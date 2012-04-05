The EA is a Heikin Ashi–based breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed for automated pending order trading on the H1 timeframe.

By analyzing the previous Heikin Ashi candle’s high and low values, it places Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders above and below these levels with a configurable offset.





The EA is built with a time-triggered mechanism that automatically places orders at a specified EST (Eastern Standard Time) hour and minute, ensuring precise trade timing regardless of broker time zones.





It also features smart order management, automatically canceling the opposite pending order once a trade is triggered, helping maintain clean trade control and reducing exposure.





The EA is strictly designed for demo account use, making it ideal for testing strategies, learning Heikin Ashi breakout behavior, and experimenting with time-based entries safely. Though the default settings is for EURUSD, it can be modified to any trading symbol.

Key Features ✅ Heikin Ashi Logic:

Uses the previous closed Heikin Ashi bar to identify breakout levels for accurate market direction. ✅ Automatic Pending Orders:

Places Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders automatically at a user-defined EST time. ✅ Time Conversion System:

Handles broker time → UTC → EST conversions accurately, so your trigger time stays consistent across brokers. ✅ Smart Trade Management:

Automatically cancels the opposite pending order once a trade triggers, keeping your positions clean. ✅ Flexible Inputs:

All key parameters (lots, offsets, take profit, stop loss, trigger time, etc.) are fully customizable. ✅ Safe Trading Mode:

Works only on demo accounts to prevent unintended real-money trades — ideal for testing and optimization. ✅ Expiry Protection:

Stops operation automatically after the demo expiry date to ensure responsible use. ✅ Detailed Logging:

Provides clear logs for debugging, testing, and analyzing trade behavior.

Advantages Automates breakout entries with precision.

Uses smoothed Heikin Ashi data to filter false moves.

Time-based logic prevents overtrading.

Easy to test, analyze, and refine on demo accounts.

Fully configurable for different market sessions and pairs.



