シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / Happy Pon
Shigeru Honda

Happy Pon

Shigeru Honda
レビュー0件
信頼性
12週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  45  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 41%
XMTrading-Real 12
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
433
利益トレード:
386 (89.14%)
損失トレード:
47 (10.85%)
ベストトレード:
18.30 USD
最悪のトレード:
-42.07 USD
総利益:
804.77 USD (79 363 pips)
総損失:
-352.09 USD (34 990 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
64 (87.23 USD)
最大連続利益:
196.49 USD (36)
シャープレシオ:
0.21
取引アクティビティ:
96.93%
最大入金額:
0.66%
最近のトレード:
6 分前
1週間当たりの取引:
34
平均保有時間:
3 時間
リカバリーファクター:
3.70
長いトレード:
272 (62.82%)
短いトレード:
161 (37.18%)
プロフィットファクター:
2.29
期待されたペイオフ:
1.05 USD
平均利益:
2.08 USD
平均損失:
-7.49 USD
最大連続の負け:
9 (-122.20 USD)
最大連続損失:
-122.20 USD (9)
月間成長:
13.62%
アルゴリズム取引:
97%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
122.20 USD (9.14%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
9.14% (122.20 USD)
エクイティによる:
0.26% (3.76 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
GOLD 367
EURUSD 66
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
GOLD 408
EURUSD 45
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
GOLD 40K
EURUSD 4.5K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +18.30 USD
最悪のトレード: -42 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 36
最大連続の負け: 9
最大連続利益: +87.23 USD
最大連続損失: -122.20 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"XMTrading-Real 12"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

GemForex-Live
0.45 × 47
XMTrading-Real 12
0.71 × 7
TradersTrust-Live
1.00 × 7
MYFXMarkets-US03-Live
6.00 × 1
Ava-Real 2
6.33 × 3
■ Signal Overview

This signal trades XAUUSD (Gold) and major currency pairs.
All trades are executed fully algorithmically (no manual intervention).

The strategy is designed to operate in high-volatility environments, focusing on controlled recovery and long-term sustainability rather than short-term profit spikes.

■ Trading Strategy

  • Instrument: XAUUSD and major FX pairs

  • Platform: MT4

  • Trading style: Algorithmic Scalping / Intraday

  • Trade frequency adapts to volatility.

    During calm markets, trading activity may decrease.

  • All entries and exits are 100% algorithm-driven

The system adapts position management dynamically according to market conditions.

■ Position Management & Recovery Logic

Under certain market conditions, the strategy may hold multiple positions simultaneously as part of a controlled recovery process.

Key points:

  • All additional positions are generated by predefined algorithmic rules

  • No manual averaging or discretionary intervention

  • Position scaling is limited and risk-controlled

This approach is intended to stabilize equity during unfavorable price movements.

■ Risk Management (IMPORTANT)

  • Maximum historical drawdown: approximately 30%

  • Recommended risk profile: Medium to High

  • Recommended position size:
    0.01 lot per 1000 USD balance

  • Recommended minimum deposit: 1,000 USD
    For conservative risk: 2,000 USD or higher

⚠️ Increasing lot size beyond the recommendation may result in excessive drawdown.

Drawdowns are a normal and expected part of this strategy.

■ About Martingale / Grid

This strategy uses structured position scaling for recovery purposes.
However:

  • No unlimited martingale

  • No uncontrolled grid expansion

  • Maximum exposure is capped by internal risk rules

The goal is recovery with control, not aggressive averaging.

■ Broker & Execution Notes

  • Operated on XM / HFM / AXI real accounts

  • Execution quality may vary depending on broker conditions

  • Slippage and spread widening may occur during high-impact news

Low-spread accounts and stable VPS environments are strongly recommended.

■ Important Notice

This signal is suitable for traders who:

  • Understand and accept drawdowns up to the stated level

  • Prefer algorithmic recovery logic over manual intervention

  • Focus on long-term equity growth, not daily profit consistency

If you are not comfortable with temporary drawdowns, this signal may not be appropriate.

■ Final Message

This is a professional algorithmic trading system, not a low-risk investment product.
Please follow the recommended settings strictly and manage your account responsibly.


レビューなし
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
Happy Pon
45 USD/月
41%
0
0
USD
1.4K
USD
12
97%
433
89%
97%
2.28
1.05
USD
9%
1:500
コピー

