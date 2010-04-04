MultiMA Ichimoku Stochastic Color

Visualize Market Momentum with Precision

MultiMA_ICHIMOKU_STO_Color is a comprehensive technical analysis tool designed to provide clear market signals by combining three powerful indicators into one smart system.

This indicator integrates three customizable Moving Averages, key components of the Ichimoku Cloud, and the Stochastic oscillator. Its unique feature is the intelligent candle coloring system that instantly reveals market conditions:

  • Bullish (Blue): Price is above all three MAs AND Stochastic is above 50, indicating strong upward momentum.
  • Bearish (Red): Price is below all three MAs AND Stochastic is above 50, signaling strong downward momentum.
  • Neutral (Gray): Mixed conditions or weak momentum (Stochastic below 50).

Benefits:

  • Eliminate chart clutter and the need to switch between multiple indicators.
  • Identify high-probability trading opportunities at a glance.
  • Save valuable analysis time and make more informed decisions faster.

Fully adjustable parameters allow you to tailor the indicator to your specific trading strategy and style. Transform your technical analysis with this all-in-one solution for trend and momentum confirmation.


자동화된 수요 및 공급 구역의 차세대. 모든 차트에서 작동하는 새롭고 혁신적인 알고리즘. 모든 구역은 시장의 가격 움직임에 따라 동적으로 생성됩니다. 두 가지 유형의 경고 --> 1)가격이 영역에 도달할 때 2)새로운 영역이 형성될 때 당신은 더 이상 쓸모없는 지표를 얻을 수 없습니다. 입증된 결과로 완벽한 거래 전략을 얻을 수 있습니다.     새로운 기능:     가격이 공급/수요 영역에 도달하면 경고     새로운 공급/수요 구역이 생성되면 알림     푸시 알림 알림     핍의 영역 너비 레이블     기동특무부대에 한 번 더 시간이 주어집니다. 따라서 현재보다 위의 2개의 시간 프레임 대신 현재보다 높은 3개의 시간 프레임을 볼 수 있습니다.     Alerts/Zones/MTF 기능을 활성화/비활성화하는 버튼 당신이 얻는 이점:     거래에서 감정을 제거하십시오.     거래 항목을 객관화하십시오.     높은 확률 설정을 사용하여 수익
