 곳에 퍼져 있는 통계를 자랑하는 트레이딩 지표를 얼마나 자주 구매하셨습니까? 하지만 사용 후에는 결국 계좌를 날려버리셨나요? 신호 자체만으로는 신뢰할 수 없습니다. 신호가 왜 처음 나타났는지 알아야 하며, 그것이 바로 RelicusRoad Pro가 가장 잘하는 일입니다! 사용자 매뉴얼 + 전략 + 교육 비디오 + VIP 액세스 전용 그룹 + 모바일 버전 사용 가능 시장을 보는 새로운 방법 RelicusRoad는 외환, 선물, 암호화폐, 주식 및 지수를 위한 세계에서 가장 강력하고 최고의 트레이딩 지표 로서, 트레이더가 계좌를 성장시키는 데 필요한 모든 정보와 도구를 제공합니다. 우리는 기술 분석 및 트레이딩 계획 을 제공하여 초보자 부터 고급 트레이더 까지 모든 트레이더가 성공할 수 있도록 돕습니다. 이것은 미래 시장을 예측 하는 데 충분한 정보를 제공하는 핵심 트레이딩 지표 입니다. 우리는 차트에서 의미 없
Max Ribbon Mt5
Stefano Frisetti
지표
WARNING: This indicator is distributed EXCLUSIVELY on MQL5.com MT4 version:   https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/160363 MT5 version:   https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/160410 ============================================================================================= MAX RIBBON ver 1.00 The indicator that shows you the TREND clearly and unambiguously! ============================================================================================= DESCRIPTION MAX RIBBON is an advanced tre
MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (1)
지표
자동화된 수요 및 공급 구역의 차세대. 모든 차트에서 작동하는 새롭고 혁신적인 알고리즘. 모든 구역은 시장의 가격 움직임에 따라 동적으로 생성됩니다. 두 가지 유형의 경고 --> 1)가격이 영역에 도달할 때 2)새로운 영역이 형성될 때 당신은 더 이상 쓸모없는 지표를 얻을 수 없습니다. 입증된 결과로 완벽한 거래 전략을 얻을 수 있습니다.     새로운 기능:     가격이 공급/수요 영역에 도달하면 경고     새로운 공급/수요 구역이 생성되면 알림     푸시 알림 알림     핍의 영역 너비 레이블     기동특무부대에 한 번 더 시간이 주어집니다. 따라서 현재보다 위의 2개의 시간 프레임 대신 현재보다 높은 3개의 시간 프레임을 볼 수 있습니다.     Alerts/Zones/MTF 기능을 활성화/비활성화하는 버튼 당신이 얻는 이점:     거래에서 감정을 제거하십시오.     거래 항목을 객관화하십시오.     높은 확률 설정을 사용하여 수익
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
지표
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Trend Flow PRO
Aliaksandr Alferchyk
지표
TREND FLOW PRO TREND FLOW PRO 는 시장의 방향을 표시하는 리페인트 없는(Non-Repainting) 지표입니다. 추세 전환뿐만 아니라 주요 시장 참여자의 최초 및 반복 진입을 식별합니다. 차트의 BOS 표시는 실제 추세 전환과 상위 타임프레임의 핵심 레벨을 나타냅니다. 데이터는 리페인트되지 않으며 각 캔들 종료 후에도 차트에 그대로 남아 있습니다. 개인 메시지를 통해 전략 예제가 포함된 자세한 PDF 가이드 를 요청하고 받아보세요. 지표의 주요 구성 요소: BOS FLOW – 추세 파동과 실제 추세 전환을 나타냅니다. 이는 대형 시장 참여자의 진입과 그 존재에 대한 확인을 의미하며, 숫자로 표시됩니다. BOS FILL – 추세 방향에 따라 캔들을 색칠합니다. “대형 플레이어”가 시장에 진입하는 구간과 추세가 전환되는 지점을 표시합니다. 신호 레벨: BOS – 강도가 명확하지 않은 참여자의 진입(대개 메인 추세 내 조정 구간). Move SL – 대형 참여자가
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
지표
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
지표
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
지표
현재 33% 할인! 초보자나 전문 트레이더를 위한 최고의 솔루션! 이 보조지표는 우리가 다수의 독창적 기능과 새로운 공식을 통합한 독특하고 고품질이며 저렴한 거래 도구입니다. 이 업데이트를 통해 이중 시간대를 표시할 수 있습니다. 더 높은 TF를 표시할 수 있을 뿐만 아니라 차트 TF와 더 높은 TF 모두를 표시할 수 있습니다: 중첩 영역 표시. 모든 Supply Demand 트레이더들이 좋아할 것입니다. :) 중요한 정보 공개 Advanced Supply Demand의 잠재력을 극대화하려면 다음을 방문하십시오. https://www.mql5.com/ko/blogs/post/720245   진입 또는 목표의 명확한 트리거 포인트를 정확히 찾아냄으로 해서 거래가 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오. 새로운 알고리즘을 기반으로 매수자와 매도자 간의 잠재적인 불균형을 훨씬 더 쉽게 분간할 수 있습니다. 왜냐하면 가장 강한 공급영역과 가장 강한 수요 영역과 과거에 어떻게 진행 되었는지를(이전
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
지표
Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
지표
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
FootprintOrderflow
Jingfeng Luo
5 (3)
지표
FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW: The Authoritative Guide ( This indicator is also compatible with economic providers that do not offer DOM data and BID/ASK data， It also supports various foreign exchange transactions ) 1. Overview FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW  is an advanced Order Flow analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Unlike traditional candlestick charts that only show OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close), this indicator parses real-time Tick data to visualize the microstructure inside every candle. It helps y
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (137)
지표
다시 색을 칠하지 않고 거래에 진입할 수 있는 정확한 신호를 제공하는 MT5용 지표입니다. 외환, 암호화폐, 금속, 주식, 지수 등 모든 금융 자산에 적용할 수 있습니다. 매우 정확한 추정값을 제공하고 매수와 매도의 가장 좋은 시점을 알려줍니다. 하나의 시그널로 수익을 내는 지표의 예와 함께 비디오 (6:22)시청하십시오! 대부분의 거래자는 Entry Points Pro 지표의 도움으로 첫 거래 주 동안 트레이딩 결과를 개선합니다. 저희의   Telegram Group 을 구독하세요! Entry Points Pro 지표의 좋은점. 재도색이 없는 진입 신호 신호가 나타나고 확인되면(시그널 캔들이 완성된 경우) 신호는 더 이상 사라지지 않습니다. 여타 보조지표의 경우 신호를 표시한 다음 제거되기 때문에 큰 재정적 손실로 이어집니다. 오류 없는 거래 게시 알고리즘을 통해 트레이드(진입 또는 청산)를 할 이상적인 순간을 찾을 수 있으며, 이를 통해 이를 사용하는 모든 거래자의 성공률이
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
지표
TPSproTrend PRO는 시장이 실제로 방향을 바꾸는 순간을 포착하여 움직임의 시작점에서 진입점을 형성합니다. 가격이 움직이기 시작할 때 시장에 진입해야 하며, 이미 가격 변동이 일어난 후에 진입해서는 안 됩니다.   (지표)       신호를 다시 그리지 않고 진입점, 손절매, 이익실현을 자동으로 표시하여 거래를 명확하고 시각적이며 체계적으로 만들어줍니다. 설명서 (러시아어)   -   MT4 버전 주요 장점 신호 재표시 없이 신호가 표시됩니다.   모든 신호는 고정되어 있습니다. 화살표가 나타나면 -       그것은 더 이상 변하거나 사라지지 않을 것입니다. 잘못된 신호의 위험 없이 안정적인 데이터를 기반으로 거래 결정을 내릴 수 있습니다. 바로 사용 가능한 매수/매도 진입점 이 지표는 거래 진입에 가장 적합한 시점을 자동으로 판단하여 차트에 화살표로 표시합니다. 추측이나 주관적인 분석이 아닌, 명확한 신호만 있습니다. 자동 손절매 및 이익실현 영역 신호 직후에 다음
MT5 Forecast System
Peter Maggen
지표
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ +++ Link to EURUSD Only Free Version -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156904?source=Unknown +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ Hallo Trader, This is a traditional GANN & FIBONACCI strategy based on detection of an impulsive move in the opposite direction. This is called a Breakout. At the moment of Breakout, the indicator draw
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
지표
ACB Breakout Arrows 지표는 특별한 돌파 패턴을 감지하여 시장에서 중요한 진입 신호를 제공합니다. 이 지표는 차트를 지속적으로 스캔하면서 한 방향으로 움직임이 자리 잡을 때를 포착하여 큰 움직임 직전에 정확한 진입 신호를 제공합니다. 다중 종목 및 다중 시간대 스캐너는 여기에서 확인하세요 - ACB Breakout Arrows MT5용 스캐너 핵심 기능 지표가 자동으로 손절(Stop Loss) 및 익절(Take Profit) 수준을 제공합니다. 모든 시간대의 돌파 신호를 추적하는 MTF 스캐너 대시보드 포함. 데이 트레이더, 스윙 트레이더 및 스캘퍼에게 적합합니다. 신호 정확도를 높이기 위해 최적화된 알고리즘 사용. 손익분기점 또는 빠른 수익 목표를 위한 특별한 라인 (Quick Profit Line) 제공. 승률, 성공 비율, 평균 수익 등의 성과 분석 지표 제공. 재도색 없음. 신호는 고정되어 신뢰할 수 있습니다. 거래 확인 - ACB Trade Filter 지
Hyperbolic
Konstantin Gruzdev
지표
The indicator is stable on noise fluctuations in price and quickly reacts to the trend. It is based on an algorithm from a system of hyperbolic functions that allows you to aggressively smooth the flat with minimal lag on the trend. It can be applied directly to the price chart, to itself, or to other indicators in order to eliminate false signals. The main purpose of the indicator is to smooth out small sawtooth price movements as much as possible. The higher the Hyperbolic parameter, the stron
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
지표
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
지표
소개       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator는   추세 반전을 식별하고 거래하는 방식을 변화시키는 획기적인 MQL5 지표입니다! 13년 이상의 거래 경험을 가진 숙련된 트레이더 팀이 개발한       Quantum Trend Sniper 표시기       매우 높은 정확도로 추세 반전을 식별하는 혁신적인 방법으로 거래 여정을 새로운 차원으로 끌어올리도록 설계되었습니다. ***Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator를 구입하면 Quantum Breakout Indicator를 무료로 받을 수 있습니다!*** Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator는 추세 반전을 식별하고 세 가지 이익실현 수준을 제안할 때 경고, 신호 화살표를 제공합니다. 초보자 거래자와 전문 거래자 모두에게 적합합니다. Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 MT4 버전:       여기를 클릭하세요 추천: 기간:모든 기간.
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변