PsarMacdScalper

PsarMacdScalper is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is intended for scalping trading strategies.
The system uses the Parabolic SAR, MACD, and EMA indicators.

Functionality

  • Signal generation: Based on Parabolic SAR.

  • Risk management: Includes margin checks and sets a maximum risk per trade.

  • Signal filtering: Uses MACD and EMA.

  • Money management: Calculates position size from account balance.

  • Spread monitoring: Checks spread levels before executing an order.

Operation

  1. Monitors Parabolic SAR for trend changes.

  2. Applies MACD and EMA filters.

  3. Checks available margin and calculates position size.

  4. Submits orders with Stop Loss and Take Profit.

Configurable Settings

  • Daily profit and loss limits.

  • Allowed trading hours.

  • Maximum permitted spread.

  • Minimum account margin level.

Technical Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Account Types: Hedging and Netting / Low Spread

  • Timeframes: M1, M5, M15, M30

  • Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold/USD)

Note: This tool is for trading assistance. It does not guarantee profits. Past performance is not indicative of future results.
Users are responsible for understanding the risks and testing the product before use.

On Screen short is %Risk testing

