- 成長
- 残高
- エクイティ
- ドローダウン
トレード:
40
利益トレード:
28 (70.00%)
損失トレード:
12 (30.00%)
ベストトレード:
31.02 USD
最悪のトレード:
-12.34 USD
総利益:
138.23 USD (133 954 pips)
総損失:
-51.53 USD (203 430 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
5 (18.21 USD)
最大連続利益:
55.46 USD (4)
シャープレシオ:
0.31
取引アクティビティ:
n/a
最大入金額:
0.00%
最近のトレード:
3 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
40
平均保有時間:
23 分
リカバリーファクター:
3.60
長いトレード:
38 (95.00%)
短いトレード:
2 (5.00%)
プロフィットファクター:
2.68
期待されたペイオフ:
2.17 USD
平均利益:
4.94 USD
平均損失:
-4.29 USD
最大連続の負け:
2 (-24.11 USD)
最大連続損失:
-24.11 USD (2)
アルゴリズム取引:
97%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
5.90 USD
最大の:
24.11 USD (27.82%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
エクイティによる:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|20
|BTCUSD
|17
|EURUSD
|3
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|XAUUSD
|82
|BTCUSD
|3
|EURUSD
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|XAUUSD
|6K
|BTCUSD
|-76K
|EURUSD
|229
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +31.02 USD
最悪のトレード: -12 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 4
最大連続の負け: 2
最大連続利益: +18.21 USD
最大連続損失: -24.11 USD
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"ICMarketsKE-Live35"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
データがありません
GTC Premium EA operates this account as a professional signal provider and copy-trading master on MT4. All trades are fully automated and executed by the EA using market structure, trend confirmation, and strict risk management. No martingale or grid strategies are used. Connected investors can copy trades in real time for hands-free, transparent, and disciplined trading performance.
レビューなし
GTC Premium EA operates this account as a professional signal provider and copy-trading master on MT4. All trades are fully automated and executed by the EA using market structure, trend confirmation, and strict risk management. No martingale or grid strategies are used. Connected investors can copy trades in real time for hands-free, transparent, and disciplined trading performance.
Trade with clarity, avoid unnecessary noise in the market