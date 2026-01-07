SignaleKategorien
Shigeru Honda

Happy Pon

Shigeru Honda
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
12 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 45 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 41%
XMTrading-Real 12
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
433
Gewinntrades:
386 (89.14%)
Verlusttrades:
47 (10.85%)
Bester Trade:
18.30 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-42.07 USD
Bruttoprofit:
804.77 USD (79 363 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-352.09 USD (34 990 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
64 (87.23 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
196.49 USD (36)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading-Aktivität:
96.93%
Max deposit load:
0.66%
Letzter Trade:
10 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
34
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
3 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
3.70
Long-Positionen:
272 (62.82%)
Short-Positionen:
161 (37.18%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.29
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.05 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
2.08 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-7.49 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
9 (-122.20 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-122.20 USD (9)
Wachstum pro Monat :
13.62%
Algo-Trading:
97%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
122.20 USD (9.14%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
9.14% (122.20 USD)
Kapital:
0.26% (3.76 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
GOLD 367
EURUSD 66
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD 408
EURUSD 45
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD 40K
EURUSD 4.5K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +18.30 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -42 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 36
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 9
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +87.23 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -122.20 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "XMTrading-Real 12" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

GemForex-Live
0.45 × 47
XMTrading-Real 12
0.71 × 7
TradersTrust-Live
1.00 × 7
MYFXMarkets-US03-Live
6.00 × 1
Ava-Real 2
6.33 × 3
■ Signal Overview

This signal trades XAUUSD (Gold) and major currency pairs.
All trades are executed fully algorithmically (no manual intervention).

The strategy is designed to operate in high-volatility environments, focusing on controlled recovery and long-term sustainability rather than short-term profit spikes.

■ Trading Strategy

  • Instrument: XAUUSD and major FX pairs

  • Platform: MT4

  • Trading style: Algorithmic Scalping / Intraday

  • Trade frequency adapts to volatility.

    During calm markets, trading activity may decrease.

  • All entries and exits are 100% algorithm-driven

The system adapts position management dynamically according to market conditions.

■ Position Management & Recovery Logic

Under certain market conditions, the strategy may hold multiple positions simultaneously as part of a controlled recovery process.

Key points:

  • All additional positions are generated by predefined algorithmic rules

  • No manual averaging or discretionary intervention

  • Position scaling is limited and risk-controlled

This approach is intended to stabilize equity during unfavorable price movements.

■ Risk Management (IMPORTANT)

  • Maximum historical drawdown: approximately 30%

  • Recommended risk profile: Medium to High

  • Recommended position size:
    0.01 lot per 1000 USD balance

  • Recommended minimum deposit: 1,000 USD
    For conservative risk: 2,000 USD or higher

⚠️ Increasing lot size beyond the recommendation may result in excessive drawdown.

Drawdowns are a normal and expected part of this strategy.

■ About Martingale / Grid

This strategy uses structured position scaling for recovery purposes.
However:

  • No unlimited martingale

  • No uncontrolled grid expansion

  • Maximum exposure is capped by internal risk rules

The goal is recovery with control, not aggressive averaging.

■ Broker & Execution Notes

  • Operated on XM / HFM / AXI real accounts

  • Execution quality may vary depending on broker conditions

  • Slippage and spread widening may occur during high-impact news

Low-spread accounts and stable VPS environments are strongly recommended.

■ Important Notice

This signal is suitable for traders who:

  • Understand and accept drawdowns up to the stated level

  • Prefer algorithmic recovery logic over manual intervention

  • Focus on long-term equity growth, not daily profit consistency

If you are not comfortable with temporary drawdowns, this signal may not be appropriate.

■ Final Message

This is a professional algorithmic trading system, not a low-risk investment product.
Please follow the recommended settings strictly and manage your account responsibly.


Keine Bewertungen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Happy Pon
45 USD pro Monat
41%
0
0
USD
1.4K
USD
12
97%
433
89%
97%
2.28
1.05
USD
9%
1:500
