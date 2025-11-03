Buy Sell Stop Pending Order
- Olalekan Damilola Aturaka
- 버전: 2.12
- 업데이트됨: 8 1월 2026
The EA is strictly designed for demo account use, making it ideal for testing strategies, learning Heikin Ashi breakout behavior, and experimenting with time-based entries safely.
Though the default settings is for EURUSD, it can be modified to any trading symbol.
Key Features
✅ Heikin Ashi Logic:
Uses the previous closed Heikin Ashi bar to identify breakout levels for accurate market direction.
✅ Automatic Pending Orders:
Places Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders automatically at a user-defined EST time.
✅ Time Conversion System:
Handles broker time → UTC → EST conversions accurately, so your trigger time stays consistent across brokers.
✅ Smart Trade Management:
Automatically cancels the opposite pending order once a trade triggers, keeping your positions clean.
✅ Flexible Inputs:
All key parameters (lots, offsets, take profit, stop loss, trigger time, etc.) are fully customizable.
✅ Safe Trading Mode:
Works only on demo accounts to prevent unintended real-money trades — ideal for testing and optimization.
✅ Expiry Protection:
Stops operation automatically after the demo expiry date to ensure responsible use.
✅ Detailed Logging:
Provides clear logs for debugging, testing, and analyzing trade behavior.
Advantages
-
Automates breakout entries with precision.
-
Uses smoothed Heikin Ashi data to filter false moves.
-
Time-based logic prevents overtrading.
-
Easy to test, analyze, and refine on demo accounts.
-
Fully configurable for different market sessions and pairs.