EMA and Stochastic
- Experts
- Piyachai Lertjuntuek
- 버전: 1.0
- 활성화: 5
📌 Product Description – EMA Stochastic Pullback EA (MT5)
The EMA Stochastic Pullback EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to trade trend-following pullbacks with precise momentum confirmation.
It combines multiple EMA trend filtering, Stochastic oscillator timing, and advanced money & risk management to deliver a disciplined and rule-based trading approach.
🔧 Key Features
1️⃣ Indicator Settings
-
Exponential Moving Averages (EMA):
-
EMA 50
-
EMA 100
-
EMA 200
-
-
Stochastic Oscillator:
-
Parameters: 14, 3, 3
-
Key levels: 20 (oversold) and 80 (overbought)
-
2️⃣ Entry Logic
✅ Buy Conditions
-
Confirm uptrend (EMA 50 > EMA 100 > EMA 200)
-
Price performs a pullback without breaking the trend
-
Stochastic %K crosses upward from below the 20 level
-
Entry is executed when the candle closes above EMA 50
❌ Sell Conditions
-
Confirm downtrend (EMA 200 > EMA 100 > EMA 50)
-
Price performs a pullback without breaking the trend
-
Stochastic %K crosses downward from above the 80 level
-
Entry is executed when the candle closes below EMA 50
3️⃣ Money Management (3 Modes)
-
Fixed Lot – Trade with a constant lot size
-
Risk Percentage – Lot size calculated automatically based on Stop Loss distance
-
Auto Lot – Dynamic lot sizing (e.g. 0.01 lot per 1000 USD equity)
4️⃣ Risk Management
-
Stop Loss (SL):
-
Based on EMA 100 ± 30 points
-
-
Take Profit (TP):
-
Configurable Risk-Reward Ratio (1 : 1, 1 : 1.5, 1 : 2)
-
-
Daily Controls:
-
Maximum number of trades per day
-
Maximum daily drawdown (% of equity)
-
Maximum daily profit (% of equity)
-
-
Equity Target Protection:
-
Automatically stops trading when a predefined profit target (USD) is reached
-
5️⃣ Trading Filters
-
Spread Filter – Avoids trading during high spread conditions
-
Slippage Control – Reduces execution risk in volatile markets
🎯 Designed For
-
Trend-following traders
-
Pullback and momentum strategies
-
Automated, rule-based trading
-
MetaTrader 5 users seeking robust risk control