- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|20
|BTCUSD
|17
|EURUSD
|3
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|82
|BTCUSD
|3
|EURUSD
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|6K
|BTCUSD
|-76K
|EURUSD
|229
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsKE-Live35" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
Keine Angabe
GTC Premium EA operates this account as a professional signal provider and copy-trading master on MT4. All trades are fully automated and executed by the EA using market structure, trend confirmation, and strict risk management. No martingale or grid strategies are used. Connected investors can copy trades in real time for hands-free, transparent, and disciplined trading performance.
Trade with clarity, avoid unnecessary noise in the market