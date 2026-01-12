SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / GTC PREMIUM EA
James Mutahi Wambui

GTC PREMIUM EA

James Mutahi Wambui
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsKE-Live35
1:400
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
40
Profit Trades:
28 (70.00%)
Loss Trades:
12 (30.00%)
Best trade:
31.02 USD
Worst trade:
-12.34 USD
Gross Profit:
138.23 USD (133 954 pips)
Gross Loss:
-51.53 USD (203 430 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (18.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
55.46 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.31
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
40
Avg holding time:
23 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.60
Long Trades:
38 (95.00%)
Short Trades:
2 (5.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.68
Expected Payoff:
2.17 USD
Average Profit:
4.94 USD
Average Loss:
-4.29 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-24.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-24.11 USD (2)
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5.90 USD
Maximal:
24.11 USD (27.82%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 20
BTCUSD 17
EURUSD 3
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 82
BTCUSD 3
EURUSD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 6K
BTCUSD -76K
EURUSD 229
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +31.02 USD
Worst trade: -12 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +18.21 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -24.11 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsKE-Live35" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

GTC Premium EA operates this account as a professional signal provider and copy-trading master on MT4. All trades are fully automated and executed by the EA using market structure, trend confirmation, and strict risk management. No martingale or grid strategies are used. Connected investors can copy trades in real time for hands-free, transparent, and disciplined trading performance.
No reviews
2026.01.12 20:07 2026.01.12 20:07:57  

GTC Premium EA operates this account as a professional signal provider and copy-trading master on MT4. All trades are fully automated and executed by the EA using market structure, trend confirmation, and strict risk management. No martingale or grid strategies are used. Connected investors can copy trades in real time for hands-free, transparent, and disciplined trading performance.

2026.01.12 20:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.12 19:56 2026.01.12 19:56:19  

Trade with clarity, avoid unnecessary noise in the market

To see trades in realtime, please log in or register