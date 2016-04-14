코드베이스섹션
KalmanFilter_StDev_HTF - MetaTrader 5용 지표

The KalmanFilter_StDev indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires the KalmanFilter_StDev.mq5 indicator file. Add it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The KalmanFilter_StDev_HTF indicator

