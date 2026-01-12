- 成长
交易:
40
盈利交易:
28 (70.00%)
亏损交易:
12 (30.00%)
最好交易:
31.02 USD
最差交易:
-12.34 USD
毛利:
138.23 USD (133 954 pips)
毛利亏损:
-51.53 USD (203 430 pips)
最大连续赢利:
5 (18.21 USD)
最大连续盈利:
55.46 USD (4)
夏普比率:
0.31
交易活动:
n/a
最大入金加载:
0.00%
最近交易:
3 几小时前
每周交易:
40
平均持有时间:
23 分钟
采收率:
3.60
长期交易:
38 (95.00%)
短期交易:
2 (5.00%)
利润因子:
2.68
预期回报:
2.17 USD
平均利润:
4.94 USD
平均损失:
-4.29 USD
最大连续失误:
2 (-24.11 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-24.11 USD (2)
算法交易:
97%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
5.90 USD
最大值:
24.11 USD (27.82%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
净值:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|20
|BTCUSD
|17
|EURUSD
|3
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|82
|BTCUSD
|3
|EURUSD
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|6K
|BTCUSD
|-76K
|EURUSD
|229
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
最好交易: +31.02 USD
最差交易: -12 USD
最大连续赢利: 4
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +18.21 USD
最大连续亏损: -24.11 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsKE-Live35 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
GTC Premium EA operates this account as a professional signal provider and copy-trading master on MT4. All trades are fully automated and executed by the EA using market structure, trend confirmation, and strict risk management. No martingale or grid strategies are used. Connected investors can copy trades in real time for hands-free, transparent, and disciplined trading performance.
Trade with clarity, avoid unnecessary noise in the market