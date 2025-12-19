Gold Market Regime Filter

🔶 Gold Market Regime Filter – Professional Trend & Market Condition Indicator for XAUUSD

Gold Market Regime Filter is a professional trading indicator designed to identify high-quality market conditions on XAUUSD, helping traders avoid low-probability trades and focus only on favorable trend environments.

This indicator does not generate buy or sell signals.
Its purpose is to filter the market, allowing traders and Expert Advisors to operate only when market conditions are optimal.

🎯 What This Indicator Does

Gold Market Regime Filter analyzes the gold market using:

  • Long-term trend detection

  • Market strength measurement

  • Volatility and momentum confirmation

Based on these conditions, it classifies the market into clear states:

  • 🟢 TRADE MODE – Favorable trending conditions

  • 🔴 NO TRADE MODE – Ranging, weak or uncertain market

This helps traders:

  • Reduce unnecessary losses

  • Improve overall win rate

  • Avoid overtrading

  • Trade with discipline and structure

⚙️ Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD)

This indicator is specifically optimized for XAUUSD and performs best on:

  • M5

  • M15

  • H1

It can be used for:

  • Manual trading

  • EA filtering

  • Strategy confirmation

  • Risk reduction

🧩 Beginner Friendly & Ready to Use

  • No complex setup

  • Clear visual signals

  • Easy to understand

  • Suitable for beginners and advanced traders

  • Plug & play – ready out of the box

👉 Default parameters are already optimized and recommended.

⚠️ Important Risk Disclaimer

Trading involves risk and market losses are part of trading activity.

This indicator:

  • Does not predict the future

  • Does not guarantee profits

  • Operates based on historical market behavior

Always:

  • Use proper money management

  • Perform your own backtesting

  • Never trade more than you can afford to lose

The author is not responsible for trading losses or improper use of this indicator.

✅ Why Traders Choose Gold Market Regime Filter

✔ Professional and realistic approach
✔ No false promises
✔ Designed for real trading conditions
✔ Perfect companion for any gold strategy
✔ Ideal filter for Expert Advisors


