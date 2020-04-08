Advanced Fractal ZigZag Pro

Professional Multi-Timeframe Technical Analysis Tool

Transform Your Technical Analysis with 4 Powerful Tools in One

Advanced Fractal ZigZag Pro is a powerful 4-in-1 technical analysis indicator that combines Fractal Detection, N-Wave Analysis, ZigZag Patterns, and Divergence Detection with an intelligent real-time dashboard.

✓ 4 powerful analysis tools in one indicator

✓ 36 customizable alert combinations

✓ Drag-and-drop movable dashboard

✓ Multi-timeframe support (15min, 1H, 4H)

✓ 4 professional color themes

Core Features (4-in-1 Integration)

1. Fractal Analysis

Identifies market reversal points with high precision

Customizable sensitivity settings

Visual markers for easy recognition

2. N-Wave Pattern Recognition

Detects Elliott Wave-style price patterns

Automatic trend direction identification

Configurable wave count and validation

3. ZigZag Pattern Analysis

Filters market noise for clearer trend visualization

Dynamic threshold adjustment

Multi-timeframe pattern confirmation

4. Divergence Detection (RSI-based)

Bullish and Bearish divergence identification

Visual divergence lines and markers

Real-time divergence alerts

Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Display

POWERFUL MTF SUPPORT (PROFESSIONAL FEATURE!)

Display 15min, 1H, and 4H timeframe analysis on a single chart

Each timeframe has its own color-coded lines for easy identification

Separate N-Wave and ZigZag display for each timeframe

Perfect for multi-timeframe trading strategies

Avoid switching between charts - see everything at once

MTF Alert System:

26 dedicated multi-timeframe alerts (15min, 1H, 4H)

Early signal detection from lower timeframes

Higher timeframe confirmation for trend validation

Individual enable/disable for each timeframe and alert type

Professional Real-Time Analysis Dashboard

DRAG & DROP POSITIONING (UNIQUE FEATURE!)

Simply drag the header to move the dashboard anywhere on your chart

Perfect for multi-monitor setups

Never blocks important chart areas

Position is saved automatically

Adjustable Size:

Two size modes: Small and Large

Customize to fit your screen layout

Optimized font sizes for both modes

Real-Time Indicators Display:

RSI (14) with color-coded levels

ATR (Average True Range) for volatility

Bollinger Bands status

Divergence detection status (bullish/bearish divergence)

Live clock (Local time or Server time)

4 Professional Color Themes:

Default Mode: Classic dark blue theme (built-in)

Gold & Indigo Mode: Premium deep purple with gold accents

Light Mode: Clean white background for day trading

Dark Mode: Professional dark theme for night trading

Easy theme switching with .set preset files (3 included)

Comprehensive Alert System

36 Customizable Alert Combinations:

Main Chart Alerts (10 types):

New Fractal Formation (Up/Down)

New ZigZag Formation

ZigZag Break

N-Wave Formation

Direction Reversal

Bollinger Bands Upper/Lower Break

Bullish/Bearish Divergence

Multi-Timeframe Alerts (26 types):

15min Timeframe: Fractal, ZigZag, Break, Wave, Reversal

1H Timeframe: Fractal, ZigZag, Break, Wave, Reversal

4H Timeframe: Fractal, ZigZag, Break, Wave, Reversal

Notification Methods:

Sound Alerts (customizable sound file)

Pop-up Alerts

Email Notifications

Push Notifications (mobile app)

Perfect For

Day traders who need quick decision support

Swing traders analyzing multiple timeframes

Professional traders using multi-monitor setups

Anyone who values clean, organized chart layouts

Traders who combine multiple technical indicators

Multi-timeframe strategy traders

What You Get

✓ Advanced_Fractal_ZigZag_Pro.ex5 (Main indicator file)

✓ AFZZP_GoldIndigo.set (Gold & Indigo theme preset)

✓ AFZZP_LightMode.set (Light theme preset)

✓ AFZZP_DarkMode.set (Dark theme preset)

✓ User Manual (English & Japanese) - Available in Comments tab

✓ Installation Guide (English & Japanese) - Available in Comments tab

✓ Lifetime updates

✓ Technical support

For comprehensive documentation, color theme files, and installation guides, please visit the Comments tab.

Pricing & Demo

Full Version:

Permanent License: $99

6-Month Rental: $69

3-Month Rental: $49

1-Month Rental: $30

Free Demo (30 Days):

All visual features fully functional

2 alert types (New Fractal + ZigZag Break)

Real-time display only

All currency pairs supported

Important Note - Analysis Tool This is a technical analysis tool, not a trading signal system. Advanced Fractal ZigZag Pro is designed to help you analyze market structure through fractals, wave patterns, ZigZag lines, and divergences. The visual markers and alerts are for analysis purposes and should be used in conjunction with your own trading strategy and risk management. Always conduct your own analysis before making trading decisions.

Created by Iroha (彩花) | Professional Quality | Continuous Improvement

Legal Disclaimer

Trading financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. This indicator is a technical analysis tool and does not provide trading advice or guaranteed profits. Users should conduct their own due diligence and risk assessment before making any trading decisions. The developer is not responsible for any losses incurred through the use of this indicator.