Trendlines with Target

Trendline Breakouts with Targets - Never Miss a Breakout Again

Stop Drawing Lines Manually. Let the Chart Do It For You.

Remember the last time you drew a perfect trendline, only to have price break through it while you were away from your screen? Or spent hours analyzing charts trying to find the "right" trendlines, second-guessing every line you drew?

Those days are over.

The Trendline Breakouts indicator does the heavy lifting for you - automatically spotting the trendlines that actually matter and alerting you the moment price breaks through them.

What You Get

Crystal Clear Signals - 100% Non-Repaint

No more confusion. No more "should I enter or wait?"

When price breaks a major trendline, you get a bright arrow right on your chart:

  • Green arrow pointing up = Time to consider buying
  • Red arrow pointing down = Time to consider selling

That's it. Simple. Clear. Actionable.

Your Targets & Stops, Already Calculated

Every signal comes with:

  • Target price shown right on the chart (where you could take profit)
  • Stop loss level clearly marked (where you'd exit if wrong)
  • Real-time updates as the trade progresses

No more scrambling to figure out "where should I exit?" - the answers are already there.

Trendlines That Actually Work

Not just any random lines on your chart. This indicator:

  • Finds the swing highs and lows that professionals watch
  • Draws trendlines connecting the most important price points
  • Shows you breakout zones with shaded areas so you know when price is getting close
  • Updates everything automatically as new price action develops

Smart Enough to Handle Different Markets

Whether you're trading:

  • Forex pairs that move 50 pips a day
  • Stocks that swing hundreds of dollars
  • Crypto with wild volatility

The indicator adapts automatically to whatever you're trading. No complex settings to fiddle with.

Why Traders Love It

"I used to spend 30 minutes every morning drawing trendlines. Now I just open my chart and the setups are already there." - The time you save alone is worth it.

"Finally, an indicator that doesn't repaint or disappear." - What you see is what you get. No tricks.

"The win rate improved when I started following only these breakout signals." - Quality over quantity. One good signal beats ten confusing ones.

Perfect For You If...

✅ You trade breakouts but hate missing opportunities
✅ You want clearer entry and exit points
✅ You're tired of indicators that repaint or give false signals
✅ You trade part-time and need setups that are obvious at a glance
✅ You want to trade like a pro without spending years mastering chart analysis
✅ You're looking for a systematic approach instead of emotional decisions

How It Changes Your Trading Day

Before: Open chart → Draw lines → Guess where to enter → Set random targets → Hope for the best → Check constantly

After: Open chart → See the setup already marked → Know your entry, target, and stop → Let it play out → Check results

Less stress. More clarity. Better sleep.

Customize to Your Style

Want more signals? Lower the sensitivity.
Want only the strongest setups? Increase it.
Prefer different colors? Change them.
Don't want to see targets? Hide them.

The indicator works your way, not the other way around.

Works on Everything

  • Any currency pair - EUR/USD, GBP/JPY, you name it
  • Any stock - Apple, Tesla, penny stocks
  • Any cryptocurrency - Bitcoin, Ethereum, altcoins
  • Any timeframe - Day trading on 5-minute charts or swing trading on daily charts
  • Any trading session - Asian, European, US markets

One tool. Unlimited possibilities.

The Bottom Line

You could keep drawing lines manually, missing breakouts, and second-guessing every trade setup.

Or you could let a proven system do the analytical work while you focus on managing the trade.

Your charts. Your rules. Just smarter.


