Advanced Fractal ZigZag Pro

Professional Multi-Timeframe Technical Analysis Tool

Transform Your Technical Analysis with 4 Powerful Tools in One

Advanced Fractal ZigZag Pro is a powerful 4-in-1 technical analysis indicator that combines Fractal Detection, N-Wave Analysis, ZigZag Patterns, and Divergence Detection with an intelligent real-time dashboard.

  • ✓ 4 powerful analysis tools in one indicator
  • ✓ 36 customizable alert combinations
  • ✓ Drag-and-drop movable dashboard
  • ✓ Multi-timeframe support (15min, 1H, 4H)
  • ✓ 4 professional color themes

Core Features (4-in-1 Integration)

1. Fractal Analysis

  • Identifies market reversal points with high precision
  • Customizable sensitivity settings
  • Visual markers for easy recognition

2. N-Wave Pattern Recognition

  • Detects Elliott Wave-style price patterns
  • Automatic trend direction identification
  • Configurable wave count and validation

3. ZigZag Pattern Analysis

  • Filters market noise for clearer trend visualization
  • Dynamic threshold adjustment
  • Multi-timeframe pattern confirmation

4. Divergence Detection (RSI-based)

  • Bullish and Bearish divergence identification
  • Visual divergence lines and markers
  • Real-time divergence alerts

Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Display

POWERFUL MTF SUPPORT (PROFESSIONAL FEATURE!)

  • Display 15min, 1H, and 4H timeframe analysis on a single chart
  • Each timeframe has its own color-coded lines for easy identification
  • Separate N-Wave and ZigZag display for each timeframe
  • Perfect for multi-timeframe trading strategies
  • Avoid switching between charts - see everything at once

MTF Alert System:

  • 26 dedicated multi-timeframe alerts (15min, 1H, 4H)
  • Early signal detection from lower timeframes
  • Higher timeframe confirmation for trend validation
  • Individual enable/disable for each timeframe and alert type

Professional Real-Time Analysis Dashboard

DRAG & DROP POSITIONING (UNIQUE FEATURE!)

  • Simply drag the header to move the dashboard anywhere on your chart
  • Perfect for multi-monitor setups
  • Never blocks important chart areas
  • Position is saved automatically

Adjustable Size:

  • Two size modes: Small and Large
  • Customize to fit your screen layout
  • Optimized font sizes for both modes

Real-Time Indicators Display:

  • RSI (14) with color-coded levels
  • ATR (Average True Range) for volatility
  • Bollinger Bands status
  • Divergence detection status (bullish/bearish divergence)
  • Live clock (Local time or Server time)

4 Professional Color Themes:

  • Default Mode: Classic dark blue theme (built-in)
  • Gold & Indigo Mode: Premium deep purple with gold accents
  • Light Mode: Clean white background for day trading
  • Dark Mode: Professional dark theme for night trading
  • Easy theme switching with .set preset files (3 included)

Comprehensive Alert System

36 Customizable Alert Combinations:

Main Chart Alerts (10 types):

  • New Fractal Formation (Up/Down)
  • New ZigZag Formation
  • ZigZag Break
  • N-Wave Formation
  • Direction Reversal
  • Bollinger Bands Upper/Lower Break
  • Bullish/Bearish Divergence

Multi-Timeframe Alerts (26 types):

  • 15min Timeframe: Fractal, ZigZag, Break, Wave, Reversal
  • 1H Timeframe: Fractal, ZigZag, Break, Wave, Reversal
  • 4H Timeframe: Fractal, ZigZag, Break, Wave, Reversal

Notification Methods:

  • Sound Alerts (customizable sound file)
  • Pop-up Alerts
  • Email Notifications
  • Push Notifications (mobile app)

Perfect For

  • Day traders who need quick decision support
  • Swing traders analyzing multiple timeframes
  • Professional traders using multi-monitor setups
  • Anyone who values clean, organized chart layouts
  • Traders who combine multiple technical indicators
  • Multi-timeframe strategy traders

What You Get

  • ✓ Advanced_Fractal_ZigZag_Pro.ex5 (Main indicator file)
  • ✓ AFZZP_GoldIndigo.set (Gold & Indigo theme preset)
  • ✓ AFZZP_LightMode.set (Light theme preset)
  • ✓ AFZZP_DarkMode.set (Dark theme preset)
  • ✓ User Manual (English & Japanese) - Available in Comments tab
  • ✓ Installation Guide (English & Japanese) - Available in Comments tab
  • ✓ Lifetime updates
  • ✓ Technical support

For comprehensive documentation, color theme files, and installation guides, please visit the Comments tab.

Pricing & Demo

Full Version:

  • Permanent License: $99
  • 6-Month Rental: $69
  • 3-Month Rental: $49
  • 1-Month Rental: $30

Free Demo :

  • All visual features fully functional
  • 2 alert types (New Fractal + ZigZag Break)
  • Real-time display only
  • All currency pairs supported

Important Note - Analysis Tool

This is a technical analysis tool, not a trading signal system. Advanced Fractal ZigZag Pro is designed to help you analyze market structure through fractals, wave patterns, ZigZag lines, and divergences. The visual markers and alerts are for analysis purposes and should be used in conjunction with your own trading strategy and risk management. Always conduct your own analysis before making trading decisions.

Start Your 30-Day Free Trial Today!

Experience the power of integrated multi-timeframe analysis. Download the demo version and see why serious traders choose Advanced Fractal ZigZag Pro.

Created by Iroha (彩花) | Professional Quality | Continuous Improvement

Legal Disclaimer

Trading financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. This indicator is a technical analysis tool and does not provide trading advice or guaranteed profits. Users should conduct their own due diligence and risk assessment before making any trading decisions. The developer is not responsible for any losses incurred through the use of this indicator.

