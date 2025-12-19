🔶 Gold Market Regime Filter – Professional Trend & Market Condition Indicator for XAUUSD

Gold Market Regime Filter is a professional trading indicator designed to identify high-quality market conditions on XAUUSD, helping traders avoid low-probability trades and focus only on favorable trend environments.

This indicator does not generate buy or sell signals.

Its purpose is to filter the market, allowing traders and Expert Advisors to operate only when market conditions are optimal.

🎯 What This Indicator Does

Gold Market Regime Filter analyzes the gold market using:

Long-term trend detection

Market strength measurement

Volatility and momentum confirmation

Based on these conditions, it classifies the market into clear states:

🟢 TRADE MODE – Favorable trending conditions

🔴 NO TRADE MODE – Ranging, weak or uncertain market

This helps traders:

Reduce unnecessary losses

Improve overall win rate

Avoid overtrading

Trade with discipline and structure

⚙️ Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD)

This indicator is specifically optimized for XAUUSD and performs best on:

M5

M15

H1

It can be used for:

Manual trading

EA filtering

Strategy confirmation

Risk reduction

🧩 Beginner Friendly & Ready to Use

No complex setup

Clear visual signals

Easy to understand

Suitable for beginners and advanced traders

Plug & play – ready out of the box

👉 Default parameters are already optimized and recommended.

⚠️ Important Risk Disclaimer

Trading involves risk and market losses are part of trading activity.

This indicator:

Does not predict the future

Does not guarantee profits

Operates based on historical market behavior

Always:

Use proper money management

Perform your own backtesting

Never trade more than you can afford to lose

The author is not responsible for trading losses or improper use of this indicator.

✅ Why Traders Choose Gold Market Regime Filter

✔ Professional and realistic approach

✔ No false promises

✔ Designed for real trading conditions

✔ Perfect companion for any gold strategy

✔ Ideal filter for Expert Advisors