GoldSense AI

After purchasing this robot, write me a private message and I'll send you the full instructions on how to use it.


GoldSense AI – your professional trading assistant for XAUUSD (Gold)

GoldSense AI is a powerful MT5 Expert Advisor designed for precise intraday and swing trading on Gold.
It combines advanced methods including:
✅ Trend filters (EMA 50 / EMA 200)
✅ Fibonacci levels (entry by retracement, TP by extension)
✅ Candle patterns (momentum bars, pin bars, engulfings)
✅ Smart trailing stop by profit
✅ Safe trading: No martingale, no grid

📊 Recommended symbol: XAUUSD
⏱️ Timeframe: H2--3H
💰 Minimum deposit: $200
🕐 Sessions: London + New York

🛠️ Compatible with real & demo accounts, works with any broker

➕ Includes:

  • PDF Manual

  • Ready-to-use presets

  • Support and updates

