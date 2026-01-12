SignaleKategorien
James Mutahi Wambui

GTC PREMIUM EA

James Mutahi Wambui
0 Bewertungen
1 Woche
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsKE-Live35
1:400
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
40
Gewinntrades:
28 (70.00%)
Verlusttrades:
12 (30.00%)
Bester Trade:
31.02 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-12.34 USD
Bruttoprofit:
138.23 USD (133 954 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-51.53 USD (203 430 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
5 (18.21 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
55.46 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.31
Trading-Aktivität:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Letzter Trade:
3 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
40
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
23 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
3.60
Long-Positionen:
38 (95.00%)
Short-Positionen:
2 (5.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.68
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
2.17 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
4.94 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-4.29 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
2 (-24.11 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-24.11 USD (2)
Algo-Trading:
97%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
5.90 USD
Maximaler:
24.11 USD (27.82%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Kapital:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 20
BTCUSD 17
EURUSD 3
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 82
BTCUSD 3
EURUSD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 6K
BTCUSD -76K
EURUSD 229
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +31.02 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -12 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 4
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +18.21 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -24.11 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsKE-Live35" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

GTC Premium EA operates this account as a professional signal provider and copy-trading master on MT4. All trades are fully automated and executed by the EA using market structure, trend confirmation, and strict risk management. No martingale or grid strategies are used. Connected investors can copy trades in real time for hands-free, transparent, and disciplined trading performance.
2026.01.12 20:07 2026.01.12 20:07:57  

2026.01.12 20:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.12 19:56 2026.01.12 19:56:19  

Trade with clarity, avoid unnecessary noise in the market

