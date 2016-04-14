거래 로봇을 무료로 다운로드 하는 법을 시청해보세요
KalmanFilter_StDev_HTF - MetaTrader 5용 지표
게시됨:
업데이트됨:
The KalmanFilter_StDev indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires the KalmanFilter_StDev.mq5 indicator file. Add it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The KalmanFilter_StDev_HTF indicator
MetaQuotes Ltd에서 러시아어로 번역함.
원본 코드: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15247
