James Mutahi Wambui

GTC PREMIUM EA

James Mutahi Wambui
0 리뷰
1
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsKE-Live35
1:400
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
40
이익 거래:
28 (70.00%)
손실 거래:
12 (30.00%)
최고의 거래:
31.02 USD
최악의 거래:
-12.34 USD
총 수익:
138.23 USD (133 954 pips)
총 손실:
-51.53 USD (203 430 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
5 (18.21 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
55.46 USD (4)
샤프 비율:
0.31
거래 활동:
n/a
최대 입금량:
0.00%
최근 거래:
10 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
40
평균 유지 시간:
23 분
회복 요인:
3.60
롱(주식매수):
38 (95.00%)
숏(주식차입매도):
2 (5.00%)
수익 요인:
2.68
기대수익:
2.17 USD
평균 이익:
4.94 USD
평균 손실:
-4.29 USD
연속 최대 손실:
2 (-24.11 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-24.11 USD (2)
Algo 트레이딩:
97%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
5.90 USD
최대한의:
24.11 USD (27.82%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
자본금별:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 20
BTCUSD 17
EURUSD 3
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 82
BTCUSD 3
EURUSD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 6K
BTCUSD -76K
EURUSD 229
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +31.02 USD
최악의 거래: -12 USD
연속 최대 이익: 4
연속 최대 손실: 2
연속 최대 이익: +18.21 USD
연속 최대 손실: -24.11 USD

GTC Premium EA operates this account as a professional signal provider and copy-trading master on MT4. All trades are fully automated and executed by the EA using market structure, trend confirmation, and strict risk management. No martingale or grid strategies are used. Connected investors can copy trades in real time for hands-free, transparent, and disciplined trading performance.
2026.01.12 20:07 2026.01.12 20:07:57  

2026.01.12 20:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.12 19:56 2026.01.12 19:56:19  

Trade with clarity, avoid unnecessary noise in the market

