Shigeru Honda

Happy Pon

Shigeru Honda
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
12 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 42%
XMTrading-Real 12
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
437
Transacciones Rentables:
390 (89.24%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
47 (10.76%)
Mejor transacción:
18.30 USD
Peor transacción:
-42.07 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
810.25 USD (79 634 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-352.09 USD (34 990 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
64 (87.23 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
196.49 USD (36)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.21
Actividad comercial:
87.71%
Carga máxima del depósito:
1.25%
Último trade:
9 minutos
Trades a la semana:
34
Tiempo medio de espera:
3 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
3.75
Transacciones Largas:
273 (62.47%)
Transacciones Cortas:
164 (37.53%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.30
Beneficio Esperado:
1.05 USD
Beneficio medio:
2.08 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-7.49 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
9 (-122.20 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-122.20 USD (9)
Crecimiento al mes:
13.29%
Trading algorítmico:
97%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
122.20 USD (9.14%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
9.14% (122.20 USD)
De fondos:
0.46% (6.62 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
GOLD 368
EURUSD 69
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
GOLD 409
EURUSD 49
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
GOLD 40K
EURUSD 4.7K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +18.30 USD
Peor transacción: -42 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 36
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 9
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +87.23 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -122.20 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "XMTrading-Real 12" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

GemForex-Live
0.45 × 47
XMTrading-Real 12
0.71 × 7
TradersTrust-Live
1.00 × 7
MYFXMarkets-US03-Live
6.00 × 1
Ava-Real 2
6.33 × 3
■ Signal Overview

This signal trades XAUUSD (Gold) and major currency pairs.
All trades are executed fully algorithmically (no manual intervention).

The strategy is designed to operate in high-volatility environments, focusing on controlled recovery and long-term sustainability rather than short-term profit spikes.

■ Trading Strategy

  • Instrument: XAUUSD and major FX pairs

  • Platform: MT4

  • Trading style: Algorithmic Scalping / Intraday

  • Trade frequency adapts to volatility.

    During calm markets, trading activity may decrease.

  • All entries and exits are 100% algorithm-driven

The system adapts position management dynamically according to market conditions.

■ Position Management & Recovery Logic

Under certain market conditions, the strategy may hold multiple positions simultaneously as part of a controlled recovery process.

Key points:

  • All additional positions are generated by predefined algorithmic rules

  • No manual averaging or discretionary intervention

  • Position scaling is limited and risk-controlled

This approach is intended to stabilize equity during unfavorable price movements.

■ Risk Management (IMPORTANT)

  • Maximum historical drawdown: approximately 30%

  • Recommended risk profile: Medium to High

  • Recommended position size:
    0.01 lot per 1000 USD balance

  • Recommended minimum deposit: 1,000 USD
    For conservative risk: 2,000 USD or higher

⚠️ Increasing lot size beyond the recommendation may result in excessive drawdown.

Drawdowns are a normal and expected part of this strategy.

■ About Martingale / Grid

This strategy uses structured position scaling for recovery purposes.
However:

  • No unlimited martingale

  • No uncontrolled grid expansion

  • Maximum exposure is capped by internal risk rules

The goal is recovery with control, not aggressive averaging.

■ Broker & Execution Notes

  • Operated on XM / HFM / AXI real accounts

  • Execution quality may vary depending on broker conditions

  • Slippage and spread widening may occur during high-impact news

Low-spread accounts and stable VPS environments are strongly recommended.

■ Important Notice

This signal is suitable for traders who:

  • Understand and accept drawdowns up to the stated level

  • Prefer algorithmic recovery logic over manual intervention

  • Focus on long-term equity growth, not daily profit consistency

If you are not comfortable with temporary drawdowns, this signal may not be appropriate.

■ Final Message

This is a professional algorithmic trading system, not a low-risk investment product.
Please follow the recommended settings strictly and manage your account responsibly.


No hay comentarios
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Happy Pon
45 USD al mes
42%
0
0
USD
1.4K
USD
12
97%
437
89%
88%
2.30
1.05
USD
9%
1:500
