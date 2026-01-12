- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
40
이익 거래:
28 (70.00%)
손실 거래:
12 (30.00%)
최고의 거래:
31.02 USD
최악의 거래:
-12.34 USD
총 수익:
138.23 USD (133 954 pips)
총 손실:
-51.53 USD (203 430 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
5 (18.21 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
55.46 USD (4)
샤프 비율:
0.31
거래 활동:
n/a
최대 입금량:
0.00%
최근 거래:
10 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
40
평균 유지 시간:
23 분
회복 요인:
3.60
롱(주식매수):
38 (95.00%)
숏(주식차입매도):
2 (5.00%)
수익 요인:
2.68
기대수익:
2.17 USD
평균 이익:
4.94 USD
평균 손실:
-4.29 USD
연속 최대 손실:
2 (-24.11 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-24.11 USD (2)
Algo 트레이딩:
97%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
5.90 USD
최대한의:
24.11 USD (27.82%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
자본금별:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|20
|BTCUSD
|17
|EURUSD
|3
|
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD
|82
|BTCUSD
|3
|EURUSD
|2
|
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD
|6K
|BTCUSD
|-76K
|EURUSD
|229
|
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +31.02 USD
최악의 거래: -12 USD
연속 최대 이익: 4
연속 최대 손실: 2
연속 최대 이익: +18.21 USD
연속 최대 손실: -24.11 USD
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "ICMarketsKE-Live35"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
GTC Premium EA operates this account as a professional signal provider and copy-trading master on MT4. All trades are fully automated and executed by the EA using market structure, trend confirmation, and strict risk management. No martingale or grid strategies are used. Connected investors can copy trades in real time for hands-free, transparent, and disciplined trading performance.
Trade with clarity, avoid unnecessary noise in the market