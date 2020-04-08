Advanced Fractal ZigZag Pro
Professional Multi-Timeframe Technical Analysis Tool
Transform Your Technical Analysis with 4 Powerful Tools in One
Advanced Fractal ZigZag Pro is a powerful 4-in-1 technical analysis indicator that combines Fractal Detection, N-Wave Analysis, ZigZag Patterns, and Divergence Detection with an intelligent real-time information panel.
- ✓ 4 powerful analysis tools in one indicator
- ✓ 36 customizable alert combinations
- ✓ Drag-and-drop movable information panel
- ✓ Multi-timeframe support (15min, 1H, 4H)
- ✓ 4 professional color themes
Core Features (4-in-1 Integration)
1. Fractal Analysis
- Identifies market reversal points with high precision
- Customizable sensitivity settings
- Visual markers for easy recognition
2. N-Wave Pattern Recognition
- Detects Elliott Wave-style price patterns
- Automatic trend direction identification
- Configurable wave count and validation
3. ZigZag Pattern Analysis
- Filters market noise for clearer trend visualization
- Dynamic threshold adjustment
- Multi-timeframe pattern confirmation
4. Divergence Detection (RSI-based)
- Bullish and Bearish divergence identification
- Visual divergence lines and markers
- Real-time divergence alerts
Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Display
POWERFUL MTF SUPPORT (PROFESSIONAL FEATURE!)
- Display 15min, 1H, and 4H timeframe analysis on a single chart
- Each timeframe has its own color-coded lines for easy identification
- Separate N-Wave and ZigZag display for each timeframe
- Perfect for multi-timeframe trading strategies
- Avoid switching between charts - see everything at once
MTF Alert System:
- 26 dedicated multi-timeframe alerts (15min, 1H, 4H)
- Early signal detection from lower timeframes
- Higher timeframe confirmation for trend validation
- Individual enable/disable for each timeframe and alert type
Intelligent Information Panel
DRAG & DROP POSITIONING (UNIQUE FEATURE!)
- Simply drag the header to move the panel anywhere on your chart
- Perfect for multi-monitor setups
- Never blocks important chart areas
- Position is saved automatically
Adjustable Size:
- Two size modes: Small and Large
- Customize to fit your screen layout
- Optimized font sizes for both modes
Real-Time Indicators Display:
- RSI (14) with color-coded levels
- ATR (Average True Range) for volatility
- Bollinger Bands status
- Divergence detection status (Buy/Sell signals)
- Live clock (Local time or Server time)
4 Professional Color Themes:
- Default Mode: Classic dark blue theme (built-in)
- Gold & Indigo Mode: Premium deep purple with gold accents
- Light Mode: Clean white background for day trading
- Dark Mode: Professional dark theme for night trading
- Easy theme switching with .set preset files (3 included)
Comprehensive Alert System
36 Customizable Alert Combinations:
Main Chart Alerts (10 types):
- New Fractal Formation (Up/Down)
- New ZigZag Formation
- ZigZag Line Break
- N-Wave Formation
- Direction Reversal
- Bollinger Band Break (Upper/Lower)
- Bullish/Bearish Divergence
Multi-Timeframe Alerts (26 types):
- 15min Timeframe: Fractal, ZigZag, Break, Wave, Reversal
- 1H Timeframe: Fractal, ZigZag, Break, Wave, Reversal
- 4H Timeframe: Fractal, ZigZag, Break, Wave, Reversal
Notification Methods:
- Sound Alerts (customizable sound file)
- Pop-up Alerts
- Email Notifications
- Push Notifications (mobile app)
Perfect For
- Day traders who need quick decision support
- Swing traders analyzing multiple timeframes
- Professional traders using multi-monitor setups
- Anyone who values clean, organized chart layouts
- Traders who combine multiple technical indicators
- Multi-timeframe strategy traders
What You Get
- ✓ Advanced_Fractal_ZigZag_Pro.ex5 (Main indicator file)
- ✓ Lifetime updates
- ✓ Technical support
📥 Additional Files Download
The following files are available for free download:
🔗 Download All Additional Files
Package includes:
- 📁 Color Theme Presets (.set files):
- AFZZP_GoldIndigo.set (Gold & Indigo theme)
- AFZZP_LightMode.set (Light theme)
- AFZZP_DarkMode.set (Dark theme)
- 📘 Complete User Manuals (PDF):
- English Manual (40+ pages)
- Japanese Manual (40+ pages)
- 📗 Installation Guides (PDF):
- English Installation Guide
- Japanese Installation Guide
Simply click the link above to access all documentation and preset files. No registration required!
Pricing & Demo
Full Version:
- Permanent License: $99
- 6-Month Rental: $69
- 3-Month Rental: $49
- 1-Month Rental: $30
Free Demo Version:
- All visual features fully functional
- Works in Strategy Tester (backtesting mode)
- Test with historical data on all timeframes
- All currency pairs supported
- Perfect for strategy validation before purchase
Try the Demo Version Today!
Experience the power of integrated multi-timeframe analysis. Test the demo in Strategy Tester with your historical data and see why serious traders choose Advanced Fractal ZigZag Pro.
