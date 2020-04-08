Advanced Fractal ZigZag Pro

Professional Multi-Timeframe Technical Analysis Tool

Transform Your Technical Analysis with 4 Powerful Tools in One

Advanced Fractal ZigZag Pro is a powerful 4-in-1 technical analysis indicator that combines Fractal Detection, N-Wave Analysis, ZigZag Patterns, and Divergence Detection with an intelligent real-time information panel.

  • ✓ 4 powerful analysis tools in one indicator
  • ✓ 36 customizable alert combinations
  • ✓ Drag-and-drop movable information panel
  • ✓ Multi-timeframe support (15min, 1H, 4H)
  • ✓ 4 professional color themes

Core Features (4-in-1 Integration)

1. Fractal Analysis

  • Identifies market reversal points with high precision
  • Customizable sensitivity settings
  • Visual markers for easy recognition

2. N-Wave Pattern Recognition

  • Detects Elliott Wave-style price patterns
  • Automatic trend direction identification
  • Configurable wave count and validation

3. ZigZag Pattern Analysis

  • Filters market noise for clearer trend visualization
  • Dynamic threshold adjustment
  • Multi-timeframe pattern confirmation

4. Divergence Detection (RSI-based)

  • Bullish and Bearish divergence identification
  • Visual divergence lines and markers
  • Real-time divergence alerts

Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Display

POWERFUL MTF SUPPORT (PROFESSIONAL FEATURE!)

  • Display 15min, 1H, and 4H timeframe analysis on a single chart
  • Each timeframe has its own color-coded lines for easy identification
  • Separate N-Wave and ZigZag display for each timeframe
  • Perfect for multi-timeframe trading strategies
  • Avoid switching between charts - see everything at once

MTF Alert System:

  • 26 dedicated multi-timeframe alerts (15min, 1H, 4H)
  • Early signal detection from lower timeframes
  • Higher timeframe confirmation for trend validation
  • Individual enable/disable for each timeframe and alert type

Intelligent Information Panel

DRAG & DROP POSITIONING (UNIQUE FEATURE!)

  • Simply drag the header to move the panel anywhere on your chart
  • Perfect for multi-monitor setups
  • Never blocks important chart areas
  • Position is saved automatically

Adjustable Size:

  • Two size modes: Small and Large
  • Customize to fit your screen layout
  • Optimized font sizes for both modes

Real-Time Indicators Display:

  • RSI (14) with color-coded levels
  • ATR (Average True Range) for volatility
  • Bollinger Bands status
  • Divergence detection status (Buy/Sell signals)
  • Live clock (Local time or Server time)

4 Professional Color Themes:

  • Default Mode: Classic dark blue theme (built-in)
  • Gold & Indigo Mode: Premium deep purple with gold accents
  • Light Mode: Clean white background for day trading
  • Dark Mode: Professional dark theme for night trading
  • Easy theme switching with .set preset files (3 included)

Comprehensive Alert System

36 Customizable Alert Combinations:

Main Chart Alerts (10 types):

  • New Fractal Formation (Up/Down)
  • New ZigZag Formation
  • ZigZag Line Break
  • N-Wave Formation
  • Direction Reversal
  • Bollinger Band Break (Upper/Lower)
  • Bullish/Bearish Divergence

Multi-Timeframe Alerts (26 types):

  • 15min Timeframe: Fractal, ZigZag, Break, Wave, Reversal
  • 1H Timeframe: Fractal, ZigZag, Break, Wave, Reversal
  • 4H Timeframe: Fractal, ZigZag, Break, Wave, Reversal

Notification Methods:

  • Sound Alerts (customizable sound file)
  • Pop-up Alerts
  • Email Notifications
  • Push Notifications (mobile app)

Perfect For

  • Day traders who need quick decision support
  • Swing traders analyzing multiple timeframes
  • Professional traders using multi-monitor setups
  • Anyone who values clean, organized chart layouts
  • Traders who combine multiple technical indicators
  • Multi-timeframe strategy traders

What You Get

  • ✓ Advanced_Fractal_ZigZag_Pro.ex5 (Main indicator file)
  • ✓ Lifetime updates
  • ✓ Technical support

📥 Additional Files Download

The following files are available for free download:

🔗 Download All Additional Files

Package includes:

  • 📁 Color Theme Presets (.set files):
    • AFZZP_GoldIndigo.set (Gold & Indigo theme)
    • AFZZP_LightMode.set (Light theme)
    • AFZZP_DarkMode.set (Dark theme)
  • 📘 Complete User Manuals (PDF):
    • English Manual (40+ pages)
    • Japanese Manual (40+ pages)
  • 📗 Installation Guides (PDF):
    • English Installation Guide
    • Japanese Installation Guide

Simply click the link above to access all documentation and preset files. No registration required!

Pricing & Demo

Full Version:

  • Permanent License: $99
  • 6-Month Rental: $69
  • 3-Month Rental: $49
  • 1-Month Rental: $30

Free Demo Version:

  • All visual features fully functional
  • Works in Strategy Tester (backtesting mode)
  • Test with historical data on all timeframes
  • All currency pairs supported
  • Perfect for strategy validation before purchase

Try the Demo Version Today!

Experience the power of integrated multi-timeframe analysis. Test the demo in Strategy Tester with your historical data and see why serious traders choose Advanced Fractal ZigZag Pro.

Created by Iroha (彩花) | Professional Quality | Continuous Improvement

